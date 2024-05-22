French Open 2024: Form guide for this year's men's singles in Paris

On paper, at least, this year's men's singles in Paris appears to be one of the most open Grand Slams of recent decades.

Although Novak Djokovic remains a huge force in the game, at the age of 37, his dominance is nowhere near what it used to be.

In fact, his preparations for Roland Garros have not gone well and since losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, the Serb has played fewer than 10 competitive matches.

He is currently competing in Geneva, having accepted a last-minute Wild Card for the ATP Tour event.

With the French Open starting this Sunday, Andy Swales assesses the players most likely to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on June 9th.

Carlos Alcaraz 13/53.60: The current Wimbledon champ, and two-time Slam winner, has experienced a mixed season so far. Winner of the prestigious hard court event at Indian Wells, the 21-year-old Spaniard has played just a single tournament during the current clay court season. He reached the quarter-finals in Madrid, where he lost to Andrey Rublev, before withdrawing from the Italian Masters with an arm injury. But he should be fit for Paris.

Novak Djokovic 3/14.00: The reigning French Open champion played in two Masters Series events during this year's European clay court season. He was beaten by Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of Monte Carlo, before losing in straight sets to Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in Rome.

Jannik Sinner 9/25.50: The winner of this year's Australian Open has added two more hard court titles since then, and the 22-year-old Italian is now up to No 2 in the ATP World Ranking. On clay, he reached the last four in Monte Carlo, and withdrew from the Masters Series event in Madrid after making it through to the quarter-finals. Has suffered just two defeats in 30 competitive matches during 2024.

Alexander Zverev 11/26.50: Now 27, the German is playing some of the best tennis of his life. Won the recent Masters Series tournament in Rome and he travels to Paris where he was a semi-finalist in 2021-22-23.

Stefanos Tsitsipas 15/28.50: Has enjoyed a strong clay court campaign securing victory in Monte Carlo, before losing the final in Barcelona. Is a two-time runner-up in Slams, including the 2021 French Open.

Casper Ruud 10/111.00: The runner-up at Roland Garros in both 2022 and 2023. He has certainly put in the mileage during spring's clay court season, taking part in five events. The Norwegian was a winner in Barcelona and a runner-up in Monte Carlo, with both finals against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Beat Novak Djokovic at the semi-final stage in Monte Carlo.

Andrey Rublev 22/123.00: The consistent 26-year-old is usually a good bet to reach the Last Eight, having posted six quarter-finals from his last seven Slams. But he is yet to reach the semis of any Slam tournament having made 10 QFs in all. Won this year's Masters Series event in Madrid, after disposing of Carlos Alcaraz en route to the final.

