Men's French Open Day Four Tips: Tough to resist opportunity to fade Schwartzman <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Men's French Open Day Four Tips: Tough to resist opportunity to fade Schwartzman</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-weston/">Dan Weston</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-31">31 May 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Men's French Open Day Four Tips: Tough to resist opportunity to fade Schwartzman", "name": "Men's French Open Day Four Tips: Tough to resist opportunity to fade Schwartzman", "description": "Following an eventful day three where Daniil Medvedev was the major casualty, the French Open men's singles moves to the second round stage on Wednesday. Da...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-31T01:06:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-31T01:16:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Following an eventful day three where Daniil Medvedev was the major casualty, the French Open men's singles moves to the second round stage on Wednesday. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts... Contenders win but Medvedev out Shapovalov potentially fatigued for Arnaldi clash Borges can exploit Schwartzman's serve issues Medvedev out at the first hurdle One of the most-supported contenders, Daniil Medvedev, was shocked in five sets by Thiago Seyboth Wild in an epic lasting over four hours. After a breakthrough tournament win on clay in Rome, it seemed that Medvedev was getting to grips with the slowest surface, but those old doubts re-emerged and even has been quoted saying he was happy that the clay season had ended [for him]. However, there were wins for the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune, while French veterans had mixed results in what could be their final Roland Garros, with Richard Gasquet losing but Gael Monfils getting through a match which could also be described as an epic, beating Sebastian Baez 7-5 in the final set. Could Carballes Baena test Tsitsipas? Moving onto today, Stefanos Tsitsipas gets proceedings underway at 1000 UK time and faces a potentially tricky opponent in the Spanish clay-courter Roberto Carballes Baena, who has impressed in smaller ATP Tour clay events this year. Despite that, Tsitsipas is one of the heavy favourites on the schedule, at around [1.10]. Also priced as overwhelming pre-match favourites are Carlos Alcaraz (against Taro Daniel), Novak Djokovic (against Marton Fucsovics), and Andrey Rublev, who is up against home player Corentin Moutet. This trio look more likely to win comprehensively than Tsitsipas, in my view, due to the Greek man's worse return data which makes it tougher for him to win matches by double-break scorelines. Arnaldi favourite over Shapovalov In other matches, Matteo Arnaldi, still ranked around the 100 in the world mark, faces Denis Shapovalov and is a marginal [1.82] favourite to defeat the Canadian man. Is this a reaction to Arnaldi's win over Casper Ruud in quicker conditions in Madrid, and a title in the Murcia Challenger several months ago? His results since have been pretty up and down. Shapovalov isn't a natural on clay but he's considerably higher ranked for a reason, and if it wasn't for playing a long five-setter against Brandon Nakashima in round one, I'd find it easier to side with him here. Schwartzman's serve numbers needing dramatic improvement One player I'm quite happy to fade though is Diego Schwartzman, who came through in five sets in the end against fitness doubt Bernabe Zapata Miralles. In a match full of breaks, the enduring doubts about the current level of Schwartzman's serve persist. Facing Schwartzman on Wednesday is Nuno Borges, who also needed five to beat John Isner, and has picked up a couple of main tour underdog wins of late. Borges also beat Schwartzman several months ago on hard court in the Phoenix Challenger (Borges won the title there) and this year on clay, Borges has the edge due to having much stronger serve numbers. Back Nuno Borges at 2.12 Dan Weston returns with his thoughts...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Contenders win but Medvedev out</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Shapovalov potentially fatigued for Arnaldi clash</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Borges can exploit Schwartzman's serve issues </strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><h2>Medvedev out at the first hurdle</h2></strong></p><p>One of the most-supported contenders, <strong>Daniil Medvedev</strong>, was shocked in five sets by <strong>Thiago Seyboth Wild</strong> in an epic lasting over four hours. After a breakthrough tournament win on clay in Rome, it seemed that Medvedev was getting to grips with the slowest surface, but those old doubts re-emerged and even has been quoted saying he was happy that the clay season had ended [for him].