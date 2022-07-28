</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/huddersfield-v-burnley-tips-goals-forecast-for-championship-curtain-raiser-260722-766.html">Huddersfield v Burnley: Goals forecast for Championship curtain-raiser</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-two-preview-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-predictions-270722-1117.html">EFL League Two Preview: 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-concert-hall-can-steel-the-show-in-sensational-nassau-feature-270722-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Concert Hall can steel the show in sensational Nassau feature</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/vanessa-ryle-racing-tips-the-north-south-divide-270722-1152.html">Vanessa Ryle: The North/South Divide</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-at-glorious-goodwood-exclusive-rides-six-of-the-best-on-thursday-270722-368.html">Ryan Moore at Glorious Goodwood: Six of the best on Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-player-tips-markram-the-man-to-follow-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Player Tips: Markram the man to follow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-tips-saffers-worth-the-risk-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Tips: Saffers worth the risk</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-india-third-odi-tips-tried-and-trusted-trades-260722-194.html">West Indies v India Third ODI Tips: Stick with tried and trusted trades for wobbly Windies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html">ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-tips-altitude-gives-hanfmann-a-real-chance-against-griekspoor-260722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Tips: Altitude gives Hanfmann a real chance against Griekspoor</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-betting-jarrys-run-of-tie-breaks-set-to-continue-against-martinez-250722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Betting: Jarry's run of tie breaks set to continue against Martinez</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-barbasol-boys-backed-at-big-odds-270722-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Barbasol boys backed at big odds </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-open-first-round-leader-tips-pick-pepperell-at-st-andrews-260722-719.html">Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Debate draw leaves Sunak very weak in the market </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss remains odds-on but support for Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/spoty-2022-betting-golden-boy-jake-wightman-firmly-in-frame-200722-1171.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Golden Boy Jake Wightman firmly in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-21-tips-van-aert-and-groenewegen-likely-champs-elysees-230722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 21 Tips: Van Aert and Groenewegen likely Champs (Elysees)</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Women's Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/MeadThumbnail.220x138.jpg');"> <div><h4>Women's Euros 2022</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes Headingley 2020 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>England Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-calvert/">Sean Calvert</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-28">28 July 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton", "name": "ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton", "description": "There's quarter final action in Umag, Kitzbuhel and Atlanta on Thursday and Sean Calvert is back with two more odds-against bets to consider...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-28T08:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-28T09:30:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's quarter final action in Umag, Kitzbuhel and Atlanta on Thursday and Sean Calvert is back with two more odds-against bets to consider... We've reached the quarter final stage of this week's tournaments and this round has been a good one for underdog backers in Umag and Kitzbuhel over the years. In the last nine editions of the Generali Open 44% of them have won on average, while in Umag's last eight editions 42% of them have won. But it's actually in Atlanta, where only 28% of the betting underdogs have won in the last eight editions that I'm inclined to have a bet or two and the ones that interest me are James Duckworth, Ben Shelton and possibly Andres Martin. Taking on Alex De Minaur in some way is what I wanted to do at the start of the week, mainly because I think he'll find it tough to shake off the painful defeat to Cristian Garin at Wimbledon so quickly. We've seen on many occasions in the past that some players do let bad losses in majors affect them afterwards, such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, who's gone on poor runs of form after losing matches he probably feels he should have won in slams. De Minaur admitted after the Garin match that it would take a long time for him to get over that defeat and I wonder how motivated he'll be (or how match-ready he'll be) after three weeks off the tour? Duckworth might well be the one who wants it more Duckworth, on the other hand, has been making up for all the time he's lost this season due to injury and he's played eight matches to De Minaur's zero since July 4. On the face of it you wouldn't have thought that Duckworth would have the sort of powerful game to cause major problems for De Minaur, but he might well be the one who wants it more. It has the feel of a match that De Minaur will probably win in the end, but he may well have to go to a third set to do so and I'll take half a point on ADM winning it 2-1 at [4.1]. College players not be underestimated in Atlanta Young US players Ben Shelton and Andres Martin will also be highly motivated to go well and each has the ability to at least be competitive against John Isner and Adrian Mannarino respectively. Older tennis watchers will remember Shelton's dad and coach, Bryan Shelton, who beat Michael Stich at Wimbledon 1994 and made it to a career-high of 55 in the world, and now his son is widely tipped to have a better career. Shelton has plenty of weapons, with a decent lefty serve and the ability to get to the net and finish points off and while still at college (he's the NCAA champion) he's already won 13 of his 17 senior level matches