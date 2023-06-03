</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html&rfr=977218">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-man-utd-fa-cup-final-betting-tips-54-1-shot-as-five-bet-builder-selections-310523-1063.html">Man City v Man Utd: Bumper 54/1 shot headlines five FA Cup final Bet Builders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-man-utd-fa-cup-final-tips-de-bruyne-can-help-land-17-1-bet-builder-010623-719.html">Man City v Man Utd FA Cup Final Tips: De Bruyne can help land 17/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-final-tips-the-key-battles-and-best-bets-from-15-8-to-9-2-010623-718.html">FA Cup Final Tips: The key battles and best bets from 15/8 to 9/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/derby-day-racing-tips-tony-calvins-taking-33-1-artistic-to-star-in-epsom-derby-020623-166.html">Derby Day Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's taking 33/1 Artistic to Star in Epsom Derby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-auguste-rodin-in-good-shape-for-wide-open-epsom-derby-010623-368.html">Ryan Moore: Auguste Rodin in good shape for wide open Epsom Derby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-sprewell-to-spring-epsom-derby-surprise-at-11-1-020623-288.html">Derby Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Sprewell to spring Epsom Derby surprise at 11/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-memorial-tournament-tips-riley-sets-the-pace-again-at-muirfield-020623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Course form comes to the fore once more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-memorial-tournament-and-porsche-european-open-300523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Memorial Tournament and Porsche European Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-tips-irish-could-give-hosts-a-fright-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Tips: Irish could give hosts a fright</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-player-tips-pope-stands-out-at-92-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Player Tips: Pope stands out at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/gujarat-titans-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-final-tips-hosts-can-steal-home-in-close-affair-270523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL Final Tips: Hosts can steal home in close affair</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-seven-tips-andreeva-to-win-next-gen-clash-with-gauff-030623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Seven Tips: Andreeva to win next-Gen clash with Gauff</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-six-tips-fognini-to-progress-at-ofners-expense-020623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Six Tips: Fognini to progress at Ofner's expense</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Promising news for Biden backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rafa Nadal celebrates shot 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>French Open Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-weston/">Dan Weston</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-03">03 June 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias", "name": "Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias", "description": "Third round action at the French Open continues on Saturday, with yet more surprise results in the men's singles. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-03T09:03:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-03T09:37:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Third round action at the French Open continues on Saturday, with yet more surprise results in the men's singles. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts... Djokovic and Alcaraz get through to round four Coric could struggle against Etcheverry Nishioka underdog potential over Seyboth Wild Djokovic picking up market support for the title The latest big name to be dumped out of Roland Garros was Andrey Rublev, who was usurped by Lorenzo Sonego in five sets, having been two sets to the good. Hubert Hurkacz was also eliminated at the hands of the Peruvian clay-courter Juan Varillas, while both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz got through in straight sets. In fact, Alcaraz's win was more impressive, dropping just seven games against Denis Shapovalov, while Djokovic's match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could have conceivably been tougher if the Serb hadn't won both tiebreaks in the opening two sets. However, it's Djokovic who seems to picking up more market support in the outrights on the Exchange, moving to [3.05] while Alcaraz's price stayed static at around [2.66]. As is often the case in the first few rounds of Grand Slams, there's the standard mismatches, and the likes of Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are short-priced favorites to get the job done against lower-calibre opposition. However, fortunately there are some much more interesting-looking matches on the Saturday schedule. Fritz favourite to get past Cerundolo The clash between Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz fascinates, with it being the classic lower ranked clay-courter versus higher ranked player who isn't quite as adept on the surface. Fritz is the [1.87] favourite to get past the Argentinian in their first career meeting. Cerundolo has picked up plenty of wins of later on his preferred surface, including top ten victories over Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, so should have plenty of confidence that he can dispatch the ninth seed, who hasn't won more than two matches in a row in a clay tournament since Monte Carlo. I feel the match will revolve around the effectiveness of Cerundolo's serve, which has numbers a fair bit down on Fritz's on clay this season. The quality of his return game is not up for debate, and nor is the market price, which I think is about right. Coric fatigue a factor for Etcheverry clash Another match-up along similar lines is clay-courter Tomas