Svitolina among the Sunday winners

Swiatek likely to set up Gauff clash

Jabeur also looking to progress

Svitolina gets through with underdog win

Elina Svitolina picked up a fine winner for us against Daria Kasatkina, and there were also wins for former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Karolina Muchova and our outright pick, Aryna Sabalenka. They'll compete in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Among the eight players looking to join the quartet already through to the last eight is odds-on tournament favourite Iga Swiatek, who faces Lesia Tsurenko in the final match of the round. The Pole is, as she often is, priced as a virtual bye to get past another opponent ranked outside the top 50. Of the six sets which Swiatek has played so far, she's picked up four bagels and dropped just eight games across six sets - if that's not dominance, I'm not sure what is.

Gauff a little short-priced for Schmiedlova clash

After a three-set win over Mirra Andreeva, Cori Gauff looks to have a downgrade in opposition as she faces Anna Schmiedlova. Gauff is 1.182/11 to continue to a probable quarter-final with Swiatek, although it's also worth noting that Schmiedlova hasn't dropped a set either to get through against three opponents. I'd expect Gauff to win, but I'm not at all convinced that she should be as short-priced as she is.

Slightly bigger-priced is Ons Jabeur, who appears to have put some injury doubts behind her albeit against weak-quality opposition so far. The Tunisian faces Bernarda Para, who has beaten three solid opponents to reach the fourth round here.

Pera is a competent clay-courter, but failing to reach the top 30 at any stage of her career so far (she is 29 this year) tells its own story. On clay this year so far, Jabeur has a considerable advantage on service and return data, so I'd be surprised if Pera was able to continue with another big shock.

Haddad Maia favourite in clash of styles

Finally, Sara Sorribes Tormo benefited from Elena Rybakina's withdrawal in the last round, but the Spaniard is underdog at 2.3211/8 against the 14th seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia.

It's going to be a clash of styles, with Sorribes Tormo very return-oriented and Haddad Maia much stronger on serve, but I think the market has got the pricing just about right here, particularly given the troubles Haddad Maia has had getting to this stage, needing tight three-setters in both of the last two rounds. Essentially though, this is a great chance for either player to make a Grand Slam quarter final, and with so much on the line, should be a good watch.