this year (Challengers and round one here in Atlanta). He's from Atlanta, where his dad was the coach at Georgia Tech (where Martin goes to college and is their number one player) so he's very familiar with the conditions and he's already been told that there's a US Open wildcard waiting for him this year if he turns pro. Where there is value, based on Isner's past performance in Atlanta, is to back the match to go to three sets, which Shelton is very much capable of doing Clearly, facing Isner (who also went to college in Georgia) is a bigger challenge than anything that Shelton has faced so far in his short career, but Isner's record in Atlanta shows that he's quite likely to play a set one tie break here. Isner has done that 16 times in his 41 opening sets in Atlanta (39%), including five of his last six, but 39% equates to odds of around [2.56] and we're only being offered odds of around [2.3], so no value there. Where there is value, based on Isner's past performance in Atlanta, is to back the match to go to three sets, which Shelton is very much capable of doing. Isner has played 21 three-set matches and 20 two-set matches in his main level career in Atlanta, so on that basis, three sets should be a shade of odds-on, but we're getting [2.56], so I'm happy to take that bet. Indeed, if we just take Isner's opening match in Atlanta, he's gone to three sets seven times out of 11 (64% of the time), so for me against an opponent for whom this is the biggest match of his life so far, I'm happy to back Isner to have to go the distance again. Andres Martin is a little trickier to gauge, given his lack of experience so far (he's only played 10 matches at ITF level, winning eight of them) and his win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in round one was in part due to a lack of much of an effort from the Aussie. I'd expect Adrian Mannarino to put up a sterner fight as a lucky loser this week in Atlanta and it will probably be the case that Mannarino will have too much experience and variety for the 21-year-old engineering major. So, I'll take one point on there being three sets in the Isner/Shelton match and half a point on De Minaur beating Duckworth 2-1.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John%20Isner%20Wimbledon%202022.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Calvert" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="John Isner – Wimbledon"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Isner's record in Atlanta suggests that he may need three sets to beat Shelton</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-atlanta-2022\/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355","entry_title":"ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Atlanta%20Tips%3A%20Isner%20may%20have%20to%20go%20the%20distance%20to%20beat%20Shelton&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html&text=ATP%20Atlanta%20Tips%3A%20Isner%20may%20have%20to%20go%20the%20distance%20to%20beat%20Shelton" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">There's quarter final action in Umag, Kitzbuhel and Atlanta on Thursday and Sean Calvert is back with two more odds-against bets to consider...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Isner has played 21 three-set matches and 20 two-set matches in his main level career in Atlanta, so on that basis, three sets should be a shade of odds-on, but we're getting <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>..."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>We've reached the quarter final stage of this week's tournaments and this round has been a good one for underdog backers in Umag and Kitzbuhel over the years.<p>In the last nine editions of the Generali Open 44% of them have won on average, while in Umag's last eight editions 42% of them have won.</p><p>But it's actually in Atlanta, where only 28% of the betting underdogs have won in the last eight editions that I'm inclined to have a bet or two and the ones that interest me are <strong>James Duckworth</strong>, <strong>Ben Shelton</strong> and possibly <strong>Andres Martin</strong>.</p><p>Taking on <strong>Alex De Minaur</strong> in some way is what I wanted to do at the start of the week, mainly because I think he'll find it tough to shake off the painful defeat to Cristian Garin at Wimbledon so quickly.</p><p>We've seen on many occasions in the past that some players do let bad losses in majors affect them afterwards, such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, who's gone on poor runs of form after losing matches he probably feels he should have won in slams.</p><p>De Minaur admitted after the Garin match that it would take a long time for him to get over that defeat and I wonder how motivated he'll be (or how match-ready he'll be) after three weeks off the tour?</p><blockquote>Duckworth might well be the one who wants it more</blockquote><p>Duckworth, on the other hand, has been making up for all the time he's lost this season due to injury and he's played eight matches to De Minaur's zero since July 4.</p><p>On the face of it you wouldn't have thought that Duckworth would have the sort of powerful game to cause major problems for De Minaur, but he might well be the one who wants it more.</p><p>It has the feel of a match that De Minaur will probably win in the end, but he may well have to go to a third set to do so and I'll take half a point on ADM winning it 2-1 at 4.1.</p><p><strong><h2>College players not be underestimated in Atlanta</h2></strong></p><p>Young US players <strong>Ben Shelton</strong> and <strong>Andres Martin</strong> will also be highly motivated to go well and each has the ability to at least be competitive against <strong>John Isner</strong> and <strong>Adrian Mannarino</strong> respectively.</p><p>Older tennis watchers will remember Shelton's dad and coach, <strong>Bryan Shelton</strong>, who beat <strong>Michael Stich</strong> at Wimbledon 1994 and made it to a career-high of 55 in the world, and now his son is widely tipped to have a better career.</p><p>Shelton has plenty of weapons, with a decent lefty serve and the ability to get to the net and finish points off and while still at college (he's the NCAA champion) he's already won 13 of his 17 senior level matches this year (Challengers and round one here in Atlanta).</p><p>He's from Atlanta, where his dad was the coach at Georgia Tech (where Martin goes to college and is their number one player) so he's very familiar with the conditions and he's already been told that there's a US Open wildcard waiting for him this year if he turns pro.