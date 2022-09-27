</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-nations-league-260922-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Nations League</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/Monday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-germany-and-more-260922-204.html">Monday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Germany and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-tariyana-could-prove-a-smart-pick-come-saturday-270922-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Tariyana could prove smart pick come Saturday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-maiden-at-cork-270922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden at Cork</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-punters-eye-up-a-101-into-94-mover-at-wolverhampton-270922-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Punters Eye up a 10/1 into 9/4 mover at Wolverhampton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-game-31-tallawahs-well-equipped-for-final-run-270922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game 31: Tallawahs well-equipped for final run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-first-t20-tips-saffers-in-with-a-shout-in-a-chase-270922-194.html">India v South Africa First T20 Tips: Saffers in with a shout in a chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-fifth-t20-tips-moeen-to-lead-england-charge-270922-194.html">Pakistan v England Fifth T20 Tips: Moeen to lead England charge</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Nishioka good value to get the better of Evans again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-seoul-sofia-tel-aviv-tips-djokovic-heavy-odds-on-to-win-in-tel-aviv-260922-778.html">ATP Seoul, Sofia & Tel Aviv Tips: Djokovic heavy odds-on to win in Tel Aviv</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/sanderson-farms-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-suh-set-for-sandersons-success-270922-167.html">Sanderson Farms Championship: Suh set for Sandersons success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-tyrrell-and-tommy-to-contest-again-270922-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell and Tommy to contest again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html">Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/next-general-election-odds-labour-backed-after-17-point-poll-lead-270922-204.html">Next General Election: Labour backed after 17 point poll lead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Bettors back Truss exit in 2022 after pound plunge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Odds about an early Truss exit continue to shorten</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-tips-bradys-bucs-to-strugle-against-saints-140922-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Tips: Brady's Bucs to struggle against Saints</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-tips-rams-to-edge-bills-in-big-kick-off-080922-1063.html">NFL Week 1 Tips: Rams to edge Bills in big kick-off</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-calvert/">Sean Calvert</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-27">27 September 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka", "name": "ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka", "description": "Round two of this week's three ATP 250 tournaments gets underway on Wednesday and Sean Calvert has one bet in his sights on day three at the Sofia Open...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-27T20:01:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-27T20:20:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Round two of this week's three ATP 250 tournaments gets underway on Wednesday and Sean Calvert has one bet in his sights on day three at the Sofia Open... It was a decent day for our bets in Seoul on Tuesday, with two of the three wagers winning at odds-against and the third one was a little unlucky when set two went to a tie break rather than set one in the Nicolas Jarry match. There's nothing I'm keen on in Seoul on Wednesday, so the focus shifts on day three to the Sofia Open, but it has to be said that this doesn't look the most appealing of days from my betting perspective. The one bet that I will take on, but only for half a point, is to back fan's favourite Grigor Dimitrov to beat Ilya Ivashka as slight underdog. Ivashka had an absolute marathon of a three-setter against the durable Mikael Ymer on Monday that lasted three-and-a-half hours on this awful slow surface in Sofia. That match - played in front of about 20 spectators - was painful to watch, with both men only winning about 60% of their first serve points and there were 24 break point chances in the match. I'm not sure why they've come up with this pudding of a surface in Sofia lately, but that match will have taken a fair bit out of Ivashka, who in any case has inferior main level stats over the past 12 months to Dimitrov. The Bulgarian, who you'd assume would be motivated to go well playing in his home tournament for only the second time, has a combined service points won/return points won total of 104 (Ivashka 100) and a service hold/break total of 106 (Ivashka 102). Dimitrov also has a better win percentage this season at main level (58% compared to 54%) and his best results lately have actually come in slow conditions - in Monte-Carlo on the clay and Indian Wells (and San Diego) on slow hard courts. Combine all of that with Ivashka's 7-26 win/loss record versus top-25 ranked opponents (2-11 in the last 12 months) and his price of [1.9] looks on the short side. On a day where value looks very thin on the ground, I don't mind taking Dimitrov to win this at [2.0] for half a point. Elsewhere in Sofia, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to me to see a weak showing from Lorenzo Sonego after his title last week in Metz, but Bernabe Zapata Miralles doesn't exactly inspire much confidence on indoor hard. Lorenzo Musetti was beaten in his opening match in Sofia a year ago by a Bulgarian wild card (Dimitar Kuzmanov) and he'll be hoping to avoid the same fate when he takes on another one, Alexandar Lazarov. Lazarov has already beaten Jiri Lehecka this week - his first win (and first sets won) in his fourth main draw appearance in Sofia - but it was another less-than-inspiring performance from Lehecka away from the clay. Musetti should have too much there and assuming Nikoloz Basilashvili is putting in a shift this week he should have too much for Fernando Verdasco, but you never really know with Basil at the moment. Jan-Lennard Struff has had a poor season, dropping from top-50 to number 132 in a year, but he's improved lately, with three solid wins in Davis Cup and a couple of comfortable victories in qualies here. His game is more suited to indoor conditions than Dusan Lajovic, who's also had a poor year (dropped to number 86 from 35 a year ago) and he was playing on his favoured clay last week at the Genoa Challenger, where he made the semis. Lajovic is 14-30 win/loss at main level on indoor hard and only once (in slow conditions in Moscow in 2019) has he bettered the second round at this level indoors since 2011. Indeed, that Moscow second round win over Lukas Rosol in 2019 was the last time that Lajovic won a match on the ATP Tour on indoor hard, so it's tough to fancy him to turn around the 0-2 career series with Struff in this one. Blancaneaux could upset fatigued Huesler In these slow conditions, a case could be made for qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux, though, against Marc-Andrea Huesler, who's played a lot of tennis lately and was in San Diego a week ago on slow outdoor hard. Huesler went deep in Winston-Salem as a qualifier, then went five with Denis Shapovalov in New York, then played Davis Cup in Ecuador, before heading to San Diego and now back to Europe. Blancaneaux hasn't clocked up quite the same number of air miles, having made the semis of the Istanbul Challenger and then headed home to France to play Metz indoors before coming to Sofia and he won't fear Huesler. The Frenchman beat the Swiss in a tight match on clay at the Zug Challenger only eight weeks ago as a [2.80] chance and he's a similar price today, if a touch shorter. He's only played two main level matches in his career so far (the French Open this year and the 2017 US Open as a wild card) so this will be his first ATP Tour main draw match and the slow conditions won't be ideal for Huesler's game. At all levels, Blancaneaux has a 62% win rate against lefties, compared to 51% against right-handers, so the Frenchman may have his chances in this one. It's not strong enough for me to have a bet though and on what looks a very tough day for betting value I'll just take half a point on Dimitrov. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor%20Dimitrov%20RG%202022.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Calvert" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Grigor Dimitrov – French Open"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dimitrov is playing his home tournament for only the second time</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-sofia-2022/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-sofia-2022\/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227","entry_title":"ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-sofia-2022/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Sofia%20Tips%3A%20Home%20hope%20Dimitrov%20slight%20value%20against%20Ivashka&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html&text=ATP%20Sofia%20Tips%3A%20Home%20hope%20Dimitrov%20slight%20value%20against%20Ivashka" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Round two of this week's three ATP 250 tournaments gets underway on Wednesday and Sean Calvert has one bet in his sights on day three at the Sofia Open...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"That round one match will have taken a fair bit out of Ivashka, who in any case has inferior main level stats over the past 12 months to Dimitrov."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>It was <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">a decent day for our bets</a> in Seoul on Tuesday, with two of the three wagers winning at odds-against and the third one was a little unlucky when set two went to a tie break rather than set one in the <strong>Nicolas Jarry</strong> match.<p>There's nothing I'm keen on in Seoul on Wednesday, so the focus shifts on day three to the <strong>Sofia Open</strong>, but it has to be said that this doesn't look the most appealing of days from my betting perspective. </p><p>The one bet that I will take on, but only for half a point, is to back fan's favourite <strong>Grigor Dimitrov</strong> to beat <strong>Ilya Ivashka</strong> as slight underdog.</p><p>Ivashka had an absolute marathon of a three-setter against the durable <strong>Mikael Ymer</strong> on Monday that lasted three-and-a-half hours on this awful slow surface in Sofia.</p><p>That match - played in front of about 20 spectators - was painful to watch, with both men only winning about 60% of their first serve points and there were 24 break point chances in the match.</p><p>I'm not sure why they've come up with this pudding of a surface in Sofia lately, but that match will have taken a fair bit out of Ivashka, who in any case has inferior main level stats over the past 12 months to Dimitrov.</p><p><img alt="Ilya Ivashka Rome 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Ilya%20Ivashka%20Rome%202022.600x400.jpg" width="1080" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Bulgarian, who you'd assume would be motivated to go well playing in his home tournament for only the second time, has a combined service points won/return points won total of 104 (Ivashka 100) and a service hold/break total of 106 (Ivashka 102).</p><p>Dimitrov also has a better win percentage this season at main level (58% compared to 54%) and his best results lately have actually come in slow conditions - in Monte-Carlo on the clay and Indian Wells (and San Diego) on slow hard courts. </p><p>Combine all of that with Ivashka's 7-26 win/loss record versus top-25 ranked opponents (2-11 in the last 12 months) and his price of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> looks on the short side.