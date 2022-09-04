</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: ATP US Open Day 7: Medvedev v Kyrgios the match of the tournament
Dan Weston
04 September 2022 Dan Weston returns to give his thoughts...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-7-medvedev-v-kyrgios-the-match-of-the-tournament-040922-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-7-medvedev-v-kyrgios-the-match-of-the-tournament-040922-778.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-04T14:15:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-04T14:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Nick Kyrgios Stuttgart 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The US Open reaches the fourth round stage today, and there are four matches on the men's singles card. Dan Weston returns to give his thoughts... Medvedev favourite ahead of match of the tournament It was anticipated as soon as the draw was announced, and today that possibility becomes reality with Daniil Medvedev facing Nick Kyrgios in the undoubted match of the tournament so far. At the time of writing, Medvedev is [3.4] to lift the trophy a week from today, with Kyrgios priced up as the [10.0] fourth favourite - but should the Australian repeat his recent win over Medvedev in Montreal then there's a decent chance he goes outright favourite. That day, Kyrgios was priced around the [3.0] mark to win, and did so in three sets in an impressive serving display, being unbroken and winning almost 75% of service points. These 70%+ service points won numbers should give a clear template for Kyrgios success today - his top-level serve will need to fire consistently to put Medvedev under pressure. Kyrgios' serve needing to fire The pre-match market isn't taking any chances in that regard, making Kyrgios a current [2.66] with Medvedev the [1.59] favourite, so you can also see quite how much of Medvedev's implied chance of winning the tournament from the outright market hinges on his result today. On hard court this year, there's not a ton between the duo. Kyrgios has a slight edge on serve, with Medvedev a bigger one on return, but I think most regular tennis viewers know this, and that's why Medvedev is the favourite here. However, if Kyrgios brings his serve up to virtually unbreakable territory - and this is possible - then we could see an absolute epic here. It feels like the rest of the day is something of a side dish to this main course, but there three further matches on the card worth running through, although all feature shorter-priced favourites than Medvedev is today. Moutet hoping for Ruud fatigue Casper Ruud is the shortest-priced, at [1.19]for his clash against lucky loser Corentin Moutet, who has done very well to get to this stage and will surely see his ranking get back into the top 100 following this event. There's a clear ability differential between the duo, so in my view this match really hinges on whether Ruud's win over Tommy Paul in round three, lasting just under four and a half hours, will have a fatigue-related impact if today's match lasts a long time. If it does have an impact, Ruud will no doubt rue going 7/18 on break point chances on return, and saving just 1/6 against the American. Carreno-Busta-Busta justified as favourite Finally, both priced around the [1.40] to [1.50] mark are Pablo Carreno-Busta and Matteo Berrettini, for their clashes against Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, respectively. Carreno-Busta has been on an excellent run of late, winning the Montreal Masters a few weeks back, with three underdog wins in that event. His win over Alex De Minaur was also pretty solid in the last round, winning 55% of points against a strong opponent. As for Khachanov, he's never really hit the heights that many thought he could and his inconsistencies this year are a good example of that - only once since February has he won three matches in a row in the same tournament. On hard court this year, Khachanov has a disadvantage on serve and return points won to Carreno-Busta, and so it's difficult to argue with the current market line. Berrettini's serve should take care of proceedings I'm also of the mindset that Berrettini will prove too consistent for the enigmatic Davidovich Fokina, with his serve likely to dictate matters. Having said that, the Spaniard's hard court numbers aren't disastrous at all and he can reach a high level event away from clay - the question is whether he can overturn the pre-match odds. The US Open reaches the fourth round stage today, and there are four matches on the men's singles card. Dan Weston returns to give his thoughts... Dan Weston returns to give his thoughts...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"These 70%+ service points won numbers should give a clear template for Kyrgios success today - his top-level serve will need to fire consistently to put Medvedev under pressure."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Medvedev favourite ahead of match of the tournament</h2></strong><p><br> It was anticipated as soon as the draw was announced, and today that possibility becomes reality with <strong>Daniil Medvedev</strong> facing <strong>Nick Kyrgios</strong> in the undoubted <strong>match of the tournament</strong> so far.