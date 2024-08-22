US Open

US Open 2024: Form guide for the men's singles

US Open men's singles at Flushing Meadows, New York
The impressive Arthur Ashe Stadium which is scheduled to stage the men's singles final on September 9

With the year's final Grand Slam almost upon us, Andy Swales selects the six players most likely to lift the men's singles' trophy in New York...

  • Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sinner stand out from the crowd

  • Can Zverev 10/111.00 defy Big Three in Big Apple?

  • Shelton 66/167.00 can be America's best performer once again

Unlike the women's game, which appears to have more potential Grand Slam winners than at any time in its history, men's tennis continues to be rather more predictable.

For more than a decade and a half, the Big Three of the men's game consisted of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

This trio have been replaced by another threesome, of which Novak Djokovic remains a member.

The Serb is now joined by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner; and going into next week's US Open the winner is most likely to come from this small group.

You can probably throw-in a couple of other players who may fancy their chances, but the list of likely men's singles champions certainly isn't long.

After a busy few months of tennis, which included the Paris Olympics, here are six players who are likely to feature at the business end of the final Grand Slam of 2024:

Carlos Alcaraz 9/52.80: The winner of two Slam titles already this year, thanks to victories on the clay of Paris and grass of Wimbledon. These bring his total number of career Grand Slam trophies to four, and he only turned 21 in May. Won the prestigious hard court Indian Wells tournament in May, and just two years ago secured his first Slam victory in New York. Eight of the last nine Slams have been shared equally between Alacaraz and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic 13/53.60: Recently fulfilled his dream of winning Olympic Gold, as he overcame Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris final on clay. Whether this speeds-up his retirement plans, or inspires him to carry on, remains to be seen. The 37-year-old is the reigning champion at Flushing Meadows, and he will try to secure his 25th Grand Slam title over the next couple of weeks. His first Grand Slam final came in New York 17 years ago, while title No 1 arrived a few months later in Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner 16/54.20: The world No 1 who has won 48 of his 53 matches this year. Is a winner of five titles during 2024, including his maiden Slam in Melbourne. Since then he has collected two prestigious hard court trophies in Miami and Cincinnati, the latter achieved just a few days ago.

Alexander Zverev 10/111.00: Ranked No 4, the 27-year-old German seems far less brittle than he was a few years ago and, earlier this year, he reached a second Grand Slam final only to lose in five sets to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Just a handful of days ago he lost in the semi-finals of the Masters 1,000 tournament in Cincinnati, going down 7-6 in the deciding set to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev 13/114.00: Outside of the current new Big Three, the 28-year-old Russian is probably the most likely winner of a hard court Slam. He won the US Open three years ago, but is without any ATP Tour title success in 2024. All six of his Slam finals have come on hard court. Was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells final in March.

Ben Shelton 66/167.00: The 21-year-old resident of Florida is probably America's best hope of lifting the title in New York. That said, another good run is more likely than becoming the sport's newest Grand Slam champion. He reached the semi-finals of the US Open 12 months ago and the Last 16 at Wimbledon in July. A winner of one ATP Tour event in 2024, three-times a semi-finalist, while reaching the quarter-finals of the recent tournament in Cincinnati.

