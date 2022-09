Garcia a short-priced favourite over Riske



Not many would have called the array of four matches on today's schedule in advance, with at least one player in each of the clashes being rather unlikely to make the latter stages prior to the start of the event.

Matches start at 1800 UK time, a couple of hours later than earlier in the week where there were more daily matches, and getting us underway is Caroline Garcia against Alison Riske, where Garcia is the 1.251/4 favourite at the time of writing.

Big change in grass pricing from June

Interestingly, on grass several months ago in Nottingham, Riske was around 1.501/2 to beat Garcia and did so in straight sets, and while that's a different surface to today, I can't help thinking that the market is over-reacting to Garcia's win in Cincinnati as a qualifier. She won four matches as a pre-match underdog there, so it's not like that title was expected.

However, Garcia has impressed here too, winning all in straight sets so far while Riske has needed three to get past lower ranked opposition so far. On the surface this year, Garcia is much the better server while Riske is the better returner, but really nothing to see in terms of Garcia being such a short price. We can get around 1.715/7 on Riske with a 5.5 game head start, which looks a decent spot to me.

Gauff to be tested by solid Zhang

In other matches, Cori Gauff is similarly priced to Garcia at 1.3130/100 but again this looks short against a competent opponent in Shuai Zhang, who is yet to drop a set herself in the event so far. Gauff doesn't look to have had any problems from the ankle injury there were doubts around before the event, but this should be a solid test.

Samsonova's serve the key ahead of tonight's clash

I've been really impressed by Ludmilla Samsonova over the last month or so, now taking a 13 match unbeaten run in August into her match with Ajla Tomljanovic. She's also yet to drop a set in her last eight matches.

In the early stage of that run, she was 2.305/4 against Tomljanovic and beat her in Washington, and the key part of Samsonova's success has been incredible serve numbers, winning in excess of 70% of service points won - making her very difficult to break in matches. This serve advantage gives Samsonova the obvious favourite status today at 1.491/2.

Kudermetova capable of shocking Jabeur

Finally, I wouldn't be surprised if Ons Jabeur was tested by Veronica Kudermetova, who is the underdog at 2.1411/10 for their clash. Jabeur's numbers on hard court aren't as strong as they are on other surfaces this year, particularly on serve and 18th seed Kudermetova has also won all their three previous matches.