</p><p>However, there were wins for the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune, while <strong>French veterans</strong> had mixed results in what could be their final Roland Garros, with Richard Gasquet losing but Gael Monfils getting through a match which could also be described as an epic, beating Sebastian Baez 7-5 in the final set.</p><p><strong><h2>Could Carballes Baena test Tsitsipas?</h2></strong></p><p>Moving onto today, <strong>Stefanos Tsitsipas</strong> gets proceedings underway at 1000 UK time and faces a potentially tricky opponent in the Spanish clay-courter <strong>Roberto Carballes Baena</strong>, who has impressed in smaller ATP Tour clay events this year. Despite that, Tsitsipas is one of the heavy favourites on the schedule, at around <b class="inline_odds" title="1/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/10</span></b>.</p><p>Also priced as <strong>overwhelming pre-match favourites</strong> are Carlos Alcaraz (against Taro Daniel), Novak Djokovic (against Marton Fucsovics), and Andrey Rublev, who is up against home player Corentin Moutet. This trio look more likely to win comprehensively than Tsitsipas, in my view, due to the Greek man's worse return data which makes it tougher for him to win matches by double-break scorelines.</p><p><strong><h2>Arnaldi favourite over Shapovalov</h2></strong></p><p>In other matches, <strong>Matteo Arnaldi</strong>, still ranked around the 100 in the world mark, faces <strong>Denis Shapovalov</strong> and is a marginal <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/arnaldi-v-shapovalov-betting-32390672"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a> favourite to defeat the Canadian man. Is this a reaction to Arnaldi's win over Casper Ruud in quicker conditions in Madrid, and a title in the Murcia Challenger several months ago? His results since have been pretty up and down.</p><p>Shapovalov isn't a natural on clay but he's <strong>considerably higher ranked</strong> for a reason, and if it wasn't for playing a long five-setter against Brandon Nakashima in round one, I'd find it easier to side with him here.</p><p><strong><h2>Schwartzman's serve numbers needing dramatic improvement</h2></strong></p><p>One player I'm quite happy to fade though is <strong>Diego Schwartzman</strong>, who came through in five sets in the end against fitness doubt Bernabe Zapata Miralles. In a match full of breaks, the enduring doubts about the current level of Schwartzman's serve persist.</p><p>Facing Schwartzman on Wednesday is <strong>Nuno Borges</strong>, who also needed five to beat John Isner, and has picked up a couple of main tour underdog wins of late. Borges also beat Schwartzman several months ago on hard court in the Phoenix Challenger (Borges won the title there) and this year on clay, Borges has the edge due to having much stronger serve numbers.</p><p>Ultimately, I find it tough to have any support for a player in Schwartzman who has <strong>barely held serve 60%</strong> of the time on the main tour on clay this season, so Borges at the underdog price of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-roland-garros-2023/d-schwartzman-v-borges-betting-32390665"><b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a> is the Wednesday pick.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £5 ON TENNIS ACCAS ON THE FRENCH OPEN GET £5 FREE BET ON TENNIS ACCAS</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>Bet £5 on tennis accas on the French Open, min odds of 1.5. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £5 free bet. View market href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Men%27s%20French%20Open%20Day%20Four%20Tips%3A%20Tough%20to%20resist%20opportunity%20to%20fade%20Schwartzman&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Ffrench-open-betting%2Fmens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Discover the latest articles

Women's French Open Day Four Tips: Rakhimova to repeat last year's Madrid win over Frech

Read past articles Men's French Open Day Three Tips: Wolf the pick over Nishioka

Women's French Open Day Three Tips: Noskova with much higher ceiling than Kovinic Men's French Open Day Two Tips: Cecchinato's experience a test for van Aasche

More French Open More Tennis

Tennis Tips

US Open

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Men's Draw

Wimbledon Women's Draw

Australian Open

French Open

Events

Tennis Betting Masterclass 