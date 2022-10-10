</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/big-winners-on-betfair-premier-league-punter-11k-richer-after-fab-4-fold-101022-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Premier League punter £11k richer after fab 4-fold</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/fc-copenhagen-vs-manchester-city-tips-back-haaland-to-hose-up-091022-766.html">FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Back Haaland to hose up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-aston-villa-tips-coutinho-to-shine-against-leaky-hosts-071022-200.html">Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa: Coutinho to shine against leaky hosts</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-exclusive-back-with-a-winner-and-it-feels-great-101022-1155.html">Bryony Frost Exclusive: Back with a winner and it feels great!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-murphys-filly-to-bounce-back-at-killarney-101022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Murphy filly to bounce back at Killarney</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-punters-hoping-for-a-bright-moment-in-ireland-101022-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: Punters hoping for a Bright Moment in Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-tips-shadab-worth-a-follow-at-91-091022-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 Tips: Shadab worth a follow at 9/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-third-odi-tips-ominous-india-find-their-range-101022-194.html">India v South Africa Third ODI Tips: Ominous India find their range</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-first-t20-tips-perth-pitch-points-to-big-runs-071022-194.html">Australia v England First T20 Tips: Perth pitch points to big runs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-gijon-florence-tips-berrettini-rublev-the-favourites-101022-778.html">ATP Gijon & Florence Tips: Berrettini & Rublev the favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tokyo-tips-majchrzak-capable-of-pressing-kyrgios-in-quick-conditions-051022-169.html">ATP Tokyo Tips: Majchrzak capable of pressing Kyrgios in quick conditions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/andalucia-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-rozner-ready-to-win-again-101022-167.html">Andalucía Masters: Rozner ready to win again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/open-de-espana-result-and-review-rahm-and-kim-both-make-history-101022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Rahm and Kim both make history</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-open-de-espana-tips-rahm-too-short-in-madrid-061022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Rahm poised to emulate Seve </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss odds-on to leave in 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-betting-advice-can-truss-survive-to-the-next-election-and-if-not-who-replaces-her-061022-171.html">UK Politics: Can Truss survive to the next election and if not who replaces her?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: OPEC produces an October Surprise</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-5-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-061022-1063.html">NFL Week 5 tips: Back the Pack in London, Eagles to fly to 5-0</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-four-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-280922-1063.html">NFL Week 4 tips: Back the Packers, Bills & Chiefs to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-calvert/">Sean Calvert</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-10">10 October 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte", "name": "ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte", "description": " Fucsovics needs ranking points quickly after injury Sean Calvert is backing him as underdog against Otte Van Rijthoven also a decent value odds-against play ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-10T20:05:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-10T20:59:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton Fucsovics Paris 2021.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Fucsovics needs ranking points quickly after injury Sean Calvert is backing him as underdog against Otte Van Rijthoven also a decent value odds-against play Our week in Florence and Gijon got off to a nice start on Monday with a [3.80] winner courtesy of Jeff Wolf's 2-1 win over Italian wild card Francesco Maestrelli. Going on what I saw in Florence on Monday I'd say that my initial estimate of conditions at the Firenze Open was pretty much correct - it looks like a reasonably paced surface. Roberto Carballes Baena didn't agree, however, saying after his win over what was either an injured, sick or tanking Daniel Elahi Galan: "The court is hard court but it's a little bit slow." This is after he'd just won 93% of his first serve points and yet he went on: "I didn't play with the first serve, but I think I played very good behind second serve, very aggressive." So, he thinks it's slow and that he didn't play with his first serve after winning pretty much all of his first serve points. His