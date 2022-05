Unlike the women's game, in which the WTA World Ranking seems to experience sweeping changes every time the wind switches direction, men's tennis has remained remarkably stable.

With the exception of new Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, the majority of names in the ATP Tour Top 10, hasn't changed greatly over the past 12 to 18 months.

Going into next week's French Open, 13-time winner Rafa Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic are still serious contenders for the title.

Many even consider the veteran Spaniard and Serbian to be the leading challengers on Paris clay - although Nadal is certainly struggling with a foot injury right now.

During the past 12 months both players showed their true resilience and greatness by winning Grand Slam finals from two sets to love down.

Djokovic came back to stun Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros, while Nadal denied Daniil Medvedev a second straight Grand Slam title by winning in Melbourne.

And as the players head to Paris for the second Slam of 2022, the task of selecting a list of potential champions seems, on paper at least, to be more straightforward than in the women's game right now.

So who are this year's main challengers?

Carlos Alcaraz: The teenager from Murcia in Spain has been the sensation of 2022 so far. This time last year he wasn't even ranked inside the world's top 100 but, by the end of 2021, was up to No 32. He's currently sixth in the world thanks to four titles this year. Three of these have been on clay, including the Masters Series event in Madrid where he beat Nadal (QF), Djokovic (SF) and Alexander Zverev (final).

When he walked off court after the final, it brought his win-loss tally for 2022 to 28-3. But he's not just a clay-courter, having also wrapped-up a big win at the Masters Series event on the hard courts of Miami.

Novak Djokovic: Back on court following his drama in Australia, where he was banned from competing in Melbourne and deported from the country because he didn't satisfy their visa requirements due to rules imposed in the wake of Covid. He turns 35 on the opening day of the tournament and remains the current world No 1 after reaching all four Slam finals last year - winning three but losing in New York. In Madrid he narrowly lost to Alcaraz (6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), but in Rome last Sunday took the title without dropping a set in five matches.

Rafa Nadal: His victory in Melbourne back in January meant that Nadal had won all four Slams at least twice, thus joining Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only players to achieve this feat. He has won three ATP Tour titles this year although none of these have been on clay - which is unusual for him. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the second week of the French Open.

Andrey Rublev: The 24-year-old Muscovite will not be able to attend Wimbledon this year because of his nationality, so will focus on performing well at Roland Garros. Twice a beaten finalist in Masters Series' events including last year's Monte Carlo tournament. Rublev has been inside the world's top-10 since October 2020 and has won three ATP Tour titles this year. One of these was the clay court event in Belgrade where he beat home favourite Djokovic in the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: Back-to-back titles in Monte Carlo where this year he destroyed Alexander Zverev at the semi-final stage (6-4, 6-2). Clay is certainly his strongest surface but the 23-year-old may need to dispel any negative memories about last year's French Open when he failed to cross the finishing line in first place despite taking a two-set to love lead in the final. Was beaten by Djokovic in last Sunday's Rome final.

Alexander Zverev: The world No 3 and reigning Olympic champion remains a little fragile at times in five-set matches. Is a winner of prestigious titles on both clay and hard court, having picked up five Masters Series' trophies during his career so far. Can he make that final step and become a Grand Slam champion in Paris?

