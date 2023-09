Short-priced favourites expected to dominate

Norrie and Draper providing British interest

Mmoh the pick on game handicap

Alcaraz expected to see off Evans

The top half of the men's draw takes to the courts on Saturday, with Carlos Alcaraz, the number one seed, headlining. The Spaniard faces Brit, Dan Evans, and is an overwhelming favourite to pick up another win, at a current 1.041/25.

In fact, there's a common theme on Saturday with no pre-match favourite priced in excess of 1.501/2, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev all expected to progress. Sinner's clash with Stan Wawrinka looks the most fascinating of these matches by quite a margin.

Norrie strong favourite against Arnaldi

Despite Andy Murray exiting on Thursday against Grigor Dimitrov, there's more British representation on Saturday, with Cam Norrie a solid 1.292/7 market favourite against the Italian prospect, Matteo Arnaldi.

Arnaldi is making his first real foray into hard court events on the main tour, and hasn't done badly so far, with two contrasting underdog wins here so far. He got past Jason Kubler by way of retirement in round one, before an arduous five-setter against another big prospect, Arthur Fils, which lasted as good as four hours.

Conversely, Norrie has got to this stage without dropping a set, and despite some poor form coming into the event, looks to be a justified strong favourite here.

Draper short-priced to defeat Mmoh

Fellow Brit Jack Draper is slightly bigger-priced against the American wildcard Michael Mmoh, who got us a winner on Thursday night when he fought past John Isner in a final set tiebreak, in another four-hour epic. As with Norrie, Draper hasn't dropped a set so far and impressed in round two, surprising seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Draper seems to have got over the issues from Winston Salem, when he retired a set down to Tallon Griekspoor, and I can see why he should be favourite - he has much better serve data than Mmoh - but the market price of 1.384/11 looks short. Mmoh +5.5 games at around 1.84/5 should be achievable on the Exchange when the market evolves.

Zverev with market support for Dimitrov clash

Finally, the aforementioned Dimitrov's reward for getting past Murray is a clash with the former world number two Alexander Zverev. The duo actually met several weeks ago in Cincinnati with Zverev easing to a 6-2 6-2 win, priced up at just short of 1.705/7, and the market has supported him here since then, with the German now trading at 1.454/9.

This seems to be a bit of an over-reaction following that match in Cincinnati, and it's a stretch to think that Zverev should be quite this short-priced. Dimitrov is today's 'next-best'.