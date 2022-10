Play is set to start in Naples on Tuesday Sean Calvert will be there in attendance Sean likes in-form Nardi to beat controversial Moutet

So, today's the day that we finally can expect to see some tennis at the Tennis Napoli Cup, just the three days later than expected.

I went past the main court on Monday and the GreenSet van was there, with numerous officials from the tournament milling around overseeing the laying of the court in the main stadium.

As of Monday afternoon the other courts, which are situated a short distance down the promenade from the show court, still had the previous court surface on, so that will need to be changed quickly to the new GreenSet surface.

For what it's worth, the player that has been on the practice courts the most often by far is Marton Fucsovics, who I saw hitting on two different courts on Monday, to go with the numerous times he hit at the weekend.

From the schedule that they've put out for Tuesday, it looks like the doubles is being played 12km away at the Pozzuoli Tennis Club, where qualies were held, which, if correct, is a rather bizarre situation.

Nardi a value choice against Moutet

As far as Tuesday's singles schedule in Naples is concerned one Italian and one that we can probably assume at this early stage of his career will be motivated to go well is Luca Nardi, who, on the form he showed a couple of weeks ago in Astana, has a decent chance as underdog against Corentin Moutet.

Nardi beat Hamad Medjedovic in straight sets and David Goffin in a final set tie break to qualify in Astana a couple of weeks ago and the next day Goffin took down Carlos Alcaraz as a lucky loser.

That probably says more about Goffin than Nardi, but the Italian went on to test eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in round one, losing out in two tie breaks and creating the only two break points in that match, so the form is decent from Nardi.

Moutet was in the headlines again a few weeks ago when he was fined for an ongoing spat with Adrian Andreev that cost him in the region of 15,000 Euros and no doubt he'll be looking to get some of that back in prize money in the coming weeks.

Looking at the stats of Nardi and Moutet in Challengers this season there's not a lot in it, with Nardi's combined service points won/return points won total equalling 105 and Moutet's equalling 106.

On that basis and given Nardi's good recent form and motivation I'm happy to take him as underdog in this match at around 2.407/5.

Cachin could make Mannarino work hard for the win

Elsewhere, I'm not of a mind to have more than one bet today, as we are guessing about this court surface and in Safer Gambling Week I think that's a decent example of being circumspect with your wagers, but I'm tempted by backing over 2.5 sets in Adrian Mannarino's match with Pedro Cachin.

Until recently, you'd expect Mannarino to get the better of Cachin on a hard court, but Cachin has shown a few times recently that he's capable away from the clay, most recently last week against Andy Murray in Gijon.

On that occasion, Cachin took Murray all the way to a final set tie break, having performed well at the US Open, too.

Cachin fired down 13 aces in slow conditions against Murray and if he carries on in this improved fashion on hard courts I can see him giving Mannarino a decent test in what will be the second match of the day at around 12pm local time.

But given the uncertainty surrounding the conditions, I'll just take one half point bet on day one of the main draw in Napoli.