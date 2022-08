With all of the overwhelming favourites on day one - such as Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud - there's a different dynamic in some of the other clashes which the market anticipates will be more competitive.

Tough start for Murray

This includes Andy Murray who has drifted in the market ahead of his clash with Francisco Cerúndolo. Suffering with cramps of late, the best of five set format here might not be ideal for Murray, who is meeting the Argentinian for the first time in their careers.

Murray's hard court level hasn't been great of late, with a win over fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka but losses to Mikael Ymer as a heavy favourite, and Taylor Fritz and his British compatriot Cam Norrie as underdog.

Cerundolo came into the hard court season in great form on his preferred clay, and took a set from both Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista-Agut in the hard court warm-up Masters events, so isn't in the worst nick on the surface.

Rather surprisingly on hard court, albeit not from the biggest sample, Cerundolo has better data this year (with Murray in clear decline) so the 2.226/5 about the Argentine doesn't look bad at all.

Tough to split rapidly-improving duo

Another Brit in action on opening day is Jack Draper, who is rapidly-improving and standing at a career-high ranking just outside the top 50. However, Draper faces another rapidly-improving player in Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat him in the last 16 at Queen's Club in June in straight sets.

The duo have pretty identical data on hard court this year, with Ruusuvuori having the service edge and Draper the advantage on return, so the match should be extremely competitive. It's no surprise that the market sees it that way too, pricing up the clash at around even money apiece.

Bonzi the bet

Finally, I want to focus on a player who has really struggled this year - Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman has now dropped from a career high 25 in the world to well outside the top 100 at the time of writing. Such a decline is strange for a 24-year-old, and he's needed a wild card here to meet with countryman Benjamin Bonzi.

Humbert has a terrible record on hard courts across the last year (barely above 92% service/return points won percentage at main tour level, and some really bad defeats in Challengers) so Bonzi looks like the pick here at 1.774/5 - it's not surprising at all that he's received market support in advance of the clash.