</div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">ATP Tour Mallorca & Eastbourne Tips: Fritz the man to beat in Wimbledon warm-up</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-weston/">Dan Weston</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-26">26 June 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "ATP Tour Mallorca & Eastbourne Tips: Fritz the man to beat in Wimbledon warm-up", "name": "ATP Tour Mallorca & Eastbourne Tips: Fritz the man to beat in Wimbledon warm-up", "description": "With just seven days to go before Wimbledon starts, the final warm-up events are taking place in Mallorca and Eastbourne. Dan Weston previews...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-26T09:47:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-26T10:40:00+01:00", "articleBody": "With just seven days to go before Wimbledon starts, the final warm-up events are taking place in Mallorca and Eastbourne. Dan Weston previews... Alcaraz picking up support after Queen's title Tsitsipas favourite in Mallorca Fritz capable of Eastbourne hat-trick Alcaraz wins Queen's title Carlos Alcaraz made a big statement ahead of Wimbledon, by winning the title at Queen's Club yesterday. His first grass-court trophy will be a real confidence boost ahead of a Grand Slam on a surface which he is less familiar with than the others. Having said that, he didn't face a top-15 opponent in the event, and almost lost to Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match, so there's still plenty for the world number one to prove. I'll be returning throughout this week to preview Wimbledon. Tsitsipas and Fritz do last minute prep Five matches on grass is evidently all that Alcaraz will need for his Wimbledon preparation, and he can take the week off this week from competitive action. However, some players are doing some last minute cramming, and they include Stefanos Tsitsipas - top seed in Mallorca - and Taylor Fritz, who has the same role in Eastbourne. With both events being 250 level, seeds get the benefit from first-round byes, and only need to be victorious in four matches to win the title. However, the implications of a tough week ahead of a Grand Slam has often been discussed in this column. Too much court time in these final warm-up events can be a curse as much as a blessing. Side markets way forward in Mallorca Conditions in Mallorca should be pretty serve-oriented. Service points won, aces per game and tiebreaks per set are all above the ATP grass-court mean over recent years. The side markets could be ripe for some value in terms of over 12.5 games first set markets, and over games for the match as well. Try and find a heavy underdog who has a big serve for some big prices in these - someone like Ben Shelton, Chris Eubanks or Feliciano Lopez, who I'll move onto shortly. Tsistipas top seed in Spain Tsitsipas at [4.1] has a dream draw with the only noted names in his top quarter being veterans well en route to decline. Feliciano Lopez was one of the best players in these grass-court warm-up events historically, but is far from the player that he once was. Could he draw Tsitsipas into a tough, serve-oriented battle though? Very possibly, and Tsitsipas' high variance, serve oriented style, is the only thing which deters me from thinking the Greek is value at market prices. Other threats come from Halle winner Alexander Bublik [6.8] although two weeks in a row is quite the ask for the Kazakh. Adrian Mannarino [8.4] will always have his supporters on grass, which is a surface where his record is much better than other surfaces - he is seeded to play Tsitsipas in the semi-final. The bottom half, featuring Bublik and Shelton, looks far weaker and it would be a surprise if one of those didn't come through quarter three. The fourth quarter looks particularly weak, and it's anyone's guess who could make it through. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the second seed, has a pretty poor record on grass. It's Fritz or De Minaur in Eastbourne On the south coast of England in Eastbourne, historical data suggests slower conditions, which are less likely to yield benefit for big-servers. Could this be a tournament between favourite Taylor Fritz [3.95], who won here in 2019 and 2022, and Alex De Minaur [6.0], who was runner-up to Alcaraz at Queen's last week? It looks like it to me, with the duo having far more grass-court pedigree than the other contenders at the top of the outright market. Fritz has won his last three matches against De Minaur, including the semi-final here last year, but arguably faces more competent opposition in his half of the draw. View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=ATP%20Tour%20Mallorca%20%26%20Eastbourne%20Tips%3A%20Fritz%20the%20man%20to%20beat%20in%20Wimbledon%20warm-up&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fevents%2Fatp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fevents%2Fatp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fevents%2Fatp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fevents%2Fatp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fevents%2Fatp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html&text=ATP%20Tour%20Mallorca%20%26%20Eastbourne%20Tips%3A%20Fritz%20the%20man%20to%20beat%20in%20Wimbledon%20warm-up" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With just seven days to go before Wimbledon starts, the final warm-up events are taking place in Mallorca and Eastbourne. Dan Weston previews...</p></div> Dan Weston previews...