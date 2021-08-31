US Open Men's Day 2 Tips: Pouille value to make Ramos vamoose

Murray falls at the final hurdle against Tsitsipas

The highlight of yesterday was a bad-tempered clash between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Scotsman was 2-1 up as he performed far in excess of market expectations. Eventually, Tsitsipas won in five sets amid accusations of deliberate bathroom breaks, but it will be interesting to see if Murray can take his impressive level of performance into some of the smaller events towards the end of the season.

A Murray win would have been the biggest upset by far on a day when favourites generally got the job done. On Tuesday, we will see a the tournament favourite Novak Djokovic get his tournament underway. Matches start at 16:00 UK time.

Big names

Novak Djokovic 1.011/100 vs Holger Rune 55.0054/1: Djokovic is obviously a heavy favourite against all unseeded players and this is no different.

Rune has huge potential, particularly on clay, but there's a big gap between dominating some clay challengers and facing the world number one on hard court. Keep an eye on Rune, though, as I anticipate we will see a lot more of him in the coming years.

Berrettini and Zverev should get past veterans

Matteo Berrettini 1.141/7 vs Jeremy Chardy 7.6013/2: The first of two clashes between current top 10 players and tour veterans, it would be a real surprise if Berrettini was defeated by the Frenchman, Chardy.

They have broadly similar return data but Berrettini holds serve almost 20% more of the time, and that consistency should be the difference here.

Alexander Zverev 1.061/18 vs Sam Querrey 15.0014/1: Zverev is the man in form coming into the tournament, having won the Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters in his last two outings.

The American veteran Querrey is unlikely to give Zverev much trouble unless he can get back to something near his best - a feat he hasn't managed for a few years. Querrey has lost his last five, all to worse opposition than Zverev, so a shock is unlikely.

Potential value

Albert Ramos 1.738/11 vs Lucas Pouille 2.3211/8: Spanish clay-courter Ramos has a mediocre hard court record and I don't see a career turnaround being particularly likely.

Pouille has had major injury issues over the last couple of years but did pick up a few wins at Winston Salem last week having qualified, and he will be hoping to kickstart his season with a win here.

Most of Pouille's recent losses have been when he won a set, so he's competed well as an underdog, and the downgrade in opponent quality should be of benefit today. I have Pouille as favourite, so the underdog price looks generous.

Tallon Griekspoor 3.7511/4 vs Jan-Lennard Struff 1.331/3: Griekspoor has had a nice year at lower levels, enabling him to rise up the rankings, and his numbers at Challenger level are pretty decent.

Struff has struggled of late, winning just two matches (both as a solid favourite) in his last 10, and I don't see much in either longer-term numbers or recent form to suggest Struff should be a strong favourite here.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings