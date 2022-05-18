</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-final-and-more-170522-204.html">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League final and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-four-odds-spurs-heavy-odds-on-with-arsenal-161-170522-204.html">Premier League Top Four: Spurs heavy odds-on with Arsenal 16/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-championship-and-more-160522-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-two-sprinting-rookies-for-cork-wednesday-double-180522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back two sprinting rookies for Cork Wednesday double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-chasing-debutant-at-hexham-170522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a chasing debutant at Hexham</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-glenartney-should-relish-york-if-she-runs-170522-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Glenartney should relish York if she runs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-back-qdk-to-lead-lucknow-170522-646.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants: Back QDK to lead Lucknow response</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-mumbai-to-salvage-more-pride-against-struggling-opponents-160522-171.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Mumbai to salvage pride</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-delhi-capitals-ipl-tips-warner-to-go-again-150522-206.html">Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Warner to go again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html">ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-lyon-tips-otte-could-be-underrated-in-lively-conditions-against-baez-160522-169.html">ATP Lyon Tips: Otte could be underrated in lively conditions against Baez</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-and-rome-tips-medvedev-and-norrie-intrigue-at-final-warm-ups-before-french-open-2022-160522-204.html">ATP Geneva and Rome Tips: Medvedev and Norrie intrigue at final French Open warm-ups</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-champ-the-power-pick-170522-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Champ the power pick </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/pga-championship-2022-players-form-stats-southern-hills-140522-779.html">USPGA Championship: Form stats for the second major of 2022</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-byron-nelson-championship-result-and-review-lee-defends-in-texas-160522-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Lee defends in Texas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Tories to face twin by-election threats on a Super Thursday in June</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-11-tips-cavendish-and-gaviria-best-on-flat-course-170522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Tips: Cavendish and Gaviria best on flat course</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-10-tips-its-girmays-day-160522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Tips: It's Girmay's day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-9-tips-carapaz-to-stamp-authority-140522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Tips: Carapaz to stamp authority</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-calvert/">Sean Calvert</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-18">18 May 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud", "name": "ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud", "description": "Round two of the Geneva Open and the Open Parc Lyon completes on Wednesday on the ATP Tour and Sean Calvert is siding with a big underdog on day three...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-18T07:26:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-18T07:51:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit Paire Geneva 2022.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "Round two of the Geneva Open and the Open Parc Lyon completes on Wednesday on the ATP Tour and Sean Calvert is siding with a big underdog on day three... The second round of matches is set to conclude on day three in Geneva and Lyon, with 10 matches in total on the schedule across both venues. Starting in Geneva and I like the chances of Ilya Ivashka this week in the quick conditions and after he regrouped to take down Marcos Giron in round one on Monday he should prove very competitive against the erratic Denis Shapovalov. We saw the best and worst of Shapovalov in Rome, with the wild double faults and huge misses combined with some delightful shot-making and I wonder which Shapo will turn up on Wednesday? He's beaten Ivashka in all three of their career meetings so far, but all were a little while ago when Ivashka was ranked between 100 and 150 in the world and even then Ivashka took sets in two of those meetings. The problem that Ivashka has had against Shapo is breaking the Canadian's serve, with Shapo saving a big 77% of the break points against him and holding 90% of the time. And it could be argued that Ivashka has a problem with lefties, having lost eight of his 11 main level matches against lefties, but in the last 12-months Ivashka has taken a set off Rafa Nadal on clay in Barcelona, lost in a final set to Shapo and beaten Albert Ramos and Fernando Verdasco. Shapovalov has a record of starting slowly in tournaments with five opening match defeats in the past year and he's only won