French Open Saturday Tips: Back Brits Draper and Norrie in Paris

As we approach the second week of the French Open there is a possibility that two British players will contest the second week of the French Open.

There were years in the not too distant past when only Andy Murray could be trusted to enjoy a meaningful run at a Grand Slam tournament, but although the current generation does not possess his ability to compete consistently for major titles there are more players achieving respectable results.

Jack Draper leads the charge. Based on this season's results the Londoner is a top five player. He might have his hands full with Joao Fonseca, who will almost certainly join or replace Draper at that high berth in the not too distant future. However, the 18-year old Brazilian still needs miles on the clock before realising his undoubted potential.

Meanwhile, there will be at least one British player in round two, as the Scottish duo of Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley battle it out for a spot in the fourth round. I think the value is on the more experienced Norrie in that one.

The host nation will also have a second week representative when Lois Boisson faces off against Elsa Jacquemot. Boisson has been showing a very impressive level so far and, as the third of my tips below, I recommend a Bet Builder that distinguishes her as a cut above her compatriot.

Draper has material to defeat Fonseca

Jack Draper is making good on his promise by this season establishing himself at the top end of the men's game.

His third round defeat of Gael Monfils in front of a lively nighttime French crowd demonstrated his mettle, and I now expect him to grind past another player who will enjoy the backing of an intense audience.

The emergence of Joao Fonseca has brought with it packed crowds of his countrymen wearing the yellow football shirts of the Seleção who believe his talent is every bit as convincing as Vini Jr and co.

Fonseca will be winning Grand Slams in the future, of that there is an almost certainty. However, he is not there yet.

His first round demolition of Hubert Hurkacz was highly impressive, although the Pole was far from his best, seemingly feeling the effects of last week's run to the Geneva final so soon after a prolonged injury absence. Fonseca was less convincing although a clear winner in his round two contest against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

There is such a variance in Fonseca's level that I find it difficult to believe he will defeat a player that is as well-refined as Draper in a best of five match.

It could be that Fonseca finds momentum charges where he outplays his opponent, but over the course I think Draper will be too solid and resilient for Fonseca.

In this one, I like Draper to win and both players to win a set at 7/52.40

Recommended Bet Back Jack Draper to win and both players to win a set SBK 7/5

Value on Norrie to edge out Fearnley

This will be the first career meeting between Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley. It is hardly surprising considering Edinburgh native Fearnley has only been on the tour for about 12 months.

Yet in that time Fearnley has made quite the impact, nestled on the fringes of the world's top 50.

Norrie has more experience under his belt and, as good as Fearnley is, the extra nous of the former top 10 player will give him the edge.

There is a strong element of hype in Fearnley's pricing and I think he is consistently overrated by markets. Fearnley is untested in many scenarios, while Norrie is priced off of quantifiable experiences.

I can imagine this match being close but I think Norrie is performing well, while I take Fearnley's wins with a pinch of salt. His opening day win over Stan Wawrinka showed that the 40-year old is sadly lacking his previous spark, while he enjoyed a walkover against an unfit Ugo Humbert in round two.

There is a strong element of fortune in those results.

The Betfair Exchange has them priced fairly evenly but I feel comfortable suggesting value on Norrie in this scenario. Back Norrie at 2.0421/20

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Norrie to win vs Jacob Fearnley EXC 2.04

Back Boisson Bet Builder

During the Grand Slams I typically exchange messages with other nerds who watch tennis matches as closely as I do.

A few days ago I received a message from a friend who has made a good living betting and trading this sport, and they were very excited about Lois Boisson's form.

I tuned in and it was immediately easy to see why my friend was impressed. The French player is an unknown commodity to most, having struggled to start her career due to an unfortunate ACL injury. She is currently ranked a lowly 361 in the world, but she is playing at a much higher level than this.

Boisson is a very robust baseliner with plenty of kick on her forehand, good baseline coverage and a crafty backhand slice. All the ingredients you'd want if you were building a clay courter from scratch.

Her performances have been very impressive. She outplayed top 30 regular Elise Mertens in the opening round, before easily dismantling a similarly strong second round opponent Anhelina Kalinina.

For her efforts, Boisson now has a favourable draw against compatriot Elsa Jacquemot. Defeating Maria Sakkari in round one is not as spectacular a result as it might sound, while Alycia Parks is a very erratic player especially on slower terrain.

If she brings a similar level to this match as she has her first two, then I see a clear advantage for Lois Boisson, and suggest backing her to win in straight sets at 13/102.30, and to complete the win in under 21.5 games at [10/11], at almost 6/42.50 on the Bet Builder.

Incidentally, the friend I told you about has backed her outright, and she might be worth some coffee money at her current 650.00649/1 price on the Betfair Exchange.

Recommended Bet Back Lois Boisson to win and under 21.5 total games SBK 6/4

