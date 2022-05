Nadal drifts after being drawn with Djokovic

So it happened - Rafa Nadal, now out of the top four seeds, was drawn in the same quarter as top seed Novak Djokovic.

This has seen the Spaniard's outright odds drop to 5.95/1, with Djokovic now currently available at 3.412/5, vying for pre-tournament favourite status with Carlos Alcaraz, who is at 3.711/4.

While both should make it out of the earlier rounds without too much fuss, Nadal does face a potentially interesting battle with Stan Wawrinka in round two.

I can't think of too many times when Nadal has been this generously priced ahead of the French Open, and if he's fit, should make a mockery of the market line.

However, it's a big if, so let's see how he goes in the early stages - and expect quite a lot of volatility on his outright market price as the rounds go, depending on his level of performance.

Alcaraz expected to progress past Zverev

With Nadal and Djokovic likely to be fighting it out to be the quarter winner in the top quarter of the draw, the stage is set for Alcaraz to join one of them in the semi-finals, with the Spanish phenomenon drawn in quarter two.

While Sebastian Korda is potentially a hurdle in round three - Alcaraz suffered a rare defeat this season at the hands of the American in Monte Carlo last month - it would be a surprise if Alcaraz wasn't in a quarter-final against Alexander Zverev to see who comes out of that bracket.

Considering all three outright market leaders are in his half of the draw, it's pretty fair to say that Zverev's chances of making the business end of the tournament have taken a solid hit.

He's now out to 38.037/1 for the title, sixth favourite overall.

Rublev getting the luck of the draw

Both fourth and fifth favourite are in quarter three, which features Stefanos Tsitsipas 7.06/1 and Casper Ruud 30.029/1.

Ruud is due to play in the final of the Geneva warm-up event this afternoon, and while I certainly don't believe that he should be far bigger priced than Tsitsipas, I do worry about him overplaying in advance of seven best of five set matches. If it wasn't for this, Ruud to win quarter three would be a potential piece of value.

Finally, Andrey Rublev got the luck of the draw, being the player with Daniil Medvedev as the main seeded player in their bracket.

Medvedev is utterly friendless in the market after failing to inspire this week in his only clay warm-up tournament and the world number two is as big as 55.054/1 for the title.

I'd much rather have Rublev onside than Medvedev at prices, but the 46.045/1 about Rublev doesn't really appeal given that he's highly likely to be a heavy underdog in both the semi-final and particularly the final against high quality opposition.