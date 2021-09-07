To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

World Cup 2022 Tips

US Open Tennis Tips

US Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Markets accurate for first two matches

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev is an overwhelming favourite to make the semi-finals

Tuesday's US Open action sees the men's singles move to the quarter-final stage, and after a Monday winner, Dan Weston previews both match-ups...

"The world number two clearly has a large edge in time spent on court which, coupled with a huge ability differential, sees him pretty justified to be such a short price today."

Harris defeats Opelka to give us a Monday winner

We picked up a day eight winner on Monday with pre-match underdog Lloyd Harris ending the tournament of Reilly Opelka while the three heavy pre-match favourites got the job done in either straight sets or four sets.

Novak Djokovic, the tournament favourite, dropped the opening set 6-1 to Jenson Brooksby, but the world number one did what the world number one does, reeling off the next three sets without too much fuss to record a four-set victory.

Today's action features the four winners from Sunday in two quarter-finals and I'll run through both with my thoughts on the form and betting.

Medvedev a huge favourite to end Van De Zandschulp's journey

Botic van de Zandschulp 25.0024/1 v Daniil Medvedev 1.041/25: In theory, this is a mismatch. Medvedev is a huge favourite to beat the Dutch qualifier who has done superbly to get to this stage.

Van de Zandschulp has already beaten Casper Ruud and on Sunday, in five sets, Diego Schwartzman, as a heavy underdog in both matches. The Dutchman has now played 18 sets in four matches, plus another nine in qualifying.

Compare this to Medvedev's 12 sets from four matches and the world number two clearly has a large edge in time spent on court which, coupled with a huge ability differential, sees him justified to be a short price today.

Competitive-looking clash for the second quarter-final today

Felix Auger-Aliassime 1.558/15 v Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 2.789/5: On paper this looks more competitive, with Auger-Aliassime the favourite but with much closer market pricing than the first quarter-final.

I've been so impressed with Alcaraz Garfia and he is certainly a young player with huge potential, but he's also coming into this match on the back of two five-setters in a row, which isn't at all beneficial in Grand Slam tournaments. The Canadian, Auger-Aliassime, also needed five to beat Roberto Bautista-Agut, but that was his solitary match which went to a deciding set.

My model has Auger-Aliassime priced at 1.625/8, which is mainly due to him winning over 4% more service points, with a slight deficiency on return points won percentage, on hard courts this year, so it's tough to suggest that the market is offering much value on Alcaraz Garfia. If he was priced at around 3.309/4, I might be tempted, but we are a bit far from this at the time of writing.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings

No Cash Out Suspensions on Tennis Match Odds!

We are now offering no Cash Out suspensions for match odds markets on the Sportsbook for all ATP and WTA matches. Excludes medical timeouts, T&Cs apply.

Dan Weston's US Open Profit/Loss

Staked: 15pts
Returned: 17.43pts
P/L: 2.43pts

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More US Open