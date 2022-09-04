</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-sunderland-tips-boro-can-edge-enjoyable-encounter-020922-766.html">Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Boro can edge enjoyable encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-202223-tips-winner-top-scorer-bets-from-the-betfair-editors-030922-6.html">Champions League 2022/23 Tips: Winner & Top Scorer bets from the Betfair editors</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-xG-tips-no-stopping-haaland-020922-829.html">Premier League Predictions: No stopping red-hot Haaland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newton-abbot-racing-tips-valentino-should-be-very-hard-to-beat-040922-789.html">Newton Abbot Racing Tips: Valentino should be very hard to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saratoga-racing-tips-pletcher-to-unveil-another-debut-winner-040922-1111.html">Saratoga Racing Tips: Pletcher to unveil another debut winner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-the-dynamic-duo-for-a-6-/-1-fontwell-sunday-double-040922-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Back the dynamic duo for a 6/1 Fontwell Sunday double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-game-seven-tips-shepherd-a-gamble-at-201-040922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game Seven: Shepherd a gamble at 20/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-five-and-six-akeal-a-1001-steal-030922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Five and Six: Akeal a steal at 100/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-7-medvedev-v-kyrgios-the-match-of-the-tournament-040922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 7: Medvedev v Kyrgios the match of the tournament</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-day-7-riske-worth-taking-as-a-handicap-option-040922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 7: Riske worth taking as a handicap option</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-6-schwartzman-potential-underdog-value-against-tiafoe-030922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 6: Schwartzman potential underdog value against Tiafoe</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-made-in-himmerland-tips-fast-starting-ferguson-backed-in-denmark-010922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ferguson fairly priced to win again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-madeinhimmerland-and-LIV-invitational-boston-300822-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for MadeInHimmerland and LIV Golf Invitational Boston</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/made-in-himmerland-first-round-leader-tips-pepperell-can-set-the-pace-300822-719.html">Made in HimmerLand First-Round Leader Tips: Pepperell can set the pace</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Labour backed to win majority against Truss's Tories </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Are Joe Biden's 2024 chances underestimated?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Tennis.220x157.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Tennis Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes Headingley 2020 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>England Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Find Me a 5/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-calvert/">Sean Calvert</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-04">04 September 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Find Me a 5/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB", "name": "Find Me a 5/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB", "description": "Round four of the US Open gets underway on Sunday and Sean Calvert is back with a big-priced multiple selection on day seven...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-04T12:06:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-04T12:09:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2021.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Round four of the US Open gets underway on Sunday and Sean Calvert is back with a big-priced multiple selection on day seven... It was a good opening week of the US Open, with two of the daily doubles landing, which meant a profit in the first three rounds. If getting two decent-priced winners a day was tricky, it becomes even tougher in week two, with my task being to find a winner of [6.0] odds or bigger. Historically, round four of the men's singles at the US Open has produced an average of 27% underdog winners in the last 10 editions, which is decent for a major, and 52% of the matches (but only 36% in the last three years) have featured a tie break. Sunday's round four matches in the men's singles are set to be played on another hot day of around 30C in the shade, so conditions should remain lively. Without doubt, the marquee match of the day is Nick Kyrgios against Daniil Medvedev, which was always a round four clash that was likely to happen once the draw was announced. And it's been a slightly peculiar career series on outdoor hard courts (they also played one match on clay that Kyrgios won, but I'm overlooking that one) in as much as it's Medvedev that's ahead on most of the stats, but he's 2-1 behind in results. In their three outdoor hard court matches, Medvedev has won more points on first serve, second serve, and on return, plus he's actually out-aced Kyrgios, while they've shared the four tie breaks they've contested, yet he's lost two of the three matches. Despite winning fewer return points (27% compared to Medvedev's 