career average on indoor hard at main level is 67% first serve points won, so I'm not sure RCB has got that quite right. The stats and the evidence of Monday's play suggests it's anything but slow and that being the case I'm happy to back Tim Van Rijthoven as underdog against Mikael Ymer in the battle of the qualifiers on Tuesday. The Dutchman has struggled with a back injury since he burst onto the main level scene during the grass swing, but his serve was in fine shape in qualies at the weekend. The opposition wasn't the greatest, but Van Rijthoven sent down 34 aces (1.58 per game) and won 86% of his first serve points, holding serve 100% of the time, and winning a whopping 80% of his service points. Ymer is a player that relies on his strong return game and in qualies Ymer only won 66% of his service points, so in conditions that appear to be on the quicker side I prefer the strong serving game of Van Rijthoven for half a point at [2.24] My second bet today - and these are only half point bets at this stage of the season - is to take a chance on the fitness of Marton Fucsovics against Oscar Otte. This pair have had similar seasons, with both playing well in the early stages of the year, but each man then got injured during the grass swing and they've struggled since then. Fucsovics's luck was particularly bad in the sense that he was playing well on the grass in Stuttgart when he picked up a back injury that kept him out of action completely for a couple of months during which time he lost his Wimbledon ranking points from 2021. Of course, he wouldn't have been able to defend those points even if he'd have played, but to go from looking good on the grass and ranked just outside the top-50 to being number 91 when he next played must have stung. He's been back playing for a couple of months now, but he hasn't looked fully fit, although his results in Challengers don't really mean much for me, as he's often been a player that plays his best stuff in the bigger tournaments. Otte succumbed to a knee injury at the end of the grass swing and underwent surgery for a medial meniscus problem in mid-July, returning to the tour at the US Open at the end of August. He's been unable to repeat the sort of form that saw in make the semis in Halle, though, with eight defeats from nine matches, with the one win coming against world number 314 Dragos Nicolae Madaras. The lively conditions should suit both men, but with Fucsovics desperate for ranking points (as he's currently too low to get into many main draws at tour level) it may well be the Hungarian that wants it that bit more right now and half a point on him at [2.18] is my bet in this one. Elsewhere in Florence on Tuesday it's hard to see Lorenzo Sonego slipping up at home against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who Sonego beat two weeks ago in Sofia indoors and against whom Sonego is 4-0 head-to-head. I'd also expect Alexander Bublik to have too much for Cristian Garin in these conditions, but Bublik probably won't have the same motivation as Sonego is likely to have this week, having played his home tournament last week. David Goffin is another one that I wouldn't be backing at odds-on this week (or ever) given his ups and downs and because he's at home next week in Antwerp, but his opponent Francesco Passaro's best win away from clay (he's never played on indoor hard) on ranking is number 515. Finally, I'm also not sure about Brandon Nakashima at this late stage of the season, with the American looking pretty tired last week in Tokyo when he was beaten rather comfortably in the end by Borna Coric. Nakashima put a lot into his home tournament in San Diego a few weeks ago and he definitely looked below par against Coric, so this might be a chance for veteran Richard Gasquet. It'll be a first career meeting between the pair and while Nakashima leads the combined service points won/return points won totals (main level) for 2022 by 103 to 100 Nakashima might be a touch short at [1.48]. Gasquet flopped as a [1.09] chance last week against Jurgen Briand in the Mouilleron-Le-Captif Challenger though and he's a hard player to judge at this very late stage of his career, so I'll pass on that match. So, two bets on Tuesday in Florence, both half point win wagers.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton%20Fucsovics%20Paris%202021.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Calvert" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton Fucsovics Paris 2021.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton Fucsovics Paris 2021.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton Fucsovics Paris 2021.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marton Fucsovics Paris 2021.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Marton Fucsovics – Paris"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Fucsovics needs ranking points to avoid having to qualify for main level tournaments</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-florence-2022\/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749","entry_title":"ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Florence%20Tips%3A%20Fucsovics%20a%20tempting%20underdog%20against%20Otte&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html&text=ATP%20Florence%20Tips%3A%20Fucsovics%20a%20tempting%20underdog%20against%20Otte" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Fucsovics needs ranking points quickly after injury</li> <li>Sean Calvert is backing him as underdog against Otte</li> <li>Van Rijthoven also a decent value odds-against play</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"The lively conditions should suit both men, but with Fucsovics desperate for ranking points it may well be the Hungarian that wants it that bit more right now."