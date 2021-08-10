ATP Toronto Day Two Tips: Ruud justifiably favourite to defeat Cilic

Medvedev and Tsitsipas in action as second round begins

With four second-round matches in the second half of today's schedule, a few of the bigger names in the tournament begin their quest for the title. Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, is a 1.192/11 favourite against Alexander Bublik, and Medvedev looks accurately priced to move into round three.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the third seed, is also in action, and he will be looking towards improving his recent results after struggling since making the French Open final in June. Tsitsipas faces Ugo Humbert, and is 1.412/5 to get the win - the duo met in the last 16 of the Olympics in Tokyo recently and was around 1.3030/100 starting price then, and the market has reacted a touch (justifiably in my view) to this and eased Tsitsipas out a few ticks for today's clash.

Ruud bringing in strong form into this tournament

Casper Ruud, the sixth seed, also starts his tournament having had a first round bye and comes into the event having