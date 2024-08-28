US Open Day 4 Preview and Tip: Side with Navone to take out tired Brit at 11/10

Marathon man Evans

Dan Evans found a way to add his name to the history books by winning the longest ever match at the US Open when he defeated Karen Khachanov after five hours and thirty six minutes on Tuesday.

It was a remarkable effort by the 34 year old Brit who had trailed 4/0 in the final set before grinding down his opponent.

As impressive a victory as that was I expect Evans will be feeling the effects in the next round, and his opponent Mariano Navone is somebody who should relish a physical duel.

Dramatic wins for Evans

Evans should no longer be in this tournament, but he has developed a useful trait of late of never say die victories.

This was a theme for him in the summer Olympics, where he partnered alongside the now retired Andy Murray to somehow navigate their way to the doubles quarter-finals despite the scoreboard suggesting they were in imminent danger on more than one occasion.

The Birmingham native has carried over that survival instinct into his singles tennis, and he may need to dig deep here once again if he is to reach a fourth consecutive third round in New York.

It has not been a season to remember for Evans, who languishes a lowly 186 in the Live ATP Race, which measures points accumulated this season.

The Brit has struggled with injury, but he has looked in declining form when taking the court this year and having watched him several times recently I wonder how much fight he has left in him.

As things stand, unless he can produce a big run at this Grand Slam he will be reduced to qualifying rounds for the big tournaments next year and it is unlikely that he will be featuring in every major draw in the 2025 season.

I was not too surprised by his win over Khachanov, who himself is bang out of form and playing well below his potential. The Russian's lack of confidence was on full show as he choked away what should have been a comfortable win.

Speaking after the contest Evans suggested that he would not train on Wednesday and that he has never played five hours in one day even once in his career.

For a player that has looked tired all year I don't think this marathon match will have done him any favours.

Navone reaching milestones in 2024

Evans' opponent Mariano Navone is at a very different stage of his career, with the 2024 French Open his first Grand Slam appearance. It was noteworthy in that not only did it mark the Argentine's debut at a major, but he also happened to be seeded.

That was testament to a highly impressive start to the season where he rose 126 rankings by grinding out wins on clay courts at both Challenger and ATP level. In the Race, Navone is currently ranked at 41.

The 23-year old is still honing his craft and his first round win over Daniel Altmaier was his first main tour win on a surface other than clay. Yet there is reason to believe the Argentine is no flash in the pan.

He plays a highly energetic and probing baseline game that should be adaptable to hard courts. Navone commented after the Altmaier win that he realises he can play well on this surface, and that he just needs to fight for results.

Navone will unquestionably be the fresher man here and over five sets he should have a better chance than the odds indicate.

His frenetic game is not one you'd imagine Evans will enjoy playing on low batteries, and despite a clear gulf in experience Navone has shown that he is adaptable and he can grind down his opponent here at good odds.