Etcheverry against Borna Coric, although here the clay-courter is the favourite at [1.81]. Interestingly, this is a different price to their last meeting a year ago when Etcheverry was [2.50], so there's a fair departure from that line. Coric has won quite a few matches of late, reaching the semi-final in Madrid and quarter-final in Rome, losing to top five opponents on both occasions, and probably by biggest worry for the Croat is how he is physically following a brutal five-setter against Pedro Cachin in the previous round, which lasted almost four and a half hours. This marathon match was longer than Etcheverry has featured on court so far, having impressively defeated Alex De Minaur in straight sets in round two and picking up a retirement win over Jack Draper in his opener, and I think this is influencing the market thinking, pretty understandably. I feel this match will be dictated by Coric's physical condition after that five-setter. Nishioka capable of underdog victory Finally, there's another competitive-looking match-up along similar lines with clay-courter Thiago Seyboth Wild facing Yoshihito Nishioka. Seyboth Wild qualified to be here but has never broken the top 100 at the age of 23, and beat Daniil Medvedev in round one. The influence this is likely to have on the market price cannot be understated. People will look at Seyboth Wild's recent volume of wins on the Challenger Tour and be impressed but his title in Buenos Aires, for example, was against a weak field and he didn't beat anyone ranked inside the top 180, and that was also the case in his semi-final run in Coquimbo the week later. While Nishioka isn't a natural clay-courter, he's picked up wins over Alex Molcan and David Goffin as underdogs recently, and they're an upgrade on Seyboth Wild. Despite this, the Japanese man is a similar price to those wins at the current [2.68] and I think that's a decent enough price here. Back Nishioka to beat Seyboth Wild @ 2.68", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dan Weston", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan_weston" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Yoshihito Nishioka US Open 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Japanese Tennis Player Yoshihito Nishioka"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Yoshihito Nishioka can benefit from downgrade in opposition...</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Men%27s%20French%20Open%20Day%20Seven%20Tips%3A%20Seyboth%20Wild%27s%20price%20influenced%20by%20recency%20bias&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html&text=Men%27s%20French%20Open%20Day%20Seven%20Tips%3A%20Seyboth%20Wild%27s%20price%20influenced%20by%20recency%20bias" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Third round action at the French Open continues on Saturday, with yet more surprise results in the men's singles. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Djokovic and Alcaraz get through to round four</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Coric could struggle against Etcheverry</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Nishioka underdog potential over Seyboth Wild</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Djokovic picking up market support for the title</h2><p></p><p>The latest big name to be dumped out of <strong>Roland Garros</strong> was Andrey Rublev, who was usurped by Lorenzo Sonego in five sets, having been two sets to the good. Hubert Hurkacz was also eliminated at the hands of the Peruvian clay-courter Juan Varillas, while both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz got through in straight sets.</p><p>In fact, Alcaraz's win was more impressive, dropping just seven games against Denis Shapovalov, while Djokovic's match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could have conceivably been tougher if the Serb hadn't won both tiebreaks in the opening two sets. However, it's Djokovic who seems to picking up more <strong>market support</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.200045272">outrights</a> on the Exchange, moving to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> while Alcaraz's price stayed static at around <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.66</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>.</p><p>As is often the case in the first few rounds of Grand Slams, there's the standard mismatches, and the likes of Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are short-priced favorites to get the job done against lower-calibre opposition. However, fortunately there are some much more interesting-looking matches on the Saturday schedule.</p><h2>Fritz favourite to get past Cerundolo</h2><p></p><p>The clash between <strong>Francisco Cerundolo</strong> and <strong>Taylor Fritz</strong> fascinates, with it being the classic lower ranked clay-courter versus higher ranked player who isn't quite as adept on the surface. Fritz is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/cerundolo-v-fritz-betting-32397714"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a> favourite to get past the Argentinian in their first career meeting.</p><p>Cerundolo has picked up plenty of wins of later on his <strong>preferred surface</strong>, including top ten victories over Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, so should have plenty of confidence that he can dispatch the ninth seed, who hasn't won more than two matches in a row in a clay tournament since Monte Carlo.</p><p>I feel the match will revolve around the effectiveness of <strong>Cerundolo's serve</strong>, which has numbers a fair bit down on Fritz's on clay this season. The quality of his return game is not up for debate, and nor is the market price, which I think is about right.</p><h2>Coric fatigue a factor for Etcheverry clash</h2><p></p><p>Another match-up along similar lines is clay-courter <strong>Tomas Etcheverry</strong> against <strong>Borna Coric</strong>, although here the clay-courter is the favourite at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/coric-v-to-etcheverry-betting-32397068"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a>. Interestingly, this is a different price to their last meeting a year ago when Etcheverry was <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.50</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, so there's a fair <strong>departure from that line</strong>.</p><p>Coric has won quite a few matches of late, reaching the semi-final in Madrid and quarter-final in Rome, losing to top five opponents on both occasions, and probably by biggest worry for the Croat is how he is physically following a <strong>brutal five-setter</strong> against Pedro Cachin in the previous round, which lasted almost four and a half hours.</p><p>This marathon match was longer than Etcheverry has featured on court so far, having impressively defeated Alex De Minaur in straight sets in round two and picking up a retirement win over Jack Draper in his opener, and I think this is <strong>influencing the market thinking</strong>, pretty understandably. I feel this match will be dictated by Coric's physical condition after that five-setter.</p><h2>Nishioka capable of underdog victory</h2><p></p><p>Finally, there's another competitive-looking match-up along similar lines with clay-courter <strong>Thiago Seyboth Wild</strong> facing <strong>Yoshihito Nishioka</strong>. Seyboth Wild qualified to be here but has never broken the top 100 at the age of 23, and beat Daniil Medvedev in round one.</p><p>The influence this is likely to have on the market price cannot be understated. People will look at Seyboth Wild's recent volume of wins on the Challenger Tour and be impressed but his title in Buenos Aires, for example, was against a <strong>weak field</strong> and he didn't beat anyone ranked inside the top 180, and that was also the case in his semi-final run in Coquimbo the week later.</p><p>While Nishioka isn't a natural clay-courter, he's picked up wins over Alex Molcan and David Goffin as underdogs recently, and they're an <strong>upgrade</strong> on Seyboth Wild. Despite this, the Japanese man is a similar price to those wins at the current <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308"><b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b></a> and I think that's a decent enough price here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nishioka to beat Seyboth Wild @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.68</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308">Back Yoshihito Nishioka at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/nishioka-v-th-seyboth-wild-betting-32397308">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Men%27s%20French%20Open%20Day%20Seven%20Tips%3A%20Seyboth%20Wild%27s%20price%20influenced%20by%20recency%20bias&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html&text=Men%27s%20French%20Open%20Day%20Seven%20Tips%3A%20Seyboth%20Wild%27s%20price%20influenced%20by%20recency%20bias" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-five-tips-jarry-to-continue-winning-streak-310523-778.html">Men's French Open Day Five Tips: Jarry to continue winning streak</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Nicolas Jarry AO 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Nicolas%20Jarry%20AO%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-five-tips-swiatek-expected-to-ease-into-round-three-310523-778.html">Women's French Open Day Five Tips: Swiatek expected to ease into round three</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/RYBAKINA and SABALENKA 2 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/RYBAKINA%20and%20SABALENKA%202%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-tips-how-to-profit-from-trading-the-early-rounds-at-roland-garros-310523-696.html">French Open Tips: How to profit from trading the early rounds at Roland Garros</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/ROLAND GARROS ROOF 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/ROLAND%20GARROS%20ROOF%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-seven-tips-andreeva-to-win-next-gen-clash-with-gauff-030623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Seven Tips: Andreeva to win next-Gen clash with Gauff</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/ROLAND GARROS ROOF 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/ROLAND%20GARROS%20ROOF%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-six-tips-fognini-to-progress-at-ofners-expense-020623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Six Tips: Fognini to progress at Ofner's expense</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Fabio Fognini Buenos Aires 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Fabio%20Fognini%20Buenos%20Aires%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-six-tips-pav-to-continue-progress-with-another-underdog-win-020623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Six Tips: Pav to continue progress with another underdog win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/pav 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/pav%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">More French Open</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/">Wimbledon Men's Draw</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/">Wimbledon Women's Draw</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/">Tennis Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1685788935" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Most read stories
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Man Utd: Bumper 54/1 shot headlines five FA Cup final Bet Builders
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Derby Day Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's taking 33/1 Artistic to Star in Epsom Derby
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Man Utd FA Cup Final Tips: De Bruyne can help land 17/1 Bet Builder
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Derby Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Sprewell to spring Epsom Derby surprise at 11/1
Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips
Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Tennis
French Open
Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias
Transfers Live
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket