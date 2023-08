Swiatek and Rybakina back in action

Gauff versus Andreeva the highlight on day three

Wozniacki hoping to roll back the years against Kvitova

Swiatek unlikely to be tested

After a straightforward win over Rebecca Peterson on Monday, Iga Świątek is back in action in round two with the tournament favourite now facing Daria Saville with the odds of 1.021/50 suggesting that Swiatek basically just has to avoid getting injured to move through to round three.

Andreeva odds-against for a set against Gauff

A little bigger-priced, but still overwhelming favourites, include Elena Rybakina, Belinda Bencic and Karolina Muchova, while Cori Gauff is 1.232/9 for an intriguing clash with Mirra Andreeva.

It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see the duo competing at the top of the WTA Tour together in the future, but at the moment, sixth seed Gauff (three years older) is more advanced in terms of rankings.

The duo actually met in the French Open third round a few months ago, with Gauff winning 6-7 6-1 6-1 but priced up slightly in excess of 1.804/5 that day. Andreeva eventually struggled to compete, particularly in terms of putting pressure on return, and it will be fascinating to see if she's learned from that experience.

Unfortunately, though, we don't really know Andreeva's level on hard court right now. I think most observers suspect her ceiling will be high, but given her lack of professional experience on the surface, it is a little akin to guesswork. However, I wouldn't want to put anyone off Andreeva on the set handicap if they wanted to go down that route at odds-against.

Sorribes Tormo and Xinyu Wang both in form

Continuing the discussion, Sara Sorribes Tormo, who won the Cleveland warm-up event last week, meets Xinyu Wang, who made the quarter-final herself there. Prior to that, Wang also won an ITF100 on hard court, so is coming into this event with a really good run of results.

Sorribes Tormo picking up that title as a lucky loser in Cleveland was a shock, particularly given four pre-match underdog wins, and her win over Anhelina Kalinina in round one was very close for a two-setter, with not much difference between the two players from the match stats. The match will probably be settled by several factors, such as fatigue, and whether Sorribes Tormo can keep the pressure on her serve at bay.

Wozniacki unlikely to get past Kvitova

On what is a tough day for value, there's not much else. One match worth discussing though is Petra Kvitova versus wild card Caroline Wozniacki, with the duo having met 14 times on the main tour previously, with Kvitova winning on eight occasions. However, their last clash was in October 2018, almost five years ago.

With Wozniacki recently rejoining the tour, it's tricky to ascertain both her current level and short-medium term future level, and her wins so far have come against qualifiers both here and in Montreal. Kvitova will be a big step up from those, so you can understand why the market has priced the Czech up as a strong 1.444/9 favourite. I'd be surprised if Wozniacki was able to overturn those odds.