29.5%) it's Kyrgios that's created the more break point chances (0.35 per game compared to 0.27 for Medvedev), which suggests he's switched on when he gets to a 15-30 or 30-30 situation on the Medvedev serve. But the overall data implies that Medvedev has been a little unlucky to be 1-2 behind in the hard court career series, although Kyrgios fans would argue that their man wasn't fully fit when the pair clashed in Melbourne at the start of this season. Lately, Kyrgios has decided that he's not going to beat Medvedev from the back of the court in gruelling rallies, so he's adopted a serve/volley approach and that tactic was very successful against Medvedev in Montreal a few weeks ago. Montreal was on the slower side on a Decoturf surface in a bit of a damp week, so perhaps the quicker conditions in New York will aid that style of play, but Ashe at night won't be quick, so that counts against Kyrgios for me. Tie breaks are highly likely here given the stats of their hard court meetings, where 44% of the sets have ended in breakers and both men have held serve around 90% of the time, but rarely am I tempted into a bet in a Kyrgios match unless there's outstanding value. My gut feel is that Medvedev will probably edge it on fitness over the best-of-five, but I'm not having a bet in that match. Unorthodox Moutet can make life tricky for Ruud Last year, Botic van de Zandschulp became the first qualifier to make the quarter finals of the US Open since Gilles Muller and now the man that beat Van de Zandschulp has the chance of equalling the Dutchman's feat. That man is Corentin Moutet and I wonder what the awkward lefty style of Moutet can do against the more powerful Casper Ruud? The pair have never met and that will be to the Frenchman's advantage and Ruud is coming off a very tough five-setter against Tommy Paul on Friday. Moutet loves a drop shot and he'll try to take Ruud away from his baseline comfort zone as often as he possibly can, and we'll see how the Norwegian is able to deal with the unusual style of Moutet. Ruud has encountered problems against lefties lately, losing to Ugo Humbert on grass at Wimbledon and to rookie Ben Shelton a few weeks ago in Cincy and while those two are more about power than craft, Moutet still might be able to make this tough for Ruud. I expect Ruud will figure it out in the end, but Moutet can make it uncomfortable, and I'll take the [2.2] on offer about Ruud to win and both players to win a set as leg one of a double on Sunday. Khachanov with big statistical advantage over PCB Underdogs have a decent chance in the other two round four matches on Sunday, too, with Karen Khachanov having won five of his last six matches against Pablo Carreno Busta, yet he's a [2.75] underdog. I think we have to attack this price, with Khachanov having been so dominant against PCB on hard courts, plus the Spaniard may be a little below par physically, too. PCB had a MTO for a hip/groin issue during his win over Alex De Minaur on Friday and he's played a lot more tennis than Khachanov this hard court summer - 29 sets compared to 23 for Khachanov. The Russian also had a quicker time of it on Friday when Jack Draper retired near the end of their third set, but putting physical issues aside for a moment, this looks a good match-up for Khachanov. It may be the case that the more aggressive style that PCB has used lately will be enough to turn this career series around, but I wouldn't bet on it at these odds. Khachanov is 4-1 win/loss versus PCB on outdoor hard, holding serve 90% of the time and his combined service points won/return points won total is a huge 114 Khachanov is 4-1 win/loss versus PCB on outdoor hard, holding serve 90% of the time (PCB holds only 73% of the time versus Khachanov) and his combined service points won/return points won total is a huge 114. PCB's is as low as 86 and he's unsurprisingly won just two of the 11 sets the pair have contested on outdoor hard. PCB may be a man in form, but I have to oppose him at these odds, and at [2.75] Khachanov is the second leg of a double that pays slightly over the magical [6.0] mark. Finally, my outright, Matteo Berrettini takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and if the Italian serves well he should win that one, but ADF won't be an easy opponent by any means and the 3-1 to the Italian is a possible angle there.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen%20Khachanov%20Wimbledon%202021.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Calvert" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2021.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2021.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2021.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen Khachanov Wimbledon 2021.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Karen Khachanov – Wimbledon"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Khachanov has a fabulous record against Carreno Busta on hard courts</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/carreno-busta-v-khachanov/31713509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"US Open","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/tennis\/us-open-2022\/carreno-busta-v-khachanov\/31713509","entry_title":"Find Me a 5\/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/carreno-busta-v-khachanov/31713509">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Find%20Me%20a%205%2F1%20US%20Open%20Winner%3A%20Khachanov%20price%20hard%20to%20ignore%20against%20PCB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html&text=Find%20Me%20a%205%2F1%20US%20Open%20Winner%3A%20Khachanov%20price%20hard%20to%20ignore%20against%20PCB" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Round four of the US Open gets underway on Sunday and Sean Calvert is back with a big-priced multiple selection on day seven...