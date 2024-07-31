Olympics Tennis Betting: Andy Murray and Dan Evans 15/2 to win men's doubles Gold

Murray and Evans fourth favourites to win Gold

British legend is chasing fourth medal

15/2 8.50 GB pair await last eight opponents

Andy Murray's tennis career could yet end in glory after he and men's Olympic doubles partner Dan Evans reached the quarter-finals in Paris.

Murray/Evans are 15/28.50 fourth favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win men's doubles Gold.

The formidable Spanish pair of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafal Nadal are the favourites at 6/42.50.

They will take some beating, and are fancied to win their second round match today, but Murray knows what it takes to win Olympic Gold, having taken the men' singles at the London Olympics in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

He won silver in the mixed doubles in 2012.

He was a different player then but the 37-year-old, who will call time on his illustrious career after the Games, looks determined to go out on a high.

He won two Wimbledon's men's singles title, and was the first British man since Fred Perry to do so, and triumphed at the US Open.

Winning Olympic Gold in Paris would rank right up there with his greatest achievements.

Murray and Evans beat Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the second round yesterday to reach the last eight.

The Team GB pair won an epic contest 6-3 6-7 (8-10) 11-9, missing two match points and saving two against the opponents. It was a thrilling match and Murray's joy was evident at the end of the deciding set.

He said afterwards that winning was "unbelievably emotional".

Murray and Evans, who have both battled injury this year, will be in quarter-final action on Thursday but it remains to be seen who they will play.

It could the Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul but they face a potentially second-round match against Dutch pair Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojen today.

Yesterday's win will have given Team GB's duo the belief that they can be a match for any opponents in Paris.