six of his 19 opening matches in straight sets in the last 12 months Shapo made the final in Geneva a year ago, but it's some change in conditions from Rome to here and with Ivashka already dialled in he should at least test Shapo. The Canadian has a record of starting slowly in tournaments with five opening match defeats in the past year and he's only won six of his 19 opening matches in straight sets in the last 12 months. Of his 17 such matches played over the best of three sets, Shapo has only won three of them in under 22 total games, so with this match being the last one of the day in the night session and therefore in slightly slower conditions, the play looks to be the overs. Shapovalov will do well to win this in two and over 22.5 games is a [2.0] chance for half a point. Paire could surprise at a big price against Ruud I said the other day that Benoit Paire was a decent underdog option against Emil Ruusuvuori and he gave us a glimpse of his full repertoire on Monday night in Geneva in a typically dramatic match that he should have won in straight sets. Of course, he failed to do that and ended up getting a point penalty for ball abuse and racquet abuse, but he showed more intent than we've seen from him in a while and could he be a banana skin of an opening match for Casper Ruud? Ruud has won all three of their completed matches (plus one more that Paire retired in), but Paire has taken sets in their last two and Ruud was nowhere near the Paire first serve when these two met at the quarter finals of this tournament last year. Paire won 47 of his 50 first serve points (94%), hitting 16 aces, but he also threw in 13 double faults, which cost him dearly. Ruud was nowhere near the Paire first serve when these two met at the quarter finals of this tournament last year The enigmatic Frenchman adopted a serve/volley approach in that match and it was working pretty well until his first serve percentage dropped and given that Ruud is coming into this match cold from sea level in Rome, Paire may have his moments in this one. It's always risky with Paire, but half a point on him to win a set at [2.63] on the Sportsbook looks the wager here. Elsewhere in Geneva, I'm slightly tempted to take Reilly Opelka at around [1.92] to beat Christopher O'Connell on a hot sunny day at altitude. If Opelka is up for this - and it's a big 'if' given his record in clay 250s in Europe - conditions should be perfect for him, but he's shown such a lack of appetite for these smaller tournaments outside of North America that it's not hard to see him putting in another weak effort. The number two seed makes his first appearance of the week in Lyon on Wednesday and I do wonder what sort of an effort we're likely to get from Pablo Carreno Busta this week. PCB has been a bit of a mixed bag this clay swing so far, with some odd performances, such as the virtual no-show against Alexander Bublik in Monte-Carlo in which he almost lost to a Bublik that was himself going through the motions. Then Carreno Busta made the final in Barcelona (losing to Alcaraz), before blowing a big lead against Botic van de Zandschulp in Madrid, followed by a bit of a tame ending in Rome to Karen Khachanov. Federico Coria will make PCB earn this and it's one you'd expect the Spaniard to win in quick conditions that PCB should enjoy much more than Coria, but the latter says of this event: "I have good memories in Lyon because I won my first ATP Tour match here. I really like to play here." It might be that Coria is the more motivated of the two here and there isn't much between the pair on their 12-month main level clay stats: Coria's hold/break total is 104 (PCB's is 106) and his service points won/return points won total is 102 (PCB 103). On that basis, Coria might be a hint of value, but he had a two-hour-plus match in the hot sun on Tuesday and might be a bit fatigued ahead of this encounter. Number five seed, Karen Khachanov, faces an interesting clash of styles in his match with left-handed, drop-shot exponent Alex Molcan and this would appear to be one of those matches where Khachanov's power is too much in quick conditions or he gets defused by Molcan's defensive style. Molcan hasn't been in the best of form since almost winning Marrakech in April, but his stats are still excellent and on his day he might force Khachanov into enough mistakes to frustrate the big hitting Russian. So, a few decent options on Wednesday and with caution being the watchword this week I'll just take two small bets on day three. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit%20Paire%20Geneva%202022.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1080 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Calvert" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit Paire Geneva 2022.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit Paire Geneva 2022.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit Paire Geneva 2022.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Benoit Paire Geneva 2022.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Benoit Paire – Geneva Open 2022"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Paire can use the Geneva conditions to his advantage against Ruud</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/paire-v-ruud/31462205" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis UK","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/tennis\/atp-geneva-2022\/paire-v-ruud\/31462205","entry_title":"ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/paire-v-ruud/31462205">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Geneva%20Tips%3A%20Take%20a%20chance%20on%20enigmatic%20Paire%20in%20quick%20conditions%20against%20Ruud&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html&text=ATP%20Geneva%20Tips%3A%20Take%20a%20chance%20on%20enigmatic%20Paire%20in%20quick%20conditions%20against%20Ruud" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Round two of the Geneva Open and the Open Parc Lyon completes on Wednesday on the ATP Tour and Sean Calvert is siding with a big underdog on day three...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Paire showed more intent than we've seen from him in a while and could he be a banana skin of an opening match for Casper Ruud?"</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>The second round of matches is set to conclude on day three in <strong>Geneva</strong> and <strong>Lyon</strong>, with 10 matches in total on the schedule across both venues. <p>Starting in Geneva and I like the chances of <strong>Ilya Ivashka</strong> this week in the quick conditions and after he regrouped to take down Marcos Giron in round one on Monday he should prove very competitive against the erratic <strong>Denis Shapovalov</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Ilya Ivashka Rome 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Ilya%20Ivashka%20Rome%202022.600x400.jpg" width="1080" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>We saw the best and worst of Shapovalov in Rome, with the wild double faults and huge misses combined with some delightful shot-making and I wonder which Shapo will turn up on Wednesday?</p><p>He's beaten Ivashka in all three of their career meetings so far, but all were a little while ago when Ivashka was ranked between 100 and 150 in the world and even then Ivashka took sets in two of those meetings.</p><p>The problem that Ivashka has had against Shapo is breaking the Canadian's serve, with Shapo saving a big 77% of the break points against him and holding 90% of the time.</p><p>And it could be argued that Ivashka has a problem with lefties, having lost eight of his 11 main level matches against lefties, but in the last 12-months Ivashka has taken a set off Rafa Nadal on clay in Barcelona, lost in a final set to Shapo and beaten Albert Ramos and Fernando Verdasco.</p><blockquote>Shapovalov has a record of starting slowly in tournaments with five opening match defeats in the past year and he's only won six of his 19 opening matches in straight sets in the last 12 months</blockquote><p>Shapo made the final in Geneva a year ago, but it's some change in conditions from Rome to here and with Ivashka already dialled in he should at least test Shapo.</p><p>The Canadian has a record of starting slowly in tournaments with five opening match defeats in the past year and he's only won six of his 19 opening matches in straight sets in the last 12 months.</p><p>Of his 17 such matches played over the best of three sets, Shapo has only won three of them in under 22 total games, so with this match being the last one of the day in the night session and therefore in slightly slower conditions, the play looks to be the overs.</p><p>Shapovalov will do well to win this in two and over 22.5 games is a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> chance for half a point. </p><p><strong><h2>Paire could surprise at a big price against Ruud</h2></strong></p><p>I said the other day that <strong>Benoit Paire</strong> was a decent underdog option against Emil Ruusuvuori and he gave us a glimpse of his full repertoire on Monday night in Geneva in a typically dramatic match that he should have won in straight sets.</p><p>Of course, he failed to do that and ended up getting a point penalty for ball abuse and racquet abuse, but he showed more intent than we've seen from him in a while and could he be a banana skin of an opening match for Casper Ruud?</p><p>Ruud has won all three of their completed matches (plus one more that Paire retired in), but Paire has taken sets in their last two and Ruud was nowhere near the Paire first serve when these two met at the quarter finals of this tournament last year.</p><p>Paire won 47 of his 50 first serve points (94%), hitting 16 aces, but he also threw in 13 double faults, which cost him dearly.</p><blockquote>Ruud was nowhere near the Paire first serve when these two met at the quarter finals of this tournament last year</blockquote><p>The enigmatic Frenchman adopted a serve/volley approach in that match and it was working pretty well until his first serve percentage dropped and given that Ruud is coming into this match cold from sea level in Rome, Paire may have his moments in this one.</p><p>It's always risky with Paire, but half a point on him to win a set at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> on the Sportsbook looks the wager here.</p><p>Elsewhere in Geneva, I'm slightly tempted to take <strong>Reilly Opelka</strong> at around <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> to beat <strong>Christopher O'Connell</strong> on a hot sunny day at altitude.</p><p>If Opelka is up for this - and it's a big 'if' given his record in clay 250s in Europe - conditions should be perfect for him, but he's shown such a lack of appetite for these smaller tournaments outside of North America that it's not hard to see him putting in another weak effort.</p><p><img alt="Pablo Carreno-Busta 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Pablo%20Carreno-Busta%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The number two seed makes his first appearance of the week in Lyon on Wednesday and I do wonder what sort of an effort we're likely to get from <strong>Pablo Carreno Busta</strong> this week.</p><p>PCB has been a bit of a mixed bag this clay swing so far, with some odd performances, such as the virtual no-show against Alexander Bublik in Monte-Carlo in which he almost lost to a Bublik that was himself going through the motions.</p><p>Then Carreno Busta made the final in Barcelona (losing to Alcaraz), before blowing a big lead against Botic van de Zandschulp in Madrid, followed by a bit of a tame ending in Rome to Karen Khachanov.</p><p><strong>Federico Coria</strong> will make PCB earn this and it's one you'd expect the Spaniard to win in quick conditions that PCB should enjoy much more than Coria, but the latter says of this event: "I have good memories in Lyon because I won my first ATP Tour match here. I really like to play here."</p><p>It might be that Coria is the more motivated of the two here and there isn't much between the pair on their 12-month main level clay stats: Coria's hold/break total is 104 (PCB's is 106) and his service points won/return points won total is 102 (PCB 103).</p><p>On that basis, Coria might be a hint of value, but he had a two-hour-plus match in the hot sun on Tuesday and might be a bit fatigued ahead of this encounter. </p><p><img alt="Karen Khachanov Rotterdam.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Karen%20Khachanov%20Rotterdam.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Number five seed, <strong>Karen Khachanov</strong>, faces an interesting clash of styles in his match with left-handed, drop-shot exponent <strong>Alex Molcan</strong> and this would appear to be one of those matches where Khachanov's power is too much in quick conditions or he gets defused by Molcan's defensive style.</p><p>Molcan hasn't been in the best of form since almost winning Marrakech in April, but his stats are still excellent and on his day he might force Khachanov into enough mistakes to frustrate the big hitting Russian. </p><p>So, a few decent options on Wednesday and with caution being the watchword this week I'll just take two small bets on day three. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Sean Calvert’s P&L 2022</h2> <p>Staked: 40.5 points<br> Returned: 31.86 points<br> Total: -8.64 points</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/paire-v-ruud/31462205">Back Paire to win a set vs Ruud @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/shapovalov-v-ivashka-betting-31461308">Back over 22.5 games in Shapovalov/Ivashka @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/paire-v-ruud/31462205" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis UK","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/tennis\/atp-geneva-2022\/paire-v-ruud\/31462205","entry_title":"ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/atp-geneva-2022/paire-v-ruud/31462205">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Geneva%20Tips%3A%20Take%20a%20chance%20on%20enigmatic%20Paire%20in%20quick%20conditions%20against%20Ruud&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html&text=ATP%20Geneva%20Tips%3A%20Take%20a%20chance%20on%20enigmatic%20Paire%20in%20quick%20conditions%20against%20Ruud" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-lyon-tips-otte-could-be-underrated-in-lively-conditions-against-baez-160522-169.html">ATP Lyon Tips: Otte could be underrated in lively conditions against Baez</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Oscar Otte Munich 2022.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Oscar%20Otte%20Munich%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-and-rome-tips-medvedev-and-norrie-intrigue-at-final-warm-ups-before-french-open-2022-160522-204.html">ATP Geneva and Rome Tips: Medvedev and Norrie intrigue at final French Open warm-ups</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Cameron Norrie fist 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Cameron%20Norrie%20fist%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-struggling-delbonis-opposable-in-quick-geneva-conditions-150522-169.html">ATP Geneva Tips: Struggling Delbonis opposable in quick Geneva conditions</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Federico Delbonis Buenos Aires 2022.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Federico%20Delbonis%20Buenos%20Aires%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">More Tennis Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Tennis</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/" class="active "> Tennis Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/" class=" "> Wimbledon </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/" class=" "> ATP Tour Finals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/" class=" "> Davis Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/news/match-reports/" class=" "> Match Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/player-profiles/" class=" "> Player Profiles </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li> ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/", "name": "Tennis" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/", "name": "Tennis Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html", "name": "ATP Geneva Tips: Take a chance on enigmatic Paire in quick conditions against Ruud" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-geneva-tips-take-a-chance-on-enigmatic-paire-in-quick-conditions-against-ruud-170522-169.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70d2f9ab7e8281a3","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>