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W24 F24 A24 U23 W23 F23 A23 U22 W22 F22
Jannik Sinner QF SF Won R4 SF R2 R4 QF QF R4
Novak Djokovic RU QF SF Won RU Won Won Won QF
Carlos Alcaraz Won Won QF SF Won SF Won R4 QF
Alexander Zverev R4 RU SF QF R3 SF R2 SF
Daniil Medvedev SF R4 RU RU SF R1 R3 R4 R4
Hubert Hurkacz R2 R4 QF R2 R4 R3 R4 R2 R1 R4
Alex de Minaur QF QF R4 R4 R2 R2 R4 R3 R4 R1
Andrey Rublev R1 R3 QF QF QF R3 QF QF QF
Casper Ruud R2 SF R3 R2 R2 RU R2 RU R2 RU
Grigor Dimitrov R4 QF R3 R3 R4 R4 R3 R2 R1 R3
Stefanos Tsitsipas R2 QF R4 R2 R4 QF RU R1 R3 R4
Tommy Paul QF R3 R3 R4 R3 R2 SF R3 R4 R1
Taylor Fritz QF R4 QF QF R2 R3 R2 R1 QF R2
Ben Shelton R4 R3 R3 SF R2 R1 QF R1
Ugo Humbert R4 R1 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1
Lorenzo Musetti SF R3 R2 R1 R3 R4 R1 R3 R1 R1
Holger Rune R4 R4 R2 R1 QF QF R4 R3 R1
Sebastian Korda R1 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R2 R3
Felix Auger-Aliassime R1 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1 R4
Sebastian Baez R1 R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2
Alejandro Tabilo R3 R1 R1 R2 R2
Karen Khachanov R2 R2 R4 R1 QF SF SF R4
Arthur Fils R4 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1
Nicolas Jarry R1 R1 R1 R3 R3 R4 R2 R1
Alexander Bublik R3 R2 R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R3 R2
Francisco Cerundolo R1 R4 R2 R2 R2 R4 R3 R1 R1 R1
Frances Tiafoe R3 R2 R2 QF R3 R3 R3 SF R4 R2
Jack Draper R2 R1 R2 R4 R1 R1 R3 R2
Jiri Lehecka R2 R1 R4 R2 QF R1 R1 R1
Jordan Thompson R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1
Adrian Mannarino R1 R1 R4 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1
Luciano Darderi R2 R2
Flavio Cobolli R2 R2 R3 R1
Gael Monfils R3 R2 R2 R2 R2
Jan-Lennard Struff R3 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1
Mariano Navone R1 R2
Marcos Giron R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R1 R2 R1
Tomas Martin Etcheverry R2 R3 R3 R2 R2 QF R2 R1 R1 R1
Tomas Machac R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R1
Tallon Griekspoor R2 R3 R3 R1 R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R2
Matteo Berrettini R2 R2 R4 R1 QF
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina R2 R2 R3 R3 R3 R2 R4 R2 R1
Nuno Borges R1 R1 R4 R1 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Zhizhen Zhang R2 R3 R2 R3 R1 R3 R1 R1
Pedro Martinez R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Matteo Arnaldi R1 R4 R2 R4 R1 R2
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard R4 R1 R1
Fabian Marozsan R1 R2 R3 R2 R1
Miomir Kecmanovic R3 R2 R4 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R3
Yoshihito Nishioka R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R4 R4 R1 R1 R1
Brandon Nakashima R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R4 R3
Dusan Lajovic R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Roberto Carballes Baena R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R2
Alex Michelsen R1 R1 R3 R2
Sebastian Ofner R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R4 R1
Lorenzo Sonego R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R4 R2 R1 R3 R3
Alexander Shevchenko R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2
Max Purcell R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Hugo Gaston R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R3
Facundo Diaz Acosta R1 R1 R1 R1
Alexei Popyrin R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R3 R2 R1 R1
Pavel Kotov R1 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Jakub Mensik R1 R2 R3
Arthur Rinderknech R2 R2 R1 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R1 R1
Roman Safiullin R3 R1 R1 R2 QF R1
Corentin Moutet R4 R1 R2 R2 R2 R4 R2
Thiago Seyboth Wild R2 R1 R1 R3
Fabio Fognini R3 R2 R3 R1 R2 R1 R2
Emil Ruusuvuori R3 R1 R2 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2
Sumit Nagal R1 R1 R2
Roberto Bautista Agut R4 R1 R1 R1 R2 R4 R1 R2
Federico Coria R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Rinky Hijikata R1 R1 R1 R4 R2 R1
Botic van de Zandschulp R2 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R2 R2 R4 R3
Thiago Monteiro R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Alexandre Muller R2 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Juncheng Shang R2 R3 R1 R2
Aleksandar Kovacevic R1 R1 R2 R1
James Duckworth R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Thanasi Kokkinakis R2 R3 R2 R1 R3 R2 R1 R2 R1
Dominik Koepfer R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Aleksandar Vukic R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Marton Fucsovics R1 R1 R1 R2 R3 R2 R3 R2 R1 R2
Zizou Bergs R1 R3 R1 R1 R1
Adam Walton R2 R1 R1
Taro Daniel R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Christopher O'Connell R1 R2 R2 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1
Daniel Altmaier R2 R2 R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 R1 R1
Constant Lestienne R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2
Camilo Ugo Carabelli R2
Jaume Munar R2 R2 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R2
Mackenzie McDonald R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R3
Borna Coric R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R3 R1 R2 R2
Luca Nardi R1 R1
David Goffin R1 R2 R1 R3 R1 R1 QF R3
Thiago Agustin Tirante R1 R2
Arthur Cazaux R2 R1 R4 R1 R1
Yannick Hanfmann R1 R1 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1
Aslan Karatsev R1 R1 R3 R2 R2 R1 R1 R1
Damir Dzumhur
Lloyd Harris R2 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2 R1
Francisco Comesana R3
Jesper de Jong R2 R2
Billy Harris R1
Denis Shapovalov R3 R3 R1 R4 R3 R3 R3 R2 R1
Cristian Garin R1 R1 R1 R2 QF R3
Laslo Djere R1 R1 R1 R3 R3 R1 R2 R1 R1 R2
Stan Wawrinka R2 R2 R1 R3 R3 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1
Dominic Thiem R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R1 R1
Pablo Carreno Busta R1 R2 R4 R1 R1
Reilly Opelka R2 R1
Kwon Soon-woo R1 R2 R1 R1 R1 R2 R1 R1
Dominic Stricker R1 R4 R2 R1

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

