The WTA Ranking is unrecognisable to that from just two and a half years ago.

On December 31st, 2019, just a few months before Covid completely changed the entire planet, the women's top 10 included names such as Naomi Ozaka, Ashleigh Barty, even Serena Williams.

But compared to that end-of-year ranking list for 2019, just one player remains in the current top 10 - 30-year-old Karolina Pliskova.

Since Serena Williams was toppled as the queen of women's tennis, two players appeared ready to battle for her crown.

First came Ozaka who won four Slam titles between September 2018 and January 2021, only to withdraw from last year's French Open amid concerns about her mental health.

Although the Japanese player is still competing - and may yet again enjoy future glory - she is currently ranked outside the world's top 32 as the tennis community prepares to take on Roland Garros.

Barty, winner of last year's Wimbledon singles, announced her retirement from the sport immediately after securing the Australian Open title in January of this year.

There appears to be no end in sight for the crazy, unpredictable world of women's tennis.

Of the current top eight ranked players, only two - Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova - have ever tasted Grand Slam singles glory.

Four others, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur were not even among the top 16 seeds when last year's French Open began, with Badosa even outside the top 30.

Latest betting for the women's singles

The last two French Open titles have been won by unseeded players - Swiatek and Krejcikova - so who are the front runners this time around?

Belinda Bencic: The reigning Olympic singles champion who won the clay court title at Charleston in early April.

Simona Halep: The 30-year-old Romanian is currently a lowly 19 in the world but has the experience to turn it around in Paris. Has won just one title during the past 20 months but that may not be an issue given that women's tennis appears to fluctuate greatly from week-to-week.

Ons Jabeur: The Tunisian broke into the world's top 10 during the autumn of 2021 and is one of the most consistent performers in the game right now. The 27-year-old has even stated publicly that Roland Garros is her favourite event. Winner in Madrid and runner-up in Rome, the 27-year-old's win-loss tally on European clay this year is 13-2.

Jessica Pegula: Could be the USA's best hope in Paris. Was a quarter-finalist in each of her last two appearances at the Australian Open and, in the build-up to Roland Garros, reached the final in Madrid.

Aryna Sabalenka: Probably the best current player yet to win a singles Slam. The 24-year-old from Belarus will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon, so will be keen to make the most of her chances in Paris. Was a semi-finalist in two Slams last year when she also won on clay in Madrid. During this year's European clay court season she reached the final in Stuttgart and semi-final in Rome - only to be beaten in straight sets by Swiatek twice.

Iga Swiatek: Has emerged as the new world No 1 thanks to a string of trophies already this year, including prestigious hard court titles at Indian Wells and Miami. She has added clay court victories in Stuttgart and Rome, and is currently on a run of 26 straight tournament wins. Her most recent defeat came in Dubai during February when beaten in a third-set tie-breaker by Jelena Ostapenko.

Check out form at Roland Garros (Last 10 Years)

Latest betting for the men's singles

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive