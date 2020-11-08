To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paris Masters Day Seven Tips: Not much to choose between Zverev and Medvedev

French Tennis Stadium AccorHotels Arena
The final of the Paris Masters takes place this afternoon...

The final of the Paris Masters takes place this afternoon in the French capital, with two of the original 'next-gen' competing for the trophy. Dan Weston looks at whether there is any value...

"As I've stated numerous times previously, the head-to-head results have the propensity to be pretty misleading, with Zverev leading the series 5-1 but the first four meetings were when Medvedev was ranked outside the top 40."

Zverev arguably fortunate to win in straight sets

Yesterday's semi-finals saw wins for Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev over Milos Raonic and Rafa Nadal, respectively, with both being decided in straight sets.

However, in the first semi-final, Medvedev arguably got fortunate with his 6-4 7-6 win, converting two from three break points and saving six of Milos Raonic's seven opportunities including saving three at *3-4 which would have seen him go a break down in the second set. This was a match that could easily have gone to a deciding set. In the second semi-final, it looked like a deserved win for Zverev over the King of Clay, with the German having more return games with break points in and winning 55% of points in the match.

Market finding it tough to split the finalists

These results see the two 24-year-olds meet at around 1400 UK time for the trophy, with Medvedev the very marginal 1.9420/21 favourite to get the win here. I actually think Zverev should be the marginal favourite, but the implied edge percentage of around 3% isn't enough to consider any recommendation.

As I've stated numerous times previously, the head-to-head results have the propensity to be pretty misleading, with Zverev leading the series 5-1 but the first four meetings were when Medvedev was ranked outside the top 40 and on the rise in his career, as opposed to being a consistent member of the top ten. The last two meetings were when both players were top 10 players, and they shared the spoils with a win apiece.

Data also shows there's not much between the duo

Indoors in the last 12 months, Zverev does have a marginal edge, running at almost a 109% combined service/return points won percentage and Medvedev lower at just shy of 107%. Medvedev has underperformed considerably on key points - particularly saving break points where he's running at almost 7% below expectation based on his service points won percentage - and this has contributed to his inconsistent results indoors during this time period.

Conversely, this week, both players have impressed - around 113-115% combined for the above metric - and both have won over 70% of service points. Medvedev has the slight edge this week, but the numbers clearly illustrate that there's not a lot between the duo, either short-term or more medium-term, and the market's not hugely out of line pricing the players around even money apiece here.

