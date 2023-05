Top seed Alcaraz (7/5)

Novak starts at 21/10

Rune (9/1) expected to challenge big two

With Rafa Nadal having finally decided he is unable to defend his men's singles title at this year's French Open, it does appear to be the end of an era at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since the middle of January, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open, and has struggled with a persistent hip injury in recent months.

Nadal, who is remarkably a 14-time winner of the tournament, has played every French Open since 2005 when, while still a teenager, he claimed his first-ever Grand Slam title on his Roland Garros debut.

The Mallorcan-born player has suffered many injuries during his career, but it does appear that time may finally be catching up with him.

He turns 37 on June 3rd, and when he announced his withdrawal from the French Open last week, he hinted that retirement is just around the corner.

The good news for Spain, however, is that they have a ready-made replacement to fill Nadal's shoes.

The recently-turned 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (7/5) has already made his mark in world tennis.

He won the US Open last September, which was one of five titles he took home during 2023, and ended the year as world No 1.

Seven of his 10 career titles have arrived on clay, including back-to-back Masters Series victories in Madrid.

Although he suffered a surprise early exit at the recent Italian Open, this may merely serve to focus his mind on winning in Paris.

He didn't travel to Melbourne for this year's Australian Open due to a hamstring injury, and heading into the French Open his win-loss tally for the year is an impressive 30-3.

Meanwhile, world No 1 Novak Djokovic (21/10) has endured a disruptive season but he still managed to win the opening Slam of 2023 in Melbourne.

He was unable to play the two big hard court events in the United States - at Indian Wells and Miami - because of America's laws on Covid, and he has also been nursing an elbow injury in recent months.

Since then the US have relaxed their vaccination rules, which means the 36-year-old Serb will be able to compete at Flushing Meadows this September.

So the scene is set for an Alcaraz-Djokovic showdown in Paris although, with the schedule yet to be confirmed, they could find themselves in the same half of the draw.

Latest betting for the forthcoming men's singles event at Roland Garros

Who are the other highest-ranked players taking part in Paris?

Daniil Medvedev (10/1): The world No 2 is not known for his clay court prowess - but that all changed last week. The majority of his ATP Tour titles have come on hard court, but on Sunday he lifted aloft the Italian Open trophy following victories over Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the final.

Andrey Rublev (40/1): Has enjoyed a good first half to the season: A quarter-finalist in Melbourne, runner-up in Dubai, and winner of the clay court Masters Series' event in Monte Carlo.

Holger Rune (9/1): Turned 20 at the end of April. The young Dane lifted the trophy at the clay court event in Munich, having earlier reached the final of the Masters Series tournament in Monte Carlo. He also lost in the Rome final, having knocked-out Djokovic at the quarter-final stage and Ruud in the last four.

Casper Ruud (9/1): Last year's runner-up at Roland Garros, and a two-time Slam finalist. Has struggled in this year's big events but did win the clay court tournament in Estoril.

Jannik Sinner (14/1): The 21-year-old Italian has a win-loss record for 2023 of 28-7. Was a semi-finalist in Monte Carlo and Indian Wells; the runner-up in Miami and Rotterdam; and champion in Montpellier.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (12/1): French Open finalist from 2021, and lost once again to Djokovic in the title-decider Down Under earlier this season. Was runner-up to Alcaraz in Barcelona last month.

Click here for 10-year form at Roland Garros (2013-22)

Latest betting for the forthcoming women's singles event at Roland Garros