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"I think we have to attack this price, with Khachanov having been so dominant against PCB on hard courts, plus the Spaniard may be a little below par physically, too."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>It was a good opening week of the US Open, with two of the daily doubles landing, which meant a profit in the first three rounds.<p>If getting two decent-priced winners a day was tricky, it becomes even tougher in week two, with my task being to find a winner of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> odds or bigger.</p><p>Historically, round four of the men's singles at the US Open has produced an average of 27% underdog winners in the last 10 editions, which is decent for a major, and 52% of the matches (but only 36% in the last three years) have featured a tie break. </p><p>Sunday's round four matches in the men's singles are set to be played on another hot day of around 30C in the shade, so conditions should remain lively. </p><p><img alt="Daniil Medvedev Indian Wells.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Daniil%20Medvedev%20Indian%20Wells.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Without doubt, the marquee match of the day is <strong>Nick Kyrgios</strong> against <strong>Daniil Medvedev</strong>, which was always a round four clash that was likely to happen once the draw was announced. </p><p>And it's been a slightly peculiar career series on outdoor hard courts (they also played one match on clay that Kyrgios won, but I'm overlooking that one) in as much as it's Medvedev that's ahead on most of the stats, but he's 2-1 behind in results.</p><p>In their three outdoor hard court matches, Medvedev has won more points on first serve, second serve, and on return, plus he's actually out-aced Kyrgios, while they've shared the four tie breaks they've contested, yet he's lost two of the three matches.</p><p>Despite winning fewer return points (27% compared to Medvedev's 29.5%) it's Kyrgios that's created the more break point chances (0.35 per game compared to 0.27 for Medvedev), which suggests he's switched on when he gets to a 15-30 or 30-30 situation on the Medvedev serve.</p><p>But the overall data implies that Medvedev has been a little unlucky to be 1-2 behind in the hard court career series, although Kyrgios fans would argue that their man wasn't fully fit when the pair clashed in Melbourne at the start of this season.</p><p>Lately, Kyrgios has decided that he's not going to beat Medvedev from the back of the court in gruelling rallies, so he's <strong>adopted a serve/volley approach</strong> and that tactic was very successful against Medvedev in Montreal a few weeks ago.</p><p>Montreal was on the slower side on a Decoturf surface in a bit of a damp week, so perhaps the quicker conditions in New York will aid that style of play, but Ashe at night won't be quick, so that counts against Kyrgios for me.</p><p>Tie breaks are highly likely here given the stats of their hard court meetings, where 44% of the sets have ended in breakers and both men have held serve around 90% of the time, but rarely am I tempted into a bet in a Kyrgios match unless there's outstanding value. </p><p>My gut feel is that Medvedev will probably edge it on fitness over the best-of-five, but I'm not having a bet in that match.</p><p><strong><h2>Unorthodox Moutet can make life tricky for Ruud</h2></strong></p><p>Last year, Botic van de Zandschulp became the first qualifier to make the quarter finals of the US Open since Gilles Muller and now the man that beat Van de Zandschulp has the chance of equalling the Dutchman's feat.</p><p>That man is <strong>Corentin Moutet</strong> and I wonder what the awkward lefty style of Moutet can do against the more powerful <strong>Casper Ruud</strong>?</p><p>The pair have never met and that will be to the Frenchman's advantage and Ruud is coming off a very tough five-setter against Tommy Paul on Friday.</p><p>Moutet loves a drop shot and he'll try to take Ruud away from his baseline comfort zone as often as he possibly can, and we'll see how the Norwegian is able to deal with the unusual style of Moutet.</p><p>Ruud has encountered problems against lefties lately, losing to <strong>Ugo Humbert</strong> on grass at Wimbledon and to rookie <strong>Ben Shelton</strong> a few weeks ago in Cincy and while those two are more about power than craft, Moutet still might be able to make this tough for Ruud.</p><p>I expect Ruud will figure it out in the end, but Moutet can make it uncomfortable, and I'll take the <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on offer about Ruud to win and both players to win a set as leg one of a double on Sunday. </p><p><strong><h2>Khachanov with big statistical advantage over PCB</h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Pablo Carreno-Busta 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Pablo%20Carreno-Busta%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Underdogs have a decent chance in the other two round four matches on Sunday, too, with <strong>Karen Khachanov</strong> having won five of his last six matches against <strong>Pablo Carreno Busta</strong>, yet he's a <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> underdog.</p><p>I think we have to attack this price, with Khachanov having been so dominant against PCB on hard courts, plus the Spaniard may be a little below par physically, too.</p><p>PCB had a MTO for a hip/groin issue during his win over Alex De Minaur on Friday and he's played a lot more tennis than Khachanov this hard court summer - 29 sets compared to 23 for Khachanov.</p><p>The Russian also had a quicker time of it on Friday when Jack Draper retired near the end of their third set, but putting physical issues aside for a moment, this looks a good match-up for Khachanov.</p><p>It may be the case that the more aggressive style that PCB has used lately will be enough to turn this career series around, but I wouldn't bet on it at these odds.</p><blockquote>Khachanov is 4-1 win/loss versus PCB on outdoor hard, holding serve 90% of the time and his combined service points won/return points won total is a huge 114</blockquote><p>Khachanov is 4-1 win/loss versus PCB on outdoor hard, holding serve 90% of the time (PCB holds only 73% of the time versus Khachanov) and his combined service points won/return points won total is a huge 114.</p><p>PCB's is as low as 86 and he's unsurprisingly won just two of the 11 sets the pair have contested on outdoor hard.</p><p>PCB may be a man in form, but I have to oppose him at these odds, and at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> Khachanov is the second leg of a double that pays slightly over the magical <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> mark.</p><p>Finally, my outright, <strong>Matteo Berrettini</strong> takes on <strong>Alejandro Davidovich Fokina</strong> and if the Italian serves well he should win that one, but ADF won't be an easy opponent by any means and the 3-1 to the Italian is a possible angle there.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. Boost credited by 10am each day. 4th - 11th September. </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=USOPENODDSBOOST">T&Cs apply. </a></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/carreno-busta-v-khachanov/31713509">Back Khachanov to beat Carreno Busta @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/moutet-v-ruud/31713327">Back Ruud to win and both players to win a set @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/carreno-busta-v-khachanov/31713509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"US Open","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/tennis\/us-open-2022\/carreno-busta-v-khachanov\/31713509","entry_title":"Find Me a 5\/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/us-open-2022/carreno-busta-v-khachanov/31713509">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Find%20Me%20a%205%2F1%20US%20Open%20Winner%3A%20Khachanov%20price%20hard%20to%20ignore%20against%20PCB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html&text=Find%20Me%20a%205%2F1%20US%20Open%20Winner%3A%20Khachanov%20price%20hard%20to%20ignore%20against%20PCB" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/sunday-sports-wrap-who-fancies-a-bit-of-early-morning-r-r-120921-200.html">Sunday Sports Wrap: Who fancies a bit of early morning R & R?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/BartyWimbledonPlateTrophy1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/BartyWimbledonPlateTrophy1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-final-tips-medvedev-can-ruin-djokovics-calendar-slam-chances-120921-778.html">US Open Men's Final Tips: Medvedev can ruin Djokovic's calendar Slam chances</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/medvedev.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/medvedev.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-final-tips-raducanu-favourite-to-make-history-110921-778.html">US Open Women's Final Tips: Raducanu favourite to make history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/US Open women's singles trophy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/US%20Open%20women%27s%20singles%20trophy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-6-schwartzman-potential-underdog-value-against-tiafoe-030922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 6: Schwartzman potential underdog value against Tiafoe</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/schwartzman 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/schwartzman%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-day-6-swiatek-among-heavy-favourites-to-make-round-four-030922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 6: Swiatek among heavy favourites to make round four</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/kvitovaausopen.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/kvitovaausopen.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-betting-tips-unreliable-tiafoe-a-short-price-against-schwartzman-020922-169.html">US Open Daily Double: Unreliable Tiafoe a short price against Schwartzman</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Diego Schwartzman Buenos Aires 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Diego%20Schwartzman%20Buenos%20Aires%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">More US Open</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/" class=" "> Tennis Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" class="active "> US Open </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/" class=" "> Wimbledon </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li> Find Me a 5/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/", "name": "Tennis" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/", "name": "US Open" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html", "name": "Find Me a 5/1 US Open Winner: Khachanov price hard to ignore against PCB" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fus-open%2Fus-open-betting-tips-khachanov-price-hard-to-ignore-against-pcb-030922-169.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"74582c771f675854","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>