US Open

US Open 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles

US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York
Aryna Sabalenka: Can last year's runner-up go one better in 2024?

The US Open starts on Monday, but who will emerge as this year's women's singles champion? Andy Swales supplies the form stats and selects eight potential winners of the title...

  • The women's game unpredictable right now

  • Sabalenka 5/23.50 the current queen of hard court

  • Is Rybakina 8/19.00 ready to fight for Slam title No 2?

The battle for supremacy in women's tennis continues.

Despite being the world No 1 for all but eight weeks, since April 2022, Iga Swiatek's dominant position has largely been based on her excellent form on clay.

Four of her five Grand Slam titles have been achieved on this surface.

And even on clay, she's not completely infallible as noted by her shock defeat recently at the Paris Olympics where she was beaten in straight sets by eventual gold medallist Zheng Qinwen.

This ended her 25-match winning-streak at Roland Garros, and she was emotionally affected by the loss.

And as Slams go, the US Open has been more unpredictable over the past decade than the other three tournaments.

The most recent 10 women's singles titles in New York have been shared between nine players, with the only repeat champion being Naomi Osaka (2018 & 2020).

Click here to check latest betting for US OPEN WOMEN'S SINGLES

So who are the likely contenders in 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka 5/23.50: Has reached the last three Grand Slam finals staged on hard court, winning twice in Melbourne but losing at the US Open. Missed this year's Wimbledon due to a right shoulder injury and then took the decision not to compete at the Olympics. Instead, she turned her attention to the North American hard court season, and prepared for Flushing Meadows with tournaments in Washington (SF), Toronto (QF) and Cincinnati (Won). In the latter she beat Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, then Jessica Pegula in the title decider.

Iga Swiatek 7/24.50: World No 1 for more than 115 of the last 125 weeks, the 23-year-old from Poland is the 2022 US Open champion. However, that remains her only Slam title (and final), not achieved on clay. It will be interesting to see whether her straight-sets semi-final defeat at the Paris Olympics has affected her confidence in key matches. At the recent hard court event in Cincinnati she lost in straight sets to Sabalenka.

Cori Gauff 7/18.00: The defending champion in New York and world No 3. Still only 20, the American from Atlanta, Georgia reached the semi-finals in Melbourne and Paris earlier this year. And she will be keen to bounce back from her disappointing defeat to Donna Vekic in the Last 16 of the Olympic singles.

Elena Rybakina 8/19.00: Is probably overdue a second Grand Slam title, to add to her Wimbledon success from two years ago. The tall 25-year-old from Kazakhstan reached the semi-finals of this year's All-England Championships, before losing in three sets to the eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova. She then withdrew from the Paris Olympics due to bronchitis but is hopefully fully recovered and ready to challenge for the title in New York. Has contested five WTA Tour finals this year, winning three.

Jessica Pegula 11/112.00: Almost an enigma in the game of tennis. Despite being a member of the world's top 10 for more than two years, her record in the Slams remains perplexing. The 30-year-old has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of any Slam, by losing six times at this stage. Four of these QF defeats have come on hard court where she certainly feels most comfortable. Was the winner of the recent WTA 1,000 event in Toronto and runner-up in Cincinnati.

Qinwen Zheng 22/123.00: The 21-year-old from China caused a sensation when she beat Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Paris Olympics. She went on to win Gold, and this victory was another major milestone in her career, following on from her defeat in the Australian Open final back in January. At last week's Cincinnati Open, Zheng was beaten in the Last 16.

Jasmine Paolini 25/126.00: Experiencing the summer of her life right now. A shock finalist in Paris, she confounded many people by also being the runner-up at Wimbledon a few weeks later. And, at the Olympics in early August, she secured a Gold medal in the women's doubles event. The 28-year-old should be full of confidence heading into the final Slam of 2024.

Emma Navarro 40/141.00: The new girl on the block. The 23-year-old, who was born in New York City, but now lives in South Carolina, was ranked 143 at the end of 2022, and 38 as the current year began. She is now up to 13th, aided by a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon. Won the hard court event in Hobart back in January and, at the Paris Olympics, held a match point when serving for the second set against the eventual champion Qinwen Zheng in the Last 16. She reached the semi-finals of the WTA 1,000 event in Toronto earlier this month.

Betfair Sportsbook

LAST 10 YEARS in US OPEN

Click here for latest betting on US OPEN MEN'S SINGLES

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22 F22
Iga Swiatek R3 Won R3 R4 QF Won R4 Won R3 Won
Cori Gauff R4 SF SF Won R1 QF R4 QF R3 RU
Aryna Sabalenka QF Won RU SF SF Won SF R3
Elena Rybakina SF QF R2 R3 QF R3 RU R1 Won R3
Jasmine Paolini RU RU R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Jessica Pegula R2 R2 R4 QF R3 QF QF R3 QF
Zheng Qinwen R1 R3 RU QF R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 R4
Danielle Collins R4 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R2
Maria Sakkari R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R3 R2
Barbora Krejcikova Won R1 QF R1 R2 R1 R4 R2 R3 R1
Jelena Ostapenko QF R2 R3 QF R2 QF R1 R4 R2
Daria Kasatkina R3 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1 R1 SF
Liudmila Samsonova R3 R3 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1
Madison Keys R4 R3 SF QF R2 R3 R3 R4
Emma Navarro QF R4 R3 R1 R1 R2
Ons Jabeur R3 QF R2 R4 RU QF R2 RU RU R1
Anna Kalinskaya R4 R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1
Victoria Azarenka R2 R4 R2 R4 R1 SF R4 R3
Marta Kostyuk R3 R2 QF R1 R3 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1
Donna Vekic SF R3 R1 R1 R3 R2 QF R1 R1 R2
Beatriz Haddad Maia R3 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R1 R2 R1 R2
Mirra Andreeva R1 SF R4 R2 R4 R3
Diana Shnaider R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Leylah Fernandez R2 R3 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 QF
Caroline Garcia R2 R2 R2 R1 R3 R2 R4 SF R4 R2
Dayana Yastremska R3 R3 SF R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Ekaterina Alexandrova R1 R1 R3 R4 R3 R3 R2 R2
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova R2 R2 R2 R2 QF R1
Karolina Muchova R1 SF R1 RU R2 R1 R1 R3
Yulia Putintseva R4 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1 R2
Linda Noskova R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Katie Boulter R2 R1 R2 R3 R3 R3
Elina Svitolina QF R4 R4 R3 SF QF
Elise Mertens R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R4 R3 R1 R4 R4
Marie Bouzkova R2 R3 R1 R3 R4 R1 R1 R2 QF R2
Xinyu Wang R4 R3 R1 R4 R2 R3 R2 R1 R1
Katerina Siniakova R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2
Sorana Cirstea R1 R1 R1 QF R3 R1 R1 R2 R2 R2
Paula Badosa R4 R3 R3 R2 R2 R4 R3
Veronika Kudermetova R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R4 QF
Yuan Yue R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1
Magda Linnette R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 SF R1 R2 R2
Anastasia Potapova R1 R4 R1 R1 R3 R3 R2 R2
Karolina Pliskova R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 QF QF R2 R2
Sloane Stephens R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2 R1 QF
Anhelina Kalinina R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2 R2 R2
Magdalena Frech R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1
Zhu Lin R3 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1
Xiyu Wang R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1
Peyton Stearns R1 R3 R1 R4 R1 R3 R1
Lulu Sun QF R1
Sofia Kenin R1 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1
Clara Burel R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1
Katie Volynets R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2
Elina Avanesyan R2 R4 R3 R2 R4 R1
Diane Parry R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R3 R3
Cristina Bucsa R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R3 R2 R1
Elisabetta Cocciaretto R4 R2 R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2
Clara Tauson R1 R4 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1
Moyuka Uchijima R1 R2 R1
Lucia Bronzetti R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Varvara Gracheva R2 R4 R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R3
Jaqueline Cristian R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Tatjana Maria R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 SF R1
Anna Blinkova R1 R2 R3 R1 R3 R3 R1
Emma Raducanu R4 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2
Caroline Wozniacki R3 R2 R4
Taylor Townsend R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1
Yafan Wang R2 R2 R3 R2
Sara Sorribes Tormo R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R4 R1 R2
Greet Minnen R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R1
Viktorija Golubic R1 R2 R3 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro R3 R1 R1
Martina Trevisan R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 SF
Bernarda Pera R3 R2 R1 R3 R1 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1
Oceane Dodin R1 R4 R2 R1 R1 R1
Ashlyn Krueger R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Mayar Sherif R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Lesia Tsurenko R1 R1 R3 R2 R4 R4 R1 R1 R3 R1
Nadia Podoroska R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1
Erika Andreeva R2 R1 R1 R1
Petra Martic R2 R2 R1 R2 R3 R2 R2 R3 R4 R1
Daria Gavrilova Saville R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3
Laura Siegemund R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1
Kamilla Rakhimova R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Anna Bondar R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1
Naomi Osaka R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Brenda Fruhvirtova R2 R2 R1 R1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R4
Alycia Parks R1 R3 R1 R2 R1
Jule Niemeier R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R4 QF R1
Hailey Baptiste R2 R1
Rebeka Masarova R1 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
Tamara Korpatsch R1 R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1
McCartney Kessler R1 R2
Ajla Tomljanovic R1 R1 R2 R2 QF QF R2
Amanda Anisimova R2 R4 R1 R1 QF R4
Bianca Andreescu R3 R3 R3 R3 R2 R3 R2 R2
Julia Grabher R1 R2 R1
Kateryna Kozlova Baindl R1 R1 R1 R1 R3
Lauren Davis R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R3 R2
Qiang Wang R1 R2 R1
Shelby Rogers R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3
Shuai Zhang R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R3 R1
Saisai Zheng

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

US Open

Women's US Open Pre-Draw Preview: 66/1 long shot Fernandez can make an impact

  • Gavin Mair
Sabalenka US Open
US Open

Men's US Open Pre-draw Preview: 90/1 Felix Auger-Aliassime is a better bet than Novak Djokovic

  • Gavin Mair
Djokovic gold
Olympics

Olympics Men's Tennis Final: How to back Alcaraz to win Gold at 11/10

  • Gavin Mair
Djokovic Olympics