Djokovic favourite despite potentially being unable to play



According to media reports, Novak Djokovic could well be in a similar position he found himself in with the Australian Open - being unable to participate due to the Covid vaccination rules of the country which he needs to travel to.

There is still no official word on whether the Serb will be allowed to play or not, but that hasn't prevented him from being the pre-draw market favourite on the Exchange.

Market rules on the Exchange state that 'If a player does not start a tournament then all bets on that player will be void' but 'any player starting a tournament but withdrawing or being disqualified before the end of the tournament will be settled as a loser.'

Quite how this would affect Djokovic in terms of not being able to participate but his participation still being in doubt by the time the first ball of the first round is hit, is an interesting question.

Novak's lack of game time another hurdle to overcome

Whether Djokovic deserves to be market favourite is another interesting debate. He's played just three outdoor hard matches this year, and hasn't played a competitive match since winning Wimbledon at the start of July. In that tournament, he won despite not really dominating, only winning two matches via straight sets and needing five sets to get past Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final.

However, Djokovic is still trading at 2.727/4, with Daniil Medvedev slightly further back in price, at 3.39/4.

Medvedev hasn't quite hit the heights that I thought he would this year - particularly given the regular absences of Djokovic and also Rafa Nadal - but is still running at 108% combined service/return points won on hard court. Not quite elite numbers, but pretty strong.

Djokovic's absence from the top four in the world rankings (effectively five given Alexander Zverev's injury) makes predicting pre-tournament value even trickier. He could end up in the same quarter as any of the leading contenders (Medvedev, Nadal, Alcaraz) while Nick Kyrgios is another dangerous floater in the draw as well.

Nadal price looks pretty risky

As for Nadal, he's played one solitary match since withdrawing ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Nick Kyrgios around six weeks ago - that was in Cincinnati last week, where he was beaten in three sets by the shock winner of the event, Borna Coric. The 5.69/2 market line on Nadal looks pretty risky based on this evidence, plus the further consideration made below...

There is potential for one quarter to be absolutely stacked with top level talent, and another bracket to be very weak indeed - so keep an eye out for that as the draw evolves tonight.

I'll be returning over the weekend to discuss the draw in detail and to finalise any outright selections, before the daily previews start on Monday in advance of the first day's action in New York.