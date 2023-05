Swiatek [4/5] chasing Paris title No 3

Rybakina [6/1] & Sabalenka [13/2] can unseat champion

Will new centre court roof change playing conditions?

Right now, there appears to be a power struggle going on at the pinnacle of women's tennis.

Although the world No 1 is clearly Iga Swiatek [4/5], her margin of control is certainly shrinking.

While Swiatek remains at the top of her game, the sport's newest Grand Slam champion is definitely making inroads.

Since deservedly winning the Australian Open in January, Aryna Sabalenka's form and confidence has gone from strength-to-strength.

She ended last year as the world No 5, and has swiftly moved up to No 2 in the ranking, thanks to a string of excellent performances.

In addition to her emotional win Down Under, Sabalenka [13/2] has won the Madrid Open on clay - beating Swiatek in a three-set final - along with runner-up spots in two prestigious events in Stuttgart and Indian Wells.

Yet Sabalenka is not the only player challenging Swiatek's current dominance in the women's game.

Over the past 10 months, Elena Rybakina [6/1] has flown up the pecking order too.

She is currently the world No 4, but her points tally does not include her Wimbledon success last July.

In 2022, SW19 was a points-free zone, owing to Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarussian players, which led to the WTA Tour stripping the event of world ranking points.

Since then she has won prestigious titles in Indian Wells and Rome, while losing the finals of Melbourne and Miami.

She certainly appears to play her best tennis in the big events. The 23-year-old from Kazakhstan is a one-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros.

As for Swiatek, she has ploughed on at No 1 and on December 31st, 2022, appeared to be untouchable at the top of the Ranking.

She won two of last year's Grand Slams, added six more titles for good measure, and enjoyed a massive lead at the head of the World Ranking.

Her points' tally (11,085) going into 2023 was more than twice that of the then No 2 Ons Jabeur. Fast forward a few months and, despite the Polish player's healthy lead in the standings, Sabalenka has closed the gap.

The 25-year-old from Belarus has not only doubled her own points' tally, while moving three spots up the standings, the gap between her and current world No 3 Jessica Pegula, is greater than that between Sabalenka and Swiatek.

Swiatek has won a brace of WTA Tour titles this year, beating Sabalenka in the clay court final at Stuttgart, while adding a hard court victory in Qatar.

And she will travel to Paris in search of a third Roland Garros success in four attempts, and a fourth Grand Slam in all.

Swiatek is currently recovering from a thigh injury, but at the time of writing is still expected to participate in Paris.

Latest betting for the women's singles event at Roland Garros

Four others to consider:

Cori Gauff [25/1]: Remarkably still only 19, the American reached the final in Paris 12 months ago when she was outplayed by Swiatek who conceded just four games. Has struggled a little this year, adding just one title back in early January.

Ons Jabeur [25/1]: Lost two Grand Slam finals during 2022, after suffering a shock first round defeat in France. She recently sustained a calf injury, which led to her withdrawal from the semi-finals in Stuttgart, after winning on clay in Charleston. Also pulled out of Madrid but played in Rome where she lost in the first round. Will need to get up to speed quickly.

Jessica Pegula [33/1]: The American is the current No 3 despite being without a title since last October. So far, during 2023, there have been three semi-final defeats, while losing a final to Swiatek in Qatar.

Maria Sakkari [35/1]: The Greek player has stepped up her game over the past couple of seasons without holding aloft too many trophies. She lost in four finals last year and, to date, her sole Tour success came on the clay of Morocco four years ago. The 27-year-old has reached four semi-finals during 2023, losing twice to Sabalenka (Indian Wells / Madrid). Is a French Open semi-finalist from two years ago.

Click here for 10-year form at Roland Garros (2013-22)

Latest betting for the men's singles event at Roland Garros