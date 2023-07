Decent servers should enjoy Kitzbuhel conditions

Mixed quality in Los Cabos event

Americans dominate seeds in Washington

Round the clock Tennis this week on the ATP Tour

Ahead of two hard court Masters tournaments, and subsequently, the US Open, there are continued North American hard court events on the schedule with a 250 level tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, and a higher-level 500 in Washington, USA. Not only this, but to complete round the clock Tennis this week, there's a final opportunity for clay-courters to pick up ranking points in Austria, with ATP Kitzbuhel taking place.

Starting in a few hours, it's Kitzbuhel where we start, and for those readers new to the ATP Tour, it's always worth re-iterating a key fact for this tournament - Kitzbuhel is an Alpine town, with considerable altitude in excess of 2,000 feet above sea level.

In theory, this should suit traditional clay-courters less than some of the slow clay events on tour, and it's interesting to note from the venue data that while the average first serve percentage in for the venue is quite low, the first serve points won is high, suggesting that those players who serve well derive decent advantage from conditions.

Indeed, there haven't been many of the traditional clay-courters claiming glory here in recent years - probably the most notable has been Paolo Lorenzi in 2016, but generally speaking, tournament winners in Kitzbuhel have had at least a decent serve, if not more.

Field quality, as perhaps is understandable given that most of the tour is gearing up for six weeks hard court action in America, is low. No top 30 player has entered, so the event looks wide open. This is reflected in the price of the top seed and favourite, Tomas Etcheverry, who is around 8.415/2 on the Exchange at the time of writing.

Looking at the draw, there are plenty of players in each quarter capable of getting through their brackets. Quarter three, headlined by Pedro Cachin, looks fairly weak, and the likes of Laslo Djere will be confident of progression.

I'm also keen to see how Dominic Thiem fares in Q4, with this event taking place in his home country. A peak Thiem would be short-priced for the title here, but he's lost six of his last eight, with no underdog wins all season.

On that basis, it's even tough to get excited about the 12.5 on the Austrian.

Over in Los Cabos, there is a stronger field headlined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is yet to win a tour title this season. With a later start, the outright market is still forming, but the Greek man will certainly go off favourite ahead of Cameron Norrie and Tommy Paul.

Field quality is very mixed. Seeds are far stronger than in Kitzbuhel, but there are a lot of walking byes in the draw as well, with plenty of theoretical mismatches.

Of the unseeded players, Alex De Minaur looks to have the best chance of progression.

British fans will be pleased to see Norrie's draw in the bottom quarter looking very kind, but the second seed has hardly played inspiring tennis of late, and could need this easy draw to progress to the latter stages.

Finally, American players dominate the seedings in Washington, with Taylor Fritz taking top seed status in his home country and heading the outright market at 7.06/1 ahead of Frances Tiafoe 9.417/2, Sebastian Korda 10.519/2 and Hubert Hurkacz 11.010/1.

With 16 seeds, it's tough to envisage unseeded players having much impact here, with perhaps several players possessing high ceilings such as Brandon Nakashima, Emil Ruusuvuori and Aslan Karatsev looking best-placed to do so.

All the quarters look competitive, although Q4 slightly less so given the poor form of two seeds - Dan Evans and Ben Shelton. This should leave the way clear for either Korda or Tiafoe to progress through to the semi-finals, and it's interesting to note that Korda has won their last two meetings.

On hard court this year, there really isn't much between the duo, with Tiafoe having better serve data and Korda a slight edge on return, which suggests the outright market is about right in having Tiafoe as a marginal favourite to get through the bracket.