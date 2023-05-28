</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Women's French Open Day Two Tips: Yastremska with a decent chance as underdog</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-weston/">Dan Weston</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-28">28 May 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Women's French Open Day Two Tips: Yastremska with a decent chance as underdog", "name": "Women's French Open Day Two Tips: Yastremska with a decent chance as underdog", "description": "After Aryna Sabalenka got her tournament underway with a win on Sunday, we still have to wait for Tuesday to see Iga Swiatek in action at Roland Garros. Dan...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-two-tips-yastremska-with-a-decent-chance-as-underdog-280523-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-two-tips-yastremska-with-a-decent-chance-as-underdog-280523-778.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-28T22:43:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-28T22:54:00+01:00", "articleBody": "After Aryna Sabalenka got her tournament underway with a win on Sunday, we still have to wait for Tuesday to see Iga Swiatek in action at Roland Garros. Dan Weston returns to preview day two... Sabalenka and Pegula ease into round two Svitolina and Kvitova face tough tests Qualifier Yastremska the pick on Monday Sakkari the biggest day one casualty While Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula eased to straight-set victories, the biggest casualty on day one at the French Open was Maria Sakkari. In what the market predicted would be a tough match for the Greek, she was edged by Karolina Muchova who could well be a contender to get a long way into the third quarter. In the top half of the draw, both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are scheduled for a Tuesday start so we are unlikely to see an abundance of movement in the outright market on Monday, on what looks a fairly low-key schedule. Jelena Ostapenko is the shortest-priced outright player in action on day two of the women's tournament. Svitolina facing competitive clash with Trevisan Former world number three Elina Svitolina is now ranked outside the top 500, and continues her quest to move up the rankings as she faces Martina Trevisan on Monday. The market thinks this will be one of the closer games on the card, with Trevisan a very marginal [1.92] favourite to get the win. Svitolina couldn't have asked for much better last week in Strasbourg, winning the title over a low level field, and it will be interesting to see how she backs up that display here. Prior to that, the clay season had been a struggle with only a few wins against low-ranked opposition. Trevisan is a very capable clay-courter, but has come into the event with an injury doubt after retiring in Rabat last week. This match looks highly unpredictable. Kvitova to be tested by Cocciaretto Another competitive-looking clash features Petra Kvitova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, with Kvitova having the market edge at [1.85]. This could well be a tricky match for the 10th seed, who has only played once on clay this year, losing her opener in quick conditions in Madrid. Cocciaretto is now showing signs of converting the potential I thought she'd show more of several years ago. She won the San Luis Potosí Challenger several months back, and gave a decent account of herself against Paula Badosa in Madrid, taking a set from the Spaniard. Now into the top 50, Cocciaretto's return numbers are excellent this year, and should be able to put decent pressure on the rusty Kvitova's serve. Yastremska can turn the tables on Vekic Finally, Donna Vekic has little in the way of track record on clay in recent years, and I think she could be pretty vulnerable as favourite at [1.55] against the qualifier, Dayana Yastremska. After a period of absence from tour, Yastremska is far better than her lowly ranking suggests - she was ranked a career best 22 as a 19-year-old in 2019 - and has far better data on clay than Vekic has in the short and medium-term. There's a particular discrepancy on return points won, so I'm expecting Yastremska to impress on return, and I'm surprised to see her available at such an underdog price. <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After Aryna Sabalenka got her tournament underway with a win on Sunday, we still have to wait for Tuesday to see Iga Swiatek in action at Roland Garros. Dan Weston returns to preview day two...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Sabalenka and Pegula ease into round two</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Svitolina and Kvitova face tough tests</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Qualifier Yastremska the pick on Monday</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><h2>Sakkari the biggest day one casualty</h2></strong></p><p>While Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula eased to straight-set victories, the biggest casualty on day one at the French Open was <strong>Maria Sakkari</strong>. In what the market predicted would be a tough match for the Greek, she was edged by Karolina Muchova who could well be a contender to get a long way into the third quarter.</p><p>In the top half of the draw, both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are scheduled for a Tuesday start so we are unlikely to see an abundance of movement in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.200045274">outright market</a> on Monday, on what looks a fairly low-key schedule. Jelena Ostapenko is the shortest-priced outright player in action on day two of the women's tournament.</p><p><strong><h2>Svitolina facing competitive clash with Trevisan</h2></strong></p><p>Former world number three <strong>Elina Svitolina</strong> is now ranked outside the top 500, and continues her quest to move up the rankings as she faces <strong>Martina Trevisan</strong> on Monday. The market thinks this will be one of the closer games on the card, with Trevisan a very marginal <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/svitolina-v-m-trevisan-betting-32380591"><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> favourite to get the win.</p><p>Svitolina couldn't have asked for much better last week in Strasbourg, winning the title over a low level field, and it will be interesting to see how she backs up that display here. Prior to that, the clay season had been a struggle with only a few wins against low-ranked opposition. Trevisan is a very capable clay-courter, but has come into the event with an injury doubt after retiring in Rabat last week. This match looks <strong>highly unpredictable</strong>.</p><p><strong><h2>Kvitova to be tested by Cocciaretto</h2></strong></p><p>Another competitive-looking clash features <strong>Petra Kvitova</strong> and <strong>Elisabetta Cocciaretto</strong>, with Kvitova having the market edge at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/kvitova-v-el-cocciaretto-betting-32380404"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a>. This could well be a tricky match for the 10th seed, who has only played once on clay this year, losing her opener in quick conditions in Madrid. </p><p>Cocciaretto is now showing signs of converting the potential I thought she'd show more of several years ago. She won the San Luis Potosí Challenger several months back, and gave a decent account of herself against Paula Badosa in Madrid, taking a set from the Spaniard. Now into the top 50, Cocciaretto's <strong>return numbers</strong> are excellent this year, and should be able to put decent pressure on the rusty Kvitova's serve.</p><p><strong><h2>Yastremska can turn the tables on Vekic</h2></strong></p><p>Finally, <strong>Donna Vekic</strong> has little in the way of track record on clay in recent years, and I think she could be pretty vulnerable as favourite at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/d-yastremska-v-vekic-betting-32384561"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b></a> against the qualifier, <strong>Dayana Yastremska</strong>. After a period of absence from tour, Yastremska is far better than her lowly ranking suggests - she was ranked a career best 22 as a 19-year-old in 2019 - and has far better data on clay than Vekic has in the short and medium-term.</p><p>There's a particular discrepancy on <strong>return points won</strong>, so I'm expecting Yastremska to impress on return, and I'm surprised to see her available at such an underdog price. I think this should be a pretty competitive clash and I don't see much evidence as to why Vekic should be so short-priced.</p></ul> </div> </div> Dan Weston returns to preview day two...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Sabalenka and Pegula ease into round two</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Svitolina and Kvitova face tough tests</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Qualifier Yastremska the pick on Monday</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><h2>Sakkari the biggest day one casualty</h2></strong></p><p>While Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula eased to straight-set victories, the biggest casualty on day one at the French Open was <strong>Maria Sakkari</strong>. In what the market predicted would be a tough match for the Greek, she was edged by Karolina Muchova who could well be a contender to get a long way into the third quarter.</p><p>In the top half of the draw, both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are scheduled for a Tuesday start so we are unlikely to see an abundance of movement in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.200045274">outright market</a> on Monday, on what looks a fairly low-key schedule. Jelena Ostapenko is the shortest-priced outright player in action on day two of the women's tournament.</p><p><strong><h2>Svitolina facing competitive clash with Trevisan</h2></strong></p><p>Former world number three <strong>Elina Svitolina</strong> is now ranked outside the top 500, and continues her quest to move up the rankings as she faces <strong>Martina Trevisan</strong> on Monday. The market thinks this will be one of the closer games on the card, with Trevisan a very marginal <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/svitolina-v-m-trevisan-betting-32380591"><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> favourite to get the win.</p><p>Svitolina couldn't have asked for much better last week in Strasbourg, winning the title over a low level field, and it will be interesting to see how she backs up that display here. Prior to that, the clay season had been a struggle with only a few wins against low-ranked opposition. Trevisan is a very capable clay-courter, but has come into the event with an injury doubt after retiring in Rabat last week. This match looks <strong>highly unpredictable</strong>.</p><p><strong><h2>Kvitova to be tested by Cocciaretto</h2></strong></p><p>Another competitive-looking clash features <strong>Petra Kvitova</strong> and <strong>Elisabetta Cocciaretto</strong>, with Kvitova having the market edge at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/kvitova-v-el-cocciaretto-betting-32380404"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a>. This could well be a tricky match for the 10th seed, who has only played once on clay this year, losing her opener in quick conditions in Madrid. </p><p>Cocciaretto is now showing signs of converting the potential I thought she'd show more of several years ago. She won the San Luis Potosí Challenger several months back, and gave a decent account of herself against Paula Badosa in Madrid, taking a set from the Spaniard. Now into the top 50, Cocciaretto's <strong>return numbers</strong> are excellent this year, and should be able to put decent pressure on the rusty Kvitova's serve.</p><p><strong><h2>Yastremska can turn the tables on Vekic</h2></strong></p><p>Finally, <strong>Donna Vekic</strong> has little in the way of track record on clay in recent years, and I think she could be pretty vulnerable as favourite at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/women-s-roland-garros-2023/d-yastremska-v-vekic-betting-32384561"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b></a> against the qualifier, <strong>Dayana Yastremska</strong>. After a period of absence from tour, Yastremska is far better than her lowly ranking suggests - she was ranked a career best 22 as a 19-year-old in 2019 - and has far better data on clay than Vekic has in the short and medium-term.</p><p>There's a particular discrepancy on <strong>return points won</strong>, so I'm expecting Yastremska to impress on return, and I'm surprised to see her available at such an underdog price. I think this should be a pretty competitive clash and I don't see much evidence as to why Vekic should be so short-priced.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £5 ON TENNIS ACCAS ON THE FRENCH OPEN GET £5 FREE BET ON TENNIS ACCAS</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>Bet £5 on tennis accas on the French Open, min odds of 1.5. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £5 free bet. alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Dan%20Evans%20plays%20shot%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-betting-tips-fast-starting-cilic-can-cause-problems-for-rublev-310522-169.html">French Open Analysis: Fast-starting Cilic can cause problems for Rublev</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Marin Cilic RG 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Marin%20Cilic%20RG%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-outright-tips-alcaraz-to-start-new-era-of-dominance-270523-778.html">Men's French Open Outright Tips: Alcaraz to start new era of dominance</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic French Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Novak%20Djokovic%20French%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-one-tips-linette-to-continue-fernandezs-tough-clay-season-270523-778.html">Women's French Open Day One Tips: Linette to continue Fernandez's tough clay season</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/images/MagdaLinette1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/images/MagdaLinette1280x720.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-outright-tips-sabalenka-the-better-value-of-co-second-favourites-270523-778.html">Women's French Open Outright Tips: Sabalenka the better value of co-second favourites</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/RYBAKINA and SABALENKA 2 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/RYBAKINA%20and%20SABALENKA%202%202023.jpg" 