US Open 2024: Form guide for the men's singles

Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sinner stand out from the crowd

Can Zverev 10/1 11.00 defy Big Three in Big Apple?

Shelton 66/1 67.00 can be America's best performer once again

Unlike the women's game, which appears to have more potential Grand Slam winners than at any time in its history, men's tennis continues to be rather more predictable.

For more than a decade and a half, the Big Three of the men's game consisted of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

This trio have been replaced by another threesome, of which Novak Djokovic remains a member.

The Serb is now joined by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner; and going into next week's US Open the winner is most likely to come from this small group.

You can probably throw-in a couple of other players who may fancy their chances, but the list of likely men's singles champions certainly isn't long.

After a busy few months of tennis, which included the Paris Olympics, here are six players who are likely to feature at the business end of the final Grand Slam of 2024:

Carlos Alcaraz 9/52.80: The winner of two Slam titles already this year, thanks to victories on the clay of Paris and grass of Wimbledon. These bring his total number of career Grand Slam trophies to four, and he only turned 21 in May. Won the prestigious hard court Indian Wells tournament in May, and just two years ago secured his first Slam victory in New York. Eight of the last nine Slams have been shared equally between Alacaraz and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic 13/53.60: Recently fulfilled his dream of winning Olympic Gold, as he overcame Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris final on clay. Whether this speeds-up his retirement plans, or inspires him to carry on, remains to be seen. The 37-year-old is the reigning champion at Flushing Meadows, and he will try to secure his 25th Grand Slam title over the next couple of weeks. His first Grand Slam final came in New York 17 years ago, while title No 1 arrived a few months later in Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner 16/54.20: The world No 1 who has won 48 of his 53 matches this year. Is a winner of five titles during 2024, including his maiden Slam in Melbourne. Since then he has collected two prestigious hard court trophies in Miami and Cincinnati, the latter achieved just a few days ago.

Alexander Zverev 10/111.00: Ranked No 4, the 27-year-old German seems far less brittle than he was a few years ago and, earlier this year, he reached a second Grand Slam final only to lose in five sets to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Just a handful of days ago he lost in the semi-finals of the Masters 1,000 tournament in Cincinnati, going down 7-6 in the deciding set to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev 13/114.00: Outside of the current new Big Three, the 28-year-old Russian is probably the most likely winner of a hard court Slam. He won the US Open three years ago, but is without any ATP Tour title success in 2024. All six of his Slam finals have come on hard court. Was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells final in March.

Ben Shelton 66/167.00: The 21-year-old resident of Florida is probably America's best hope of lifting the title in New York. That said, another good run is more likely than becoming the sport's newest Grand Slam champion. He reached the semi-finals of the US Open 12 months ago and the Last 16 at Wimbledon in July. A winner of one ATP Tour event in 2024, three-times a semi-finalist, while reaching the quarter-finals of the recent tournament in Cincinnati.