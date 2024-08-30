US Open Day 5 Preview and Tip: Back Shelton to edge match of the day at 6/4

Shelton a future Grand Slam winner

Talented Tiafoe back in-form

6/4 pick for Shelton to win blockbuster

There is no question about what is the match of the day on Friday in New York.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will renew rivalries, 12 months on from a highly entertaining quarter-final match on Arthur Ashe won by Shelton.

Both men bring flair and entertainment to the court and if they play to form we will be in for a treat.

I'm siding with the younger American to once again enjoy victory in this match-up, and here's why.

Street brawler Shelton

Ben Shelton brings an enthusiasm and swagger to court that marks him out from his contemporaries. The 21-year old has been widely heralded as a Grand Slam champion of the future, and it is easy to understand why.

He is a powerful lefty that packs a knock out punch in his forehand and sets it up with an equally dynamic serve. He has yet to be broken in this tournament.

What is clear is that the Georgia native brings his best level to the biggest occasions. Shelton made his Grand Slam debut in New York two years ago, and since then has an Australian Open quarter-final and a US Open semi-final on his resume.

His personality is tailor-made for the spotlight moments, as he looks entirely comfortable and confident playing in-front of an expectant audience on the biggest courts the sport has to offer.

While I'm not quite sure he has pieced together everything he needs to be considered a top-tier contender this time around, I join others in believing what he is capable of and if the stars align why can't he win this tournament?

His recent performances suggest he is in a good place. In Cincinnati he showed an uptick in form, and he has carried that over into Flushing Meadows. With his serve all but unreturnable, he should have the edge in this match-up.

Tiafoe will compete

Frances Tiafoe has also been improving of late, after a season where he has struggled to show what he is truly capable of.

When he is good, he is good. Just ask reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

At Wimbledon, Tiafoe had Alcaraz on the ropes leading two sets to one before Alcaraz picked up, raising his level to that which would eventually secure him a second consecutive crown in SW19.

Tiafoe was playing brilliant stuff to build that lead, outfoxing the Spaniard at his own game.

Florida-based Tiafoe has carried that performance into a commendable summer hard court campaign where he backed up a semi-final in Washington with a competitive defeat to Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati.

When he is feeling it, Tiafoe is a hyper fluid, creative player that plays off inspiration, and if he gets it right he troubles the elite players.

There is a down side though. Tiafoe can often get carried away from the job at hand, with his decision making often biting him at inopportune times. You can understand why it happens as he has so many tools at his disposal, the eternal question is which one should I choose this time?

I trust Shelton more to have a strategy, and to stick to it. In the 2023 quarter-final Shelton combined his big serving with variety of his own which Tiafoe did not enjoy. 12 months on I fancy he will be once again be able to repeat the trick.

Back a competitive match at 6/4

Shelton has won each meeting with Tiafoe and although it wouldn't shock me to see an inspired Tiafoe win this, I have faith in Shelton's form and belief that he has a higher ceiling than his compatriot.

Tiafoe will have his moments and I can see him bagging at least a set here. The value option therefore is to back a Shelton victory with both players winning a set at 6/42.50.