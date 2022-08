Just when you thought there was the slightest chance that men's tennis was ready to discard the 'old guard', and issue in the new, it was time to think again.

During the second half of 2021 it appeared that, just maybe, there would soon be a new world order in men's tennis when it came to Grand Slam tournaments.

Alexander Zverev took gold at last summer's Olympic Games beating Novak Djokovic en route, while Daniil Medvedev claimed a maiden Slam title in New York where he dispatched the Serbian in straight sets.

However, the opening three Slams of 2022 went the way of the 'old guard' with Rafa Nadal winning in Melbourne and Paris, while Djokovic secured a fourth straight title in London.

The good news for the challengers, going into the US Open, is that Djokovic is unlikely to be attending.

Unless he decides to be vaccinated against Covid, or the American authorities change their rules, the 35-year-old won't be showing his face in the Big Apple.

And there's further good news for the men's singles field at Flushing Meadows in that Nadal has been struggling with injuries.

The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon, after reaching the semi-final stage, since when he has contested just a solitary competitive singes, losing in three sets to Croatian Borna Coric in Cincinnati last week.

If Nadal continues with his injury and fitness concerns, then opportunity knocks for the remainder of the US Open cast.

In recent years, the final Slam of the season has yielded a wider selection of men's singles winners than any of the other three tournaments.

Regarding the last 10 champions of each Slam, here is a breakdown of the number of different winners:

Australia: 4

France: 3

Wimbledon: 3

US Open: 7

One certain non-starter next week is Germany's Alexander Zverev who has failed to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in Paris, forcing the 25-year-old world No 2 to miss a second straight Grand Slam.

Latest betting for the men's singles in New York

Assuming Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the tournament, who are the five main contenders in New York?

Nick Kyrgios: The often angry 27-year-old Australian has certainly enjoyed his summer. He reached a maiden Slam final in London - where he lost to Djokovic - and followed this up by winning on hard court in Washington DC.

Daniil Medvedev: The defending champion and top seed was unable to compete at SW19 because of his Russian nationality. Reached the semi-finals of the Masters Series event in Cincinnati and won the title in Mexico earlier this month.

Rafa Nadal: All depends on the severity of his niggling injuries. His only hard court match this summer came in Ohio where he lost to Borna Coric who went on to win the tournament - and was the only player to take a set off the Croatian.

Cameron Norrie: The Johannesburg-born Brit has enjoyed a solid North American campaign. He reached the final in Mexico and the semis in Cincinnati. Made it to the Last Four at Wimbledon where he was beaten by Djokovic in four sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: The world No 5, whose best surface appears to be clay, showed his hard court credentials in Cincinnati recently when he beat Medvedev only to lose in the final.

Latest betting for the women's singles in New York