</p><p>At the time of writing, Medvedev is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/us-open-2022/medvedev-v-n-kyrgios-betting-31713943"><b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> to lift the trophy</a> a week from today, with Kyrgios priced up as the <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> fourth favourite - but should the Australian repeat his recent win over Medvedev in Montreal then there's a decent chance he goes outright favourite.</p><p>That day, Kyrgios was priced around the <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> mark to win, and did so in three sets in an impressive serving display, being unbroken and winning almost 75% of service points. These 70%+ service points won numbers should give a <strong>clear template</strong> for Kyrgios success today - his top-level serve will need to fire consistently to put Medvedev under pressure.</p><p><strong><h2>Kyrgios' serve needing to fire</h2></strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/us-open-2022/medvedev-v-n-kyrgios-betting-31713943">pre-match market</a> isn't taking any chances in that regard, making Kyrgios a current <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.66</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> with Medvedev the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.59</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> favourite, so you can also see quite how much of Medvedev's implied chance of winning the tournament from the <strong>outright market</strong> hinges on his result today. </p><p>On hard court this year, there's not a ton between the duo. Kyrgios has a slight edge on serve, with Medvedev a bigger one on return, but I think most regular tennis viewers know this, and that's why Medvedev is the favourite here. However, if Kyrgios brings his serve up to <strong>virtually unbreakable territory</strong> - and this is possible - then we could see an absolute epic here.</p><p>It feels like the rest of the day is something of a side dish to this main course, but there three further matches on the card worth running through, although all feature shorter-priced favourites than Medvedev is today.</p><p><strong><h2>Moutet hoping for Ruud fatigue</h2></strong></p><p>Casper Ruud is the shortest-priced, at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/us-open-2022/moutet-v-ruud-betting-31713327"><b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.19</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b></a>for his clash against lucky loser Corentin Moutet, who has done very well to get to this stage and will surely see his ranking get back into the top 100 following this event.</p><p>There's a clear ability differential between the duo, so in my view this match really hinges on whether Ruud's win over Tommy Paul in round three, lasting just under four and a half hours, will have <strong>a fatigue-related impact</strong> if today's match lasts a long time. If it does have an impact, Ruud will no doubt rue going 7/18 on break point chances on return, and saving just 1/6 against the American.</p><p><strong><h2>Carreno-Busta-Busta justified as favourite </h2></strong></p><p>Finally, both priced around the <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> mark are Pablo Carreno-Busta and Matteo Berrettini, for their clashes against Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, respectively.</p><p>Carreno-Busta has been on an <strong>excellent run of late</strong>, winning the Montreal Masters a few weeks back, with three underdog wins in that event. His win over Alex De Minaur was also pretty solid in the last round, winning 55% of points against a strong opponent.</p><p>As for Khachanov, he's never really hit the heights that many thought he could and his inconsistencies this year are a good example of that - only once since February has he won three matches in a row in the same tournament. On hard court this year, Khachanov has a <strong>disadvantage on serve and return points won to Carreno-Busta</strong>, and so it's difficult to argue with the current market line.</p><p><strong><h2>Berrettini's serve should take care of proceedings</h2></strong></p><p>I'm also of the mindset that Berrettini will prove <strong>too consistent</strong> for the enigmatic Davidovich Fokina, with his serve likely to dictate matters. Having said that, the Spaniard's hard court numbers aren't disastrous at all and he can reach a high level event away from clay - the question is whether he can overturn the pre-match odds.</p><p>I think Berrettini is quite short-priced here, but if pushed I wouldn't be shocked if Davidovich Fokina can cover some form of game or set handicap.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. <article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-day-7-riske-worth-taking-as-a-handicap-option-040922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 7: Riske worth taking as a handicap option</a>
</article>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-6-schwartzman-potential-underdog-value-against-tiafoe-030922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 6: Schwartzman potential underdog value against Tiafoe</a>
</article>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-day-6-swiatek-among-heavy-favourites-to-make-round-four-030922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 6: Swiatek among heavy favourites to make round four</a>
</article> More US Open More Tennis
Tennis Tips
US Open
Wimbledon
Wimbledon Men's Draw
Wimbledon Women's Draw
Australian Open
French Open
Events
Tennis Betting Masterclass Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div Home
Tennis
US Open
ATP US Open Day 7: Medvedev v Kyrgios the match of the tournament 