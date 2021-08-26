To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Open Women's Tips: Player by player guide to the leading contenders

Czech Tennis Player Karolina Pliskova
Karolina Pliskova is among the market leaders for the US Open title...

The women's event at the US Open looks as competitive as ever, and there's much to discuss ahead of the tournament. Dan Weston is here to analyse the market leaders...

"Such exhibitions of dominance are rare on the WTA Tour, where many players are of a similar level, and Barty's all-surface season combined service/return points won figure of around 110% shows why she is top of the outright market."

Williams and Kenin among absentees at Flushing Meadows

A glance at the outright market points to several notable absentees for the women's US Open, with Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin two high-profile players who will not be at Flushing Meadows across the next fortnight.

This leaves seven players currently priced below 30.029/1 in the outright market - the main market contenders - who I will discuss below in advance of the draw.

This doesn't mean my opinions are solely restricted to those players, but with so many players capable of beating each other, it makes sense to bring some other names into the discussion following Friday's draw.

Barty capable of dominating rivals

Ashleigh Barty 4.77/2: Barty is the tournament favourite, in line with her world number one status. Despite her shock loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Tokyo Olympics in round one, Barty has won her other two tournaments out of her last three, including on grass at Wimbledon (where the only sets she dropped were via tiebreaks) and on hard court in Cincinnati, where she didn't even drop a single set.

Such exhibitions of dominance are rare on the WTA Tour, where many players are of a similar level, and Barty's all-surface season combined service/return points won figure of around 110% shows why she is top of the outright market, and the player to beat in advance of the tournament.

Osaka needing to show upturn in form

Naomi Osaka 7.87/1: The clear second favourite in the outright market, Osaka is expected to put up the greatest fight to Barty, although could be draw in the same half of the draw to her - preventing them from meeting in the final. Osaka's quality is clear - she lifted the Australian Open trophy in February - but she hasn't got past the quarter-finals of any event subsequently, so it would take a real upturn in form for her to get to the latter stages in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka 15.014/1: The third favourite is out of line with her world ranking (two) but Sabalenka hasn't reached a final on the WTA Tour since she beat Barty in the final of Madrid on clay at the start of May. By and large, though, she's lost to solid opposition and that dynamic can occur in a rather level playing field on the women's tour currently. However, her return data this year is fairly unspectacular (around 1% above the all-surface mean figure) and this would be the main issue Sabalenka would need to address over the coming two weeks.

Swiatek and Pliskova slightly further back in the outrights

Iga Swiatek 17.016/1: In my view, Swiatek is the highest-variance player in the outright market. Her upside is incredible - she's already close to being unbeatable on clay, yet has still something to prove away from her favourite surface. Swiatek has already shown some upside on hard court by winning in Adelaide earlier this year, but has still yet to defeat a top ten player on the surface in her career which is something that the Pole needs to address immediately - she will almost certainly have to do this if she is to win the US Open.

Karolina Pliskova 20.019/1: The Czech comes into the tournament with some solid form, having reached the final in Montreal and semi-final in Cincinnati in consecutive weeks, although losses to two lower-ranked players when priced as a solid pre-match favourite is rather concerning. Also concerning is that we have to go back to January 2020 to find a tournament which Pliskova has won, and there's potential that the outright market is overvaluing her slightly based on those results in recent tournaments.

Krejcikova one to watch from a value perspective

Cori Gauff 22.021/1: Gauff has shown huge improvement in recent months (she's running at over 103% combined service/return points won in the last six months across all surfaces) but there's still a suspicion that she's rated by the market on potential, as opposed to current ability. Her service numbers, which are lower than most top ten players, look to have some need to improve and of course, at her age, are likely to do so. However, whether that's a short-term process is still debatable, and I'm unconvinced of her being any value at market prices.

Barbora Krejcikova 23.022/1: Another Czech player who is among the market leaders, Krejcikova shocked the tennis world by winning the French Open several months ago as an unseeded player. She's subsequently shown that this was no fluke, or a surface-driven victory, by winning on hard court in Prague, losing a tight match to Barty at Wimbledon on grass and beating Garbine Muguruza last week in Cincinnati. The world number nine has excellent hard court data (107% combined) and looks to be better value than some of the players shorter than her in the outright market currently.

As for the other players in the market - you'll have to wait. I'll be discussing these in detail following Friday's draw, and looking to move forward with our finalised outright selections.

***

US Open 2021: Womens Tournament (Winner)



Monday 30 August, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ashleigh Barty
Naomi Osaka
Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek
Karolina Pliskova
Cori Gauff
Barbora Krejcikova
Emma Raducanu
Garbine Muguruza
Belinda Bencic
Bianca Andreescu
Paula Badosa
Angelique Kerber
Simona Halep
Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins
Victoria Azarenka
Petra Kvitova
Ons Jabeur
Maria Sakkari
Elina Svitolina
Karolina Muchova
Camila Giorgi
Jessica Pegula
Marketa Vondrousova
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Elise Mertens
Jennifer Brady
Jil Teichmann
Sloane Stephens
Daria Kasatkina
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Jelena Ostapenko
Anett Kontaveit
Marta Kostyuk
Madison Keys
Liudmila Samsonova
Clara Tauson
Amanda Anisimova
Dayana Yastremska
Veronika Kudermetova
Johanna Konta
Donna Vekic
Katerina Siniakova
Ana Konjuh
Anastasija Sevastova
Shelby Rogers
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Petra Martic
Viktorija Golubic
Yulia Putintseva
Caroline Garcia
Kiki Bertens
Leylah Fernandez
Alize Cornet
Alison Riske
Heather Watson
Vera Zvonareva
Clara Burel
Madison Brengle
Sorana Cirstea
Su-Wei Hsieh
Claire Liu
Hailey Baptiste
Shuai Zhang
Arantxa Rus
Martina Trevisan
Coco Vandeweghe
Misaki Doi
Storm Sanders
Anastasia Potapova
Samantha Stosur
Fiona Ferro
Nao Hibino
Catherine Mcnally
Zarina Diyas
Ajla Tomljanovic
Katie Volynets
Alison Van Uytvanck
Varvara Gracheva
Ashlyn Krueger
Polona Hercog
Danka Kovinic
Nadia Podoroska
Lauren Davis
Ana Bogdan
Tsvetana Pironkova
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Anhelina Kalinina
Magda Linette
Kaia Kanepi
Alycia Parks
Marie Bouzkova
Emma Navarro
Christina McHale
Kristina Mladenovic
Sara Errani
Tereza Martincova
Jasmine Paolini
Yaroslava Shvedova
Andrea Petkovic
Irina-Camelia Begu
Rebecca Peterson
Anna Blinkova
Ivana Jorovic
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
Carla Suarez Navarro
Kaja Juvan
Bernarda Pera
Tamara Zidansek
Nina Stojanovic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