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Alcaraz picking up support after Queen's title</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Tsitsipas favourite in Mallorca</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fritz capable of Eastbourne hat-trick</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Alcaraz wins Queen's title</h2><p></p><p><strong>Carlos Alcaraz</strong> made a big statement ahead of Wimbledon, by winning the title at Queen's Club yesterday. His first grass-court trophy will be a real confidence boost ahead of a Grand Slam on a surface which he is less familiar with than the others.</p><p>Having said that, he didn't face a top-15 opponent in the event, and almost lost to Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match, so there's still plenty for the world number one to prove. I'll be returning throughout this week to preview Wimbledon.</p><h2>Tsitsipas and Fritz do last minute prep</h2><p></p><p>Five matches on grass is evidently all that Alcaraz will need for his Wimbledon preparation, and he can take the week off this week from competitive action. However, some players are doing some last minute cramming, and they include <strong>Stefanos Tsitsipas</strong> - top seed in Mallorca - and <strong>Taylor Fritz</strong>, who has the same role in Eastbourne.</p><p>With both events being 250 level, seeds get the benefit from first-round byes, and only need to be victorious in four matches to win the title. However, the implications of a <strong>tough week</strong> ahead of a Grand Slam has often been discussed in this column.</p><p>Too much court time in these final warm-up events can be a curse as much as a blessing.</p><h2>Side markets way forward in Mallorca</h2><p></p><p>Conditions in Mallorca should be pretty <strong>serve-oriented</strong>. Service points won, aces per game and tiebreaks per set are all above the ATP grass-court mean over recent years. The side markets could be ripe for some value in terms of over 12.5 games first set markets, and over games for the match as well.</p><p>Try and find a heavy underdog who has a big serve for some big prices in these - someone like Ben Shelton, Chris Eubanks or Feliciano Lopez, who I'll move onto shortly.</p><h2>Tsistipas top seed in Spain</h2><p></p><p>Tsitsipas at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.215495537">4.1</a> has a dream draw with the only noted names in his top quarter being veterans well en route to decline.</p><p>Feliciano Lopez was one of the best players in these grass-court warm-up events historically, but is far from the player that he once was. Could he draw Tsitsipas into a tough, serve-oriented battle though? Very possibly, and Tsitsipas' <strong>high variance</strong>, serve oriented style, is the only thing which deters me from thinking the Greek is value at market prices.</p><p><strong>Other threats</strong> come from Halle winner Alexander Bublik <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.215495537"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a> although two weeks in a row is quite the ask for the Kazakh.</p><p>Adrian Mannarino <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> will always have his supporters on grass, which is a surface where his record is much better than other surfaces - he is seeded to play Tsitsipas in the semi-final.</p><p>The bottom half, featuring Bublik and Shelton, looks <strong>far weaker</strong> and it would be a surprise if one of those didn't come through quarter three.</p><p>The fourth quarter looks particularly weak, and it's anyone's guess who could make it through. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the second seed, has a pretty poor record on grass.</p><h2>It's Fritz or De Minaur in Eastbourne</h2><p></p><p>On the south coast of England in Eastbourne, historical data suggests <strong>slower conditions</strong>, which are less likely to yield benefit for big-servers.</p><p>Could this be a tournament between favourite Taylor Fritz <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.215495767"><b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a>, who won here in 2019 and 2022, and Alex De Minaur <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.215495767"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a>, who was runner-up to Alcaraz at Queen's last week?</p><p>It looks like it to me, with the duo having far more <strong>grass-court pedigree</strong> than the other contenders at the top of the outright market.</p><p>Fritz has won his last three matches against De Minaur, including the semi-final here last year, but arguably faces more competent opposition in his half of the draw. <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-five-tips-swiatek-expected-to-ease-into-round-three-310523-778.html">Women's French Open Day Five Tips: Swiatek expected to ease into round three</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/RYBAKINA and SABALENKA 2 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/RYBAKINA%20and%20SABALENKA%202%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-four-tips-tough-to-resist-opportunity-to-fade-schwartzman-310523-778.html">Men's French Open Day Four Tips: Tough to resist opportunity to fade Schwartzman</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Diego Schwartzman Buenos Aires 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Diego%20Schwartzman%20Buenos%20Aires%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">More Events</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/">Wimbledon Men's Draw</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/">Wimbledon Women's Draw</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item 