US Open 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles

The women's game unpredictable right now

Sabalenka 5/2 3.50 the current queen of hard court

Is Rybakina 8/1 9.00 ready to fight for Slam title No 2?

The battle for supremacy in women's tennis continues.

Despite being the world No 1 for all but eight weeks, since April 2022, Iga Swiatek's dominant position has largely been based on her excellent form on clay.

Four of her five Grand Slam titles have been achieved on this surface.

And even on clay, she's not completely infallible as noted by her shock defeat recently at the Paris Olympics where she was beaten in straight sets by eventual gold medallist Zheng Qinwen.

This ended her 25-match winning-streak at Roland Garros, and she was emotionally affected by the loss.

And as Slams go, the US Open has been more unpredictable over the past decade than the other three tournaments.

The most recent 10 women's singles titles in New York have been shared between nine players, with the only repeat champion being Naomi Osaka (2018 & 2020).

So who are the likely contenders in 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka 5/23.50: Has reached the last three Grand Slam finals staged on hard court, winning twice in Melbourne but losing at the US Open. Missed this year's Wimbledon due to a right shoulder injury and then took the decision not to compete at the Olympics. Instead, she turned her attention to the North American hard court season, and prepared for Flushing Meadows with tournaments in Washington (SF), Toronto (QF) and Cincinnati (Won). In the latter she beat Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, then Jessica Pegula in the title decider.

Iga Swiatek 7/24.50: World No 1 for more than 115 of the last 125 weeks, the 23-year-old from Poland is the 2022 US Open champion. However, that remains her only Slam title (and final), not achieved on clay. It will be interesting to see whether her straight-sets semi-final defeat at the Paris Olympics has affected her confidence in key matches. At the recent hard court event in Cincinnati she lost in straight sets to Sabalenka.

Cori Gauff 7/18.00: The defending champion in New York and world No 3. Still only 20, the American from Atlanta, Georgia reached the semi-finals in Melbourne and Paris earlier this year. And she will be keen to bounce back from her disappointing defeat to Donna Vekic in the Last 16 of the Olympic singles.

Elena Rybakina 8/19.00: Is probably overdue a second Grand Slam title, to add to her Wimbledon success from two years ago. The tall 25-year-old from Kazakhstan reached the semi-finals of this year's All-England Championships, before losing in three sets to the eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova. She then withdrew from the Paris Olympics due to bronchitis but is hopefully fully recovered and ready to challenge for the title in New York. Has contested five WTA Tour finals this year, winning three.

Jessica Pegula 11/112.00: Almost an enigma in the game of tennis. Despite being a member of the world's top 10 for more than two years, her record in the Slams remains perplexing. The 30-year-old has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of any Slam, by losing six times at this stage. Four of these QF defeats have come on hard court where she certainly feels most comfortable. Was the winner of the recent WTA 1,000 event in Toronto and runner-up in Cincinnati.

Qinwen Zheng 22/123.00: The 21-year-old from China caused a sensation when she beat Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Paris Olympics. She went on to win Gold, and this victory was another major milestone in her career, following on from her defeat in the Australian Open final back in January. At last week's Cincinnati Open, Zheng was beaten in the Last 16.

Jasmine Paolini 25/126.00: Experiencing the summer of her life right now. A shock finalist in Paris, she confounded many people by also being the runner-up at Wimbledon a few weeks later. And, at the Olympics in early August, she secured a Gold medal in the women's doubles event. The 28-year-old should be full of confidence heading into the final Slam of 2024.

Emma Navarro 40/141.00: The new girl on the block. The 23-year-old, who was born in New York City, but now lives in South Carolina, was ranked 143 at the end of 2022, and 38 as the current year began. She is now up to 13th, aided by a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon. Won the hard court event in Hobart back in January and, at the Paris Olympics, held a match point when serving for the second set against the eventual champion Qinwen Zheng in the Last 16. She reached the semi-finals of the WTA 1,000 event in Toronto earlier this month.