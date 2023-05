Sabalenka and Pegula ease into round two

Svitolina and Kvitova face tough tests

Qualifier Yastremska the pick on Monday

Sakkari the biggest day one casualty

While Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula eased to straight-set victories, the biggest casualty on day one at the French Open was Maria Sakkari. In what the market predicted would be a tough match for the Greek, she was edged by Karolina Muchova who could well be a contender to get a long way into the third quarter.

In the top half of the draw, both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are scheduled for a Tuesday start so we are unlikely to see an abundance of movement in the outright market on Monday, on what looks a fairly low-key schedule. Jelena Ostapenko is the shortest-priced outright player in action on day two of the women's tournament.

Svitolina facing competitive clash with Trevisan

Former world number three Elina Svitolina is now ranked outside the top 500, and continues her quest to move up the rankings as she faces Martina Trevisan on Monday. The market thinks this will be one of the closer games on the card, with Trevisan a very marginal 1.9210/11 favourite to get the win.

Svitolina couldn't have asked for much better last week in Strasbourg, winning the title over a low level field, and it will be interesting to see how she backs up that display here. Prior to that, the clay season had been a struggle with only a few wins against low-ranked opposition. Trevisan is a very capable clay-courter, but has come into the event with an injury doubt after retiring in Rabat last week. This match looks highly unpredictable.

Kvitova to be tested by Cocciaretto

Another competitive-looking clash features Petra Kvitova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, with Kvitova having the market edge at 1.855/6. This could well be a tricky match for the 10th seed, who has only played once on clay this year, losing her opener in quick conditions in Madrid.

Cocciaretto is now showing signs of converting the potential I thought she'd show more of several years ago. She won the San Luis Potosí Challenger several months back, and gave a decent account of herself against Paula Badosa in Madrid, taking a set from the Spaniard. Now into the top 50, Cocciaretto's return numbers are excellent this year, and should be able to put decent pressure on the rusty Kvitova's serve.

Yastremska can turn the tables on Vekic

Finally, Donna Vekic has little in the way of track record on clay in recent years, and I think she could be pretty vulnerable as favourite at 1.558/15 against the qualifier, Dayana Yastremska. After a period of absence from tour, Yastremska is far better than her lowly ranking suggests - she was ranked a career best 22 as a 19-year-old in 2019 - and has far better data on clay than Vekic has in the short and medium-term.

There's a particular discrepancy on return points won, so I'm expecting Yastremska to impress on return, and I'm surprised to see her available at such an underdog price. I think this should be a pretty competitive clash and I don't see much evidence as to why Vekic should be so short-priced.