Sabalenka shortens after quarter-final win

Swiatek likely to pick up routine win over Gauff

Jabeur favourite against Haddad Maia

Swiatek deservedly the tournament favourite

The two market favourites picked up straight set wins in Tuesday's quarter-finals, moving Sabalenka into 3.8514/5 at the time of writing, and the clear second favourite - as she has been since Elena Rybakina withdrew from the event last week. Iga Swiatek, at 1.684/6, is still the outright market favourite to be celebrating with the winner's trophy on Saturday afternoon.

Before Swiatek has a chance to do that, however, the Pole must face Cori Gauff on Wednesday in the quarter-finals. The 1.111/9 about Swiatek to win is, quite incredibly, the biggest pre-match price she has been all tournament, where she is 41-9 in sets so far - a truly magnificent set win-loss ratio. There's little doubt that she deserves to be the tournament favourite.

Tough to be optimistic about Gauff's chances

So, are there any reasons for Gauff to be optimistic? She's beaten lower-level opposition so far, with all her wins coming against non-top 50 players, so Swiatek is a massive step up to anything which she's faced to get to this stage.

Furthermore, in previous matches, Gauff has barely been able to get close to Swiatek's level. She's 0-12 in sets, and 29-73 in games, so it's fair to say that Swiatek has bossed Gauff in all those clashes. Plus, on clay this year, Swiatek has held serve over 20% more than the American, and broken opposition 5% more as well - so it's really tough to see this being anything other than a routine Swiatek victory.

Jabeur realistically priced against Haddad Maia

The other quarter-final, which will be played at 1000 UK time, before Swiatek v Gauff, sees Ons Jabeur the 1.402/5 favourite against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Jabeur hasn't beaten any opposition of note, but seems to have put her injury issues behind her, never being in serious trouble so far in the tournament.

Haddad Maia, on the other hand, has needed three tight deciding sets to get through the last three rounds, and in the last two matches, against solid opponents in Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. Jabeur won their previous meeting, on clay in Stuttgart several months ago, and was very similarly priced for that match - and won 6-3 6-0 in an easy triumph.

Jabeur has an edge on both serve and return data (particularly on return) so far on clay this season, so it's pretty tricky to dispute the market prices for this quarter-final as well.