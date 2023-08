Swiatek remains player to beat

17 different Slam winners since start of 2017

Gauff looking good after excellent summer on hardcourt

The remarkable merry-go-round of women's tennis shows no sign of stopping, after Wimbledon crowned yet another first-time Grand Slam singles champion last month.

Ranked No 42 at the time, unseeded Marketa Vondrousova pulled off a surprise victory on grass, beating Ons Jabeur in the final.

In seven matches at SW19, the 24-year-old from the Czech Republic dropped just two sets.

Going back to the start of 2017, the subsequent 26 Slam titles have been shared among 17 players, with 14 going to first-time winners.

And the last nine US Open champions cover eight different players.

So who are the leading contenders in New York?

Cori Gauff: Since suffering a surprise first round defeat at Wimbledon in July, the 19-year-old has responded superbly by winning the WTA Tour events in Washington and Cincinnati. There was also a quarter-final loss in Montreal, where she was edged out 7-5 in the deciding set by eventual tournament winner Jessica Pegula. In an earlier round she trounced new Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-0. In Cincinnati she claimed her third WTA title of 2023 - and biggest of her career. This journey included a three-set semi-final win over top seed Iga Swiatek.

Ons Jabeur: The unlucky Tunisian is now a three-time loser of Grand Slam finals, following a second straight Wimbledon disappointment last month. In her only post-SW19 appearance, she lost to Sabalenka in the Cincinnati quarter-finals.

Jessica Pegula: The world No 3 American is yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of any Grand Slam tournament. There have been six such losses since January 2021, although her hard-court form going into the US Open is pretty impressive. She won the recent tournament in Montreal that included a semi-final victory over world No 1 Iga Swiatek, having earlier disposed of Gauff.

Elena Rybakina: Last year's Wimbledon winner has quickly established herself as a leading contender wherever she competes. The 24-year-old from Kazakhstan heads to New York as a semi-finalist from Montreal, but suffered a shock third round exit in Cincinnati where she retired in the second set, despite winning the first.

Aryna Sabalenka: Has completely turned her fortunes around during the last couple of years. Firmly entrenched as the world No 2, the Belarussian is the only player to have reached the semi-finals of the last four Grand Slam events - this includes a well-deserved triumph in Melbourne. Reached the semi-finals in Cincinnati recently.

Iga Swiatek: The world No 1 and defending champion at Flushing Meadows. The 22-year-old from Poland has won 15 career titles on the WTA Tour, including four Slams. Since Wimbledon she has won the Warsaw Open without dropping a set in five matches, while losing at the semi-final stage of both Montreal and Cincinnati.

Last 10 US Open Performances

