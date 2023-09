Gauff and Muchova ease to wins

Sabalenka likely to see of threat of Zheng

Keys could be blunted by Vondrousova's return

Gauff now into market leader following Tuesday triumph

Both Cori Gauff and Karolina Muchova eased into the semi-finals with routine wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Sorana Cirstea, respectively, and both also won their first set via a bagel scoreline.

That in itself shows the impressive nature of their performances and Gauff is now the favourite tournament winner market at a current 2.9215/8. Aryna Sabalenka 3.2011/5 will shorten markedly if she wins tonight, while Muchova 6.611/2 is the clear third favourite.

Sabalenka a strong favourite over Zheng

Sabalenka will need to get past the threat of Qinwen Zheng if this is to happen, and is 1.3030/100 to do so at the current Exchange market prices.

The duo have never met in professional tennis, and hard court data this year gives Sabalenka a clear edge, holding serve around 7% more and breaking oppositions over 5% more as well.

Given the higher calibre of opposition Sabalenka has faced this season (more than double the number of top 10 opponents than Zheng), it's really difficult to make a data-driven argument that the market prices are incorrect here.

Sabalenka has bossed four players so far to get to this stage, winning every set by a 6-1 to 6-3 scoreline, and while Zheng should be no pushover, it would be a fairly big surprise if Sabalenka was ousted today.

Vondrousova can pick up the Keys to victory

The other semi-final looks more competitive, with Madison Keys having a slight market edge at 1.834/5 over Marketa Vondrousova. This is despite Wimbledon champion Vondrousova winning a much greater percentage of return points on hard court this year, with a smaller deficit on serve.

Apart from one tiebreak set against Peyton Stearns in the last round, Vondrousova hasn't been troubled to get here, winning every set by 6-3 or better, and while Keys has impressed too, particularly in the last round against Jessica Pegula, I can't help thinking that the market has overvalued her following that victory.

With this in mind, I'm quite keen on Vondrousova at underdog prices. I think Keys looks like a false favourite here, and it's also worth noting that when she's been a slight favourite against left-handers in her career, Keys has struggled. Let's see if that continues today.