</p><blockquote>Where there is value, based on Isner's past performance in Atlanta, is to back the match to go to three sets, which Shelton is very much capable of doing</blockquote><p>Clearly, facing Isner (who also went to college in Georgia) is a bigger challenge than anything that Shelton has faced so far in his short career, but Isner's record in Atlanta shows that he's quite likely to play a set one tie break here.</p><p>Isner has done that 16 times in his 41 opening sets in Atlanta (39%), including five of his last six, but 39% equates to odds of around <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> and we're only being offered odds of around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>, so no value there.</p><p>Where there is value, based on Isner's past performance in Atlanta, is to back the match to go to three sets, which Shelton is very much capable of doing.</p><p>Isner has played 21 three-set matches and 20 two-set matches in his main level career in Atlanta, so on that basis, three sets should be a shade of odds-on, but we're getting <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, so I'm happy to take that bet.</p><p>Indeed, if we just take Isner's opening match in Atlanta, he's gone to three sets seven times out of 11 (64% of the time), so for me against an opponent for whom this is the biggest match of his life so far, I'm happy to back Isner to have to go the distance again.</p><p><strong>Andres Martin</strong> is a little trickier to gauge, given his lack of experience so far (he's only played 10 matches at ITF level, winning eight of them) and his win over <strong>Thanasi Kokkinakis</strong> in round one was in part due to a lack of much of an effort from the Aussie.</p><p>I'd expect <strong>Adrian Mannarino</strong> to put up a sterner fight as a lucky loser this week in Atlanta and it will probably be the case that Mannarino will have too much experience and variety for the 21-year-old engineering major.</p><p>So, I'll take one point on there being three sets in the Isner/Shelton match and half a point on De Minaur beating Duckworth 2-1.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Sean Calvert’s Betting.Betfair P&L 2022</h2> <p>Staked: 83.17 points<br> Returned: 85.22 points<br> Total: +2.05 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355<br%20/>%0A">Back three sets in Isner/Shelton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/de-minaur-v-duckworth-betting-31618818">Back De Minaur to beat Duckworth 2-1 @ 4.10</a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips","category_label":"Tennis Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/tennis\/atp-atlanta-2022\/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355","entry_title":"ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-atlanta-2022/be-shelton-v-isner-betting-31618355">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Atlanta%20Tips%3A%20Isner%20may%20have%20to%20go%20the%20distance%20to%20beat%20Shelton&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html&text=ATP%20Atlanta%20Tips%3A%20Isner%20may%20have%20to%20go%20the%20distance%20to%20beat%20Shelton" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-majorca-tips-bellier-play-style-could-frustrate-griekspoor-230622-169.html">ATP Majorca Tips: Bellier play style could frustrate Griekspoor</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Tallon Griekspoor Halle 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Tallon%20Griekspoor%20Halle%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-majorca-tips-ivashka-capable-of-upsetting-tsitsipas-210622-169.html">ATP Majorca Tips: Ivashka capable of upsetting Tsitsipas</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Ilya Ivashka Halle 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Ilya%20Ivashka%20Halle%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-majorca-tips-van-de-zandschulp-looks-short-to-beat-capable-giron-200622-169.html">ATP Majorca Tips: Van de Zandschulp looks short to beat capable Giron</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/4b418050d0c1cd0645739be9f339553b3eaa6000.450x313.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/4b418050d0c1cd0645739be9f339553b3eaa6000.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-tips-altitude-gives-hanfmann-a-real-chance-against-griekspoor-260722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Tips: Altitude gives Hanfmann a real chance against Griekspoor</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yannick Hanfmann AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Yannick%20Hanfmann%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-betting-jarrys-run-of-tie-breaks-set-to-continue-against-martinez-250722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Betting: Jarry's run of tie breaks set to continue against Martinez</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Nicolas Jarry AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Nicolas%20Jarry%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-kitzbuhel-umag-atlanta-betting-tips-isner-capable-of-continuing-atlanta-domination-250722-778.html">ATP Kitzbuhel, Umag, Atlanta Betting Tips: Isner capable of continuing Atlanta domination</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/John Isner Wimbledon 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/John%20Isner%20Wimbledon%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">More Tennis Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Tennis</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/" class="active "> Tennis Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/" class=" "> Wimbledon </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Men's Draw </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/" class=" "> Wimbledon Women's Draw </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" class=" "> Australian Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" class=" "> French Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Tennis Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li> ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/", "name": "Tennis" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/", "name": "Tennis Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html", "name": "ATP Atlanta Tips: Isner may have to go the distance to beat Shelton" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ftennis-tips%2Fatp-atlanta-tips-isner-may-have-to-go-the-distance-to-beat-shelton-270722-169.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"731c533debb35a94","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>