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>Our week in Florence and Gijon got off to a nice start on Monday <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fans-favourite-maestrelli-may-cause-problems-for-wolf-091022-169.html">with a <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.80</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> winner</a> courtesy of Jeff Wolf's 2-1 win over Italian wild card Francesco Maestrelli. <p>Going on what I saw in Florence on Monday I'd say that my initial estimate of conditions at the Firenze Open was pretty much correct - it looks like a reasonably paced surface.</p><p><strong>Roberto Carballes Baena</strong> didn't agree, however, saying after his win over what was either an injured, sick or tanking <strong>Daniel Elahi Galan</strong>: "The court is hard court but it's a little bit slow." </p><p>This is after he'd just won 93% of his first serve points and yet he went on: "I didn't play with the first serve, but I think I played very good behind second serve, very aggressive." </p><p>So, he thinks it's slow and that he didn't play with his first serve after winning pretty much all of his first serve points. His career average on indoor hard at main level is 67% first serve points won, so I'm not sure RCB has got that quite right. </p><p><img alt="Tim Van Rijthoven Rosmalen 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Tim%20Van%20Rijthoven%20Rosmalen%202022.600x400.jpg" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" width="1080" height="720" loading="lazy"> </p><p>The stats and the evidence of Monday's play suggests it's anything but slow and that being the case I'm happy to back <strong>Tim Van Rijthoven</strong> as underdog against <strong>Mikael Ymer</strong> in the battle of the qualifiers on Tuesday. </p><p>The Dutchman has struggled with a back injury since he burst onto the main level scene during the grass swing, but his serve was in fine shape in qualies at the weekend. </p><p>The opposition wasn't the greatest, but Van Rijthoven sent down 34 aces (1.58 per game) and won 86% of his first serve points, holding serve 100% of the time, and winning a whopping 80% of his service points. </p><p>Ymer is a player that relies on his strong return game and in qualies Ymer only won 66% of his service points, so in conditions that appear to be on the quicker side I prefer the strong serving game of Van Rijthoven for half a point at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> </p><p><img alt="Oscar Otte Munich 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Oscar%20Otte%20Munich%202022.600x338.jpg" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" width="1280" height="720" loading="lazy"> </p><p>My second bet today - and these are only half point bets at this stage of the season - is to take a chance on the fitness of <strong>Marton Fucsovics</strong> against <strong>Oscar Otte</strong>. </p><p>This pair have had similar seasons, with both playing well in the early stages of the year, but each man then got injured during the grass swing and they've struggled since then. </p><p>Fucsovics's luck was particularly bad in the sense that he was playing well on the grass in Stuttgart when he picked up a back injury that kept him out of action completely for a couple of months during which time he lost his Wimbledon ranking points from 2021. </p><p>Of course, he wouldn't have been able to defend those points even if he'd have played, but to go from looking good on the grass and ranked just outside the top-50 to being number 91 when he next played must have stung. </p><p>He's been back playing for a couple of months now, but he hasn't looked fully fit, although his results in Challengers don't really mean much for me, as he's often been a player that plays his best stuff in the bigger tournaments. </p><p>Otte succumbed to a knee injury at the end of the grass swing and underwent surgery for a medial meniscus problem in mid-July, returning to the tour at the US Open at the end of August.</p><p>He's been unable to repeat the sort of form that saw in make the semis in Halle, though, with eight defeats from nine matches, with the one win coming against world number 314 Dragos Nicolae Madaras.