Problems continue at the Tennis Napoli Cup Carballes Baena beat Berrettini last week in Florence Sean Calvert expects RCB to challenge Berrettini again

Round two of the Tennis Napoli Cup begins on Thursday and we have both courts up and running now, but the tournament continues to encounter problems on a daily basis.

After Tuesday's night session was cancelled, they moved Wednesday's evening matches to the court further away from the sea, but the moisture in the air still made the court surface too slippery to play, so they've abandoned the evening sessions idea for now.

The further delays mean that we've reached Thursday and round one isn't complete and some players will have to play two matches today and most likely for the next few days to catch up.

I'm making the most of my time here, as I don't think this tournament will be on the calendar for 2023 somehow.

Thursday's play features a day session that involves top seed and late wild card Matteo Berrettini, who faces a quick rematch against the man that beat him last week in Florence, Roberto Carballes Baena.

RCB landed a bet for us yesterday and I fancy him to at least test Berrettini again on Thursday.

If we look at the stats from the match in Florence, which, of course, was played on the same surface as this (except indoors rather than outdoors) it shows that RCB was by some distance the better player off the ground.

The Spaniard won 57% of his second serve points that day, compared to just 37% for Berrettini, and in the end the Italian won just one more point in the match.

As you'd expect, Berrettini won more points behind his first serve (76% compared to 61%) than RCB, but it's the improved serve and more attacking approach of RCB that's caught the eye recently.

Against Nicolas Jarry on Wednesday, RCB won 88% of his first serve points, and I think he can win enough of his service games in what are slowish conditions to take this match past the over 21.5 games mark.

It should also be noted that RCB took all five of his break point opportunities in that match against Berrettini, while the latter only took five of his 14, and I'd expect Berrettini to come out on top in the end, but I doubt he'll win comfortably on current form.

The Italian hasn't been in the best of form since the grass season and RCB is playing about as well he can right now, so either the over games or set one over games appeal in this one.

Over 10.5 games in set one is a 3.259/4 shot and I'm happy to risk the bigger-priced play for half a point.

Moutet could present problems for Kecmanovic

Elsewhere, there are more trappy-looking matches on the card in Napoli, with Corentin Moutet perhaps making the most appeal of the underdogs in a first career meeting with Miomir Kecmanovic.

The slow, quite bouncy conditions here might favour the unorthodox Frenchman and this court does allow for well struck slices to keep very low and the variety of Moutet could cause problems for Kecmanovic.

The Serb is only 16-17 win/loss against lefties at main level in his career and if Moutet is in the mood (he said he's been feeling unwell yesterday) he can make this one close.

The remaining two second round matches that are set look pick 'ems, with Pedro Cachin versus Taro Daniel and Daniel Elahi Galan versus Nuno Borges both looking tough to find an angle on.

So, again I'm sticking with one small bet today for half a point.