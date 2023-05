Numerous heavy favourites on day three

Noskova capable of progressing

Martic and Rogers look well-matched

Swiatek and Rybakina get their tournaments underway

Swiatek and Rybakina are short-priced to get the job done in their opener against Cristina Bucsa and Brenda Fruhvirtova respectively, and in a really clear example of how the market views her potential, qualifier Mirra Andreeva is a similar price at 1.101/10 to get past Alison Riske.

Having won two ITF events on clay in April having barely dropped a set, Andreeva reached the fourth round in Madrid, and eased through qualifying here defeating top qualifying seed Camila Osorio in the final round. At just 16 years of age, a big future for Andreeva is tipped by many.

Azarenka and Andreescu a guessing game

From a name perspective, Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu looks the clash of the day, although there isn't much hope for either in terms of a long run in this tournament.

Azarenka withdrew last time out against Madison Keys in Rome, and hasn't won back to back matches since February in Dubai, while Andreescu was thrashed 6-0 6-1 by Marketa Vondrousova in the Italian capital, and has only played twice since retiring in Miami in March. Azarenka is 1.548/15, but it's anyones guess as to whether that's any value.

Kovinic with fitness doubts ahead of Noskova clash

As well as the aforementioned Andreescu, another young player with big future hopes is Linda Noskova, who faces Danka Kovinic in round one. 2021 French Open junior winner Noskova is already into the top 50 at the age of 18, and while her clay results this season have been sparse after injury a couple of months ago, a win over Shelby Rogers in Rome shows a pretty high level already.

Of course, Noskova already has reached a strong level 500 tournament final in January in Adelaide on hard court, beating numerous high quality opposition on the way and that level is beyond anything that opponent Kovinic has achieved in ten additional years of her career.

Despite that, Noskova is 1.855/6 to get the win, and that looks even more generous considering Kovinic comes into the tournament with fitness doubts after retiring last time out. I'm happy to side with the player with a much higher ceiling here.

Back Noskova to beat Kovinic @ 1.85

Martic and Rogers should be competitive

The other match which looks competitive is Petra Martic against Shelby Rogers, with Martic the 1.748/11 favourite to take it. As is often the case with Martic, she has had an up and down year so far but did show a decent enough level in Madrid, where she reached the quarter finals in quicker conditions, which I suspect suited her.

Rogers has long-term clay ability, but hasn't done much on the surface this year, going 3-3 for the season so far with losses against Belinda Bencic, Irina Beau and as mentioned previously, Noskova. Medium-term data makes the market line about right, but this looks to be a match featuring two competent players of similar ability which isn't necessarily the case for many on the Tuesday schedule.