</p><p>On a day where value looks very thin on the ground, I don't mind taking Dimitrov to win this at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> for half a point.</p><p>Elsewhere in Sofia, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to me to see a weak showing from <strong>Lorenzo Sonego</strong> after his title last week in Metz, but <strong>Bernabe Zapata Miralles</strong> doesn't exactly inspire much confidence on indoor hard. </p><p><strong>Lorenzo Musetti</strong> was beaten in his opening match in Sofia a year ago by a Bulgarian wild card (Dimitar Kuzmanov) and he'll be hoping to avoid the same fate when he takes on another one, <strong>Alexandar Lazarov</strong>. </p><p>Lazarov has already beaten Jiri Lehecka this week - his first win (and first sets won) in his fourth main draw appearance in Sofia - but it was another less-than-inspiring performance from Lehecka away from the clay.</p><p>Musetti should have too much there and assuming <strong>Nikoloz Basilashvili</strong> is putting in a shift this week he should have too much for <strong>Fernando Verdasco</strong>, but you never really know with Basil at the moment.</p><p><strong>Jan-Lennard Struff</strong> has had a poor season, dropping from top-50 to number 132 in a year, but he's improved lately, with three solid wins in Davis Cup and a couple of comfortable victories in qualies here.</p><p>His game is more suited to indoor conditions than <strong>Dusan Lajovic</strong>, who's also had a poor year (dropped to number 86 from 35 a year ago) and he was playing on his favoured clay last week at the Genoa Challenger, where he made the semis.</p><p>Lajovic is 14-30 win/loss at main level on indoor hard and only once (in slow conditions in Moscow in 2019) has he bettered the second round at this level indoors since 2011. </p><p>Indeed, that Moscow second round win over Lukas Rosol in 2019 was the last time that Lajovic won a match on the ATP Tour on indoor hard, so it's tough to fancy him to turn around the 0-2 career series with Struff in this one. </p><p><strong><h2>Blancaneaux could upset fatigued Huesler</h2></strong></p><p>In these slow conditions, a case could be made for qualifier <strong>Geoffrey Blancaneaux</strong>, though, against <strong>Marc-Andrea Huesler</strong>, who's played a lot of tennis lately and was in San Diego a week ago on slow outdoor hard.</p><p>Huesler went deep in Winston-Salem as a qualifier, then went five with Denis Shapovalov in New York, then played Davis Cup in Ecuador, before heading to San Diego and now back to Europe.</p><p>Blancaneaux hasn't clocked up quite the same number of air miles, having made the semis of the Istanbul Challenger and then headed home to France to play Metz indoors before coming to Sofia and he won't fear Huesler.</p><p>The Frenchman beat the Swiss in a tight match on clay at the Zug Challenger only eight weeks ago as a <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.80</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> chance and he's a similar price today, if a touch shorter. </p><p>He's only played two main level matches in his career so far (the French Open this year and the 2017 US Open as a wild card) so this will be his first ATP Tour main draw match and the slow conditions won't be ideal for Huesler's game.</p><p>At all levels, Blancaneaux has a 62% win rate against lefties, compared to 51% against right-handers, so the Frenchman may have his chances in this one.</p><p>It's not strong enough for me to have a bet though and on what looks a very tough day for betting value I'll just take half a point on Dimitrov. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Sean Calvert's Betting.Betfair P&L 2022</h2> <p>Staked: 101.67 points<br> Returned: 114.31 points<br> Profit: + 12.64 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. Boost credited by 10am each day. 4th - 11th September. </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=USOPENODDSBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply. </a></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-sofia-2022/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227">Back Dimitrov to beat Ivashka @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-sofia-2022/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-sofia-2022\/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227","entry_title":"ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-sofia-2022/dimitrov-v-ivashka-betting-31781227">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Sofia%20Tips%3A%20Home%20hope%20Dimitrov%20slight%20value%20against%20Ivashka&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html&text=ATP%20Sofia%20Tips%3A%20Home%20hope%20Dimitrov%20slight%20value%20against%20Ivashka" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Nishioka good value to get the better of Evans again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Yoshihito%20Nishioka%20US%20Open%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-seoul-sofia-tel-aviv-tips-djokovic-heavy-odds-on-to-win-in-tel-aviv-260922-778.html">ATP Seoul, Sofia & Tel Aviv Tips: Djokovic heavy odds-on to win in Tel Aviv</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic victory fist 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Novak%20Djokovic%20victory%20fist%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-semi-final-tips-swiatek-should-be-too-good-for-sabalenka-080922-778.html">WTA US Open Semi-Final Tips: Swiatek should be too good for Sabalenka</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Caroline-Garcia-1280.450x304.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Caroline-Garcia-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">More Tennis Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/" class="active "> Tennis Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/" class=" "> Wimbledon </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li> ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/", "name": "Tennis" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/", "name": "Tennis Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html", "name": "ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"75175f09ca9a8272","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>