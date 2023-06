Djokovic and Alcaraz get through to round four

Coric could struggle against Etcheverry

Nishioka underdog potential over Seyboth Wild

Djokovic picking up market support for the title

The latest big name to be dumped out of Roland Garros was Andrey Rublev, who was usurped by Lorenzo Sonego in five sets, having been two sets to the good. Hubert Hurkacz was also eliminated at the hands of the Peruvian clay-courter Juan Varillas, while both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz got through in straight sets.

In fact, Alcaraz's win was more impressive, dropping just seven games against Denis Shapovalov, while Djokovic's match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could have conceivably been tougher if the Serb hadn't won both tiebreaks in the opening two sets. However, it's Djokovic who seems to picking up more market support in the outrights on the Exchange, moving to 3.052/1 while Alcaraz's price stayed static at around 2.6613/8.

As is often the case in the first few rounds of Grand Slams, there's the standard mismatches, and the likes of Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are short-priced favorites to get the job done against lower-calibre opposition. However, fortunately there are some much more interesting-looking matches on the Saturday schedule.

Fritz favourite to get past Cerundolo

The clash between Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz fascinates, with it being the classic lower ranked clay-courter versus higher ranked player who isn't quite as adept on the surface. Fritz is the 1.875/6 favourite to get past the Argentinian in their first career meeting.

Cerundolo has picked up plenty of wins of later on his preferred surface, including top ten victories over Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, so should have plenty of confidence that he can dispatch the ninth seed, who hasn't won more than two matches in a row in a clay tournament since Monte Carlo.

I feel the match will revolve around the effectiveness of Cerundolo's serve, which has numbers a fair bit down on Fritz's on clay this season. The quality of his return game is not up for debate, and nor is the market price, which I think is about right.

Coric fatigue a factor for Etcheverry clash

Another match-up along similar lines is clay-courter Tomas Etcheverry against Borna Coric, although here the clay-courter is the favourite at 1.814/5. Interestingly, this is a different price to their last meeting a year ago when Etcheverry was 2.506/4, so there's a fair departure from that line.

Coric has won quite a few matches of late, reaching the semi-final in Madrid and quarter-final in Rome, losing to top five opponents on both occasions, and probably by biggest worry for the Croat is how he is physically following a brutal five-setter against Pedro Cachin in the previous round, which lasted almost four and a half hours.

This marathon match was longer than Etcheverry has featured on court so far, having impressively defeated Alex De Minaur in straight sets in round two and picking up a retirement win over Jack Draper in his opener, and I think this is influencing the market thinking, pretty understandably. I feel this match will be dictated by Coric's physical condition after that five-setter.

Nishioka capable of underdog victory

Finally, there's another competitive-looking match-up along similar lines with clay-courter Thiago Seyboth Wild facing Yoshihito Nishioka. Seyboth Wild qualified to be here but has never broken the top 100 at the age of 23, and beat Daniil Medvedev in round one.

The influence this is likely to have on the market price cannot be understated. People will look at Seyboth Wild's recent volume of wins on the Challenger Tour and be impressed but his title in Buenos Aires, for example, was against a weak field and he didn't beat anyone ranked inside the top 180, and that was also the case in his semi-final run in Coquimbo the week later.

While Nishioka isn't a natural clay-courter, he's picked up wins over Alex Molcan and David Goffin as underdogs recently, and they're an upgrade on Seyboth Wild. Despite this, the Japanese man is a similar price to those wins at the current 2.6813/8 and I think that's a decent enough price here.