</p><p>The lively conditions should suit both men, but with Fucsovics desperate for ranking points (as he's currently too low to get into many main draws at tour level) it may well be the Hungarian that wants it that bit more right now and half a point on him at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> is my bet in this one. </p><p><img alt="Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Lorenzo%20Sonego%20Wimbledon%202022.600x338.jpg" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" width="1280" height="720" loading="lazy"> </p><p>Elsewhere in Florence on Tuesday it's hard to see <strong>Lorenzo Sonego</strong> slipping up at home against <strong>Bernabe Zapata Miralles</strong>, who Sonego beat two weeks ago in Sofia indoors and against whom Sonego is 4-0 head-to-head. </p><p>I'd also expect <strong>Alexander Bublik</strong> to have too much for <strong>Cristian Garin</strong> in these conditions, but Bublik probably won't have the same motivation as Sonego is likely to have this week, having played his home tournament last week. </p><p><strong>David Goffin</strong> is another one that I wouldn't be backing at odds-on this week (or ever) given his ups and downs and because he's at home next week in Antwerp, but his opponent <strong>Francesco Passaro</strong>'s best win away from clay (he's never played on indoor hard) on ranking is number 515. </p><p>Finally, I'm also not sure about <strong>Brandon Nakashima</strong> at this late stage of the season, with the American looking pretty tired last week in Tokyo when he was beaten rather comfortably in the end by <strong>Borna Coric</strong>. </p><p>Nakashima put a lot into his home tournament in San Diego a few weeks ago and he definitely looked below par against Coric, so this might be a chance for veteran <strong>Richard Gasquet</strong>. </p><p>It'll be a first career meeting between the pair and while Nakashima leads the combined service points won/return points won totals (main level) for 2022 by 103 to 100 Nakashima might be a touch short at <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b>. </p><p>Gasquet flopped as a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.09</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/11</span></b> chance last week against Jurgen Briand in the Mouilleron-Le-Captif Challenger though and he's a hard player to judge at this very late stage of his career, so I'll pass on that match. </p><p>So, two bets on Tuesday in Florence, both half point win wagers.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Sean Calvert's Betting.Betfair P&L 2022</h2> <p>Staked: 105.67 points<br> Returned: 117.81 points<br> Profit: + 12.14 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. Boost credited by 10am each day. 4th - 11th September. </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=USOPENODDSBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply. </a></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749">Back Fucsovics to beat Otte @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/van-rijthoven-v-m-ymer-betting-31817970">Back Van Rijthoven to beat Ymer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-florence-2022\/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749","entry_title":"ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-florence-2022/fucsovics-v-otte-betting-31814749">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Florence%20Tips%3A%20Fucsovics%20a%20tempting%20underdog%20against%20Otte&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html&text=ATP%20Florence%20Tips%3A%20Fucsovics%20a%20tempting%20underdog%20against%20Otte" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-mcdonald-value-to-start-fast-against-fatigued-fritz-280922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: McDonald value to start fast against fatigued Fritz</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Mackenzie McDonald AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Mackenzie%20McDonald%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Grigor Dimitrov RG 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Grigor%20Dimitrov%20RG%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Nishioka good value to get the better of Evans again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Yoshihito%20Nishioka%20US%20Open%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fans-favourite-maestrelli-may-cause-problems-for-wolf-091022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Fan's favourite Maestrelli may cause problems for Wolf</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Matteo Berrettini AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Matteo%20Berrettini%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tokyo-tips-majchrzak-capable-of-pressing-kyrgios-in-quick-conditions-051022-169.html">ATP Tokyo Tips: Majchrzak capable of pressing Kyrgios in quick conditions</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Kamil Majchrzak AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Kamil%20Majchrzak%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tokyo-tips-duckworth-likely-to-be-no-pushover-for-fritz-041022-169.html">ATP Tokyo Tips: Duckworth likely to be no pushover for Fritz</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/James Duckworth US Open 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/James%20Duckworth%20US%20Open%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">More Tennis Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/" class="active "> Tennis Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/" class=" "> Wimbledon </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li> ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/", "name": "Tennis" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/", "name": "Tennis Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html", "name": "ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"75822906da499c16","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>