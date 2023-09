Swiatek again a strong favourite

Don't rule out Wozniacki against Gauff

Bencic with market edge over Cirstea

Swiatek favourite to continue progress towards latter stages

Following the exit of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek 3.39/4 and Aryna Sabalenka 5.79/2 have shortened their status at the top of the tournament winner market, and are coming closer to meeting in the final, which was our pre-tournament recommendation.

Swiatek now faces Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday, with the world number one an overwhelming 1.152/13 to get past the Latvian and make the quarter-finals. To do this, Swiatek will need to overturn a 3-0 head-to-head deficit, although the last match was over 18 months ago when Swiatek wasn't close to being number one in the world.

That's definitely the case now, and while Swiatek has breezed into round four, Ostapenko has needed three sets in all of her three matches so far against relatively low-level opposition.

Any enthusiasm for an upset from readers might be dampened with Swiatek winning over 6% more points on serve on hard court this season, with a similar advantage on return. The ability differential between the duo is pretty vast, as it is with Swiatek against most players on tour.

Wozniacki should keep it close against Gauff

The match of the day in New York, though, is wild card Caroline Wozniacki against Cori Gauff, with Wozniacki's story to get to this stage so far pretty inspiring after such a long absence from competitive tennis.

Beating Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady certainly is a decent form line, and while it's tough to ascertain Wozniacki's level so far, it wouldn't be a shock if she was able to compete well with Gauff, who looks a little short-priced at 1.232/9. Wozniacki on some form of handicap could be a consideration.

Back Caroline Wozniacki + 5.5 Games Bet now

Bencic justified favourite over Cirstea

Another strong favourite is Karolina Muchova against Xinyu Wang, with Muchova having little difficulty into getting to this stage against lowly opposition. She's 1.201/5 to defeat Wang, who has needed to fight back from a set down to win her last two matches, and Muchova's strong serve should be enough to see her progress to a quarter-final against one of the two players below.

In that, Belinda Bencic is a 1.654/6 favourite over Sorana Cirstea, with the duo repeating their meeting here last year in the second round. That day, Bencic recovered from a set down to win 3-6 7-5 6-2 although Cirstea won in three sets several weeks before in Cincinnati.

Bencic is a bigger price today than she was for both those matches, which is possibly the case because of Cirstea's statement win over Rybakina in round three, but I don't think it's hugely out of line and a competitive match is anticipated.