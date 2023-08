US Open the last Grand Slam of the season

Alcaraz and Djokovic dominae the market

Andy Swales has all the form stats

It's not an exaggeration to say that Carlos Alcaraz's exciting five-set victory over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon has reignited interest in men's tennis.

That said, Djokovic is certainly not going anywhere and has travelled to New York keen to show the world that he remains the King of Hardcourt tennis.

World No 1 Alcaraz is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows but last year's tournament was played without the appearance of Djokovic.

The Serb was not allowed to take part because of the American Government's Covid vaccination policy regarding non-US citizens.

And Djokovic's absence in 2022 certainly helped the US Open retain its recent reputation of being the most unpredictable of the four Grand Slams.

The last five US Opens were won by different players, while the most recent back-to-back champion in New York was Roger Federer in 2008.

Latest betting for the US Open men's singles

So who are the main contenders?

Carlos Alcaraz: Since winning Wimbledon, the 20-year-old Spaniard has been beaten in the quarter-finals of the Masters Series event in Canada, followed by a narrow defeat to Djokovic in Cincinnati.



Novak Djokovic: His only post-SW19 action came in Cincinnati where he edged home following another titanic battle with Alcaraz. In this latest meeting, Alcaraz held a match point in the second set tie-break, before Djokovic responded to win in three hours, 50 minutes. Djokovic last won the men's singles in New York five years ago.

Hubert Hurkacz: The battling Pole has tested both Djokovic and Alcaraz in recent weeks. At Wimbledon, he lost a brace of tie-break sets in a four-set loss to the Serb, while holding a match point against Alcaraz in their Cincinnati semi-final. If he serves at his best will be tough to beat.



Daniil Medvedev: The champion from 2021 when he defeated Djokovic in the final. The Russian is definitely at his best on hard court. Lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, was a quarter-finalist in Toronto and suffered a third round defeat to Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati.

Andrey Rublev: A three-time Flushing Meadows' quarter-finalist, which is a stage he has reached eight times in Grand Slams. Winner of the Masters Series event this year on Monte Carlo clay and has won 14 career titles on the ATP Tour.

Casper Ruud: Eight of his nine career titles on the ATP Tour have come on clay, although he did reach the US Open final 12 months ago. Is a three-time Slam finalist, including twice in Paris. At last week's Masters Series tournament in Cincinnati, the 24-year-old Norwegian fell at the first hurdle.



Jannik Sinner: The Italian continues to travel under the radar, but more than capable of springing a New York surprise. Semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month, quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year and winner of his first Masters Series tournament in Canada just two weeks ago.

Last 10 US Open Performances

Latest betting for the US Open women's singles