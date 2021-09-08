US Open Women's Quarter-Final Tips: Incredible Raducanu to beat Bencic

Fernandez shocks Svitolina to progress to the semi-finals

Leylah Fernandez caused a shock yesterday, with the Canadian prospect stunning Elina Svitolina in a final set tie-break to set up a semi-final meeting tomorrow with Aryna Sabalenka, who got past Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

Looking to join these two players in the semi-finals are the four players featuring in the remaining quarter-finals, which look like two extremely fascinating match-ups. Let's run through each one.

Raducanu's underdog price appeals

Emma Raducanu 2.3411/8 v Belinda Bencic 1.738/11: Raducanu has had an incredible tournament and I think that she's good value to extend that run against the Swiss player, Bencic.

The British qualifier has been a class above her opposition in recent rounds, having not dropped a set in the entire competition (including qualifiers) and dropping just four games in four sets across her victories over Shelby Rogers and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Bencic has also impressed here, not dropping a set as well, and has particularly impressed since Wimbledon having won 13 of 14 matches since losing in the opening round of SW19. However, I like Raducanu's chances here - she has slightly better hard court data on the main tour this year and the underdog price appeals.

Sakkari very capable of ending Pliskova's tournament

Karolina Pliskova 1.784/5 v Maria Sakkari 2.265/4: I'm surprised to see this market pricing with Sakkari looking like some underdog value having impressed so far to get to this stage, beating the likes of Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitova.

Pliskova hasn't had to beat players of that calibre but has impressed in the warm-up tournaments, so this match-up promises to be high quality and competitive. On hard court this year, Sakkari has the marginally better combined service/return points won percentage, and has won a higher games and set percentage than Pliskova as well, so it wouldn't be a surprise at all if she ended Pliskova's tournament this evening.

***

