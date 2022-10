Sean Calvert is in Naples, but play is delayed

Problems with the courts means a Tuesday start

But Sean has bets for Stockholm and Antwerp

I'm in Naples this week for the Tennis Napoli Cup and as I'm sure most people will know by know there have been major issues with the court surface so far.

A brief synopsis is that the courts that were originally laid (on top of the existing clay courts) weren't completely waterproof, so when heavy rain came to the area a few days ago water soaked through the surface making them soggy underneath.

So, they had to move qualifying to the nearby (well, 12km away) club at Pozzuoli, which means that those players in qualies played in different conditions to what apparently will be the case in Naples for the rest of this week.

It appears that what they've done is move the court surface that was played on indoors in Florence last week to here (only on the main court for now) with further Florence courts coming to replace the outside courts in Naples in the coming days.



So, Monday's play at the Tennis Napoli Cup will be the remaining qualifying matches in Pozzuoli, which are of no betting interest, but play is meant to start here in Naples on Tuesday.

It will be on a Greenset court, which was about medium paced in the end in Florence, but really, we're guessing a bit as to how it will bed in here in Naples.

As far as Monday's play is concerned, I like two bets today: one in Antwerp and one in Stockholm.

In Antwerp, they play on a medium-paced Greenset surface that averages 79% holds and 41% of its matches so far have featured a tie break in its six editions on the tour.

Draper worth risking as slight underdog

Today, Jack Draper appeals as underdog against a fatigued-looking Jenson Brooksby, with the young Brit likely to be the fresher player on Monday,

Draper has had a superb season, rising from outside the top-250 at the start of 2022 to a position in the top-50, with more improvement still to come.

He hasn't played now since retiring at the US Open over a month ago, having since withdrawn from Sofia and Astana citing illness, so that's a bit of a concern, as is the lack of matches in recent weeks, but that's why this match is priced up as it is.

Had Draper been playing and doing okay I'm sure he'd have been favourite for this, as he was a very comfortable winner over Brooksby on grass this summer.

That day, Draper won 95% of his first serve points and dominated the American, albeit in different conditions to today.

Draper has a solid record indoors as well though, with 25 wins from his last 29 indoor matches at Challenger level in 2021 and 2022.

Brooksby's style of play, with few cheap points gained off his mediocre serve, leads to a lot of physical matches and he didn't look up to it last week against Mackenzie McDonald.

At this stage of the season, where fitness counts for a lot, I'm happy to take Brooksby on for half a point with Draper.

Monteiro likely to test Rune

In Stockholm, it's usually a shade quicker on their Plexipave indoor hard court that was originally designed to match the speed of Shanghai, which was fast.

These days it averages around 81% holds of serve and 39% of its matches have featured a tie break in the last five editions.

And I like the chances of there being at least one tie break in the match between Holger Rune and Thiago Monteiro.

Both of these men are more at home on the clay and these quicker conditions may well make breaks of serve hard to come by at first.

Monteiro always gives 100 percent and in his last 14 hard court matches against top-50 ranked opposition he's played a tie break nine times, so 64% of the time.

We're being offered 3.7511/4 about a tie break in set one, so I'm happy to take that price.

Rune has struggled against leftys away from the clay, with a 1-5 win/loss record at main level and defeats to the likes of Cornetin Moutet, Ryan Pensiston, and Marc-Andrea Huesler.

He'll probably win this match, but he may have to do it the hard way against a player who is rarely an easy out for the big names.