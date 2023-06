Rune drifts after struggle past Cerundolo

At the time of writing, there were wins for Casper Ruud and Holger Rune in Monday's remaining fourth round matches, although Rune's match against Francisco Cerundolo went the distance. The Dane needed a final set tiebreak in a match lasting four hours, and has actually drifted in the outright market following that victory.

Alcaraz heavy favourite to go five from five

We start to see a real ramp-up in player quality now the quarter-final stage is upon us, with top 10 players now beginning to be drawn against each other. One of those is Carlos Alcaraz against Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the tournament favourite Alcaraz bringing in a 4-0 career lead into the clash.

The most recent of those was around six weeks ago in Barcelona, with Alcaraz winning 6-3 6-4 as a 1.251/4 pre-match favourite, and dominated perhaps more than the scoreline suggested, winning 58% of points in the match. Tsitsipas struggled on return, winning a mere 21% of return points, highlighting an area where the Greek man needs to improve if he is to pick up a shock victory here.

Alcaraz's current 1.241/4 price is similar to that Barcelona market, so it's clear that it's not particularly out of line whatsoever. Tsitsipas is going to need to serve outstandingly and take his rare chances if he is make the semi-finals.

Khachanov capable of keeping it close against Djokovic

In the other quarter-final on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic is an overwhelming favourite at 1.101/10 to get past Karen Khachanov, which he has done in nine of their ten previous meetings. Djokovic has ridden his luck a little in terms of not dropping a set to get to this stage, winning four tiebreaks out of four, while Khachanov has dropped four sets so far. Djokovic's serve hasn't quite fired, winning just shy of 65% service points - a similar line to Khachanov.

Where Djokovic has impressed is on return, winning almost 50% of return points and that will be a big hurdle for Khachanov to overcome. I'm not completely sold on the spot, but if forced to take a position on Tuesday's action, it would be Khachanov to keep this pretty close and cover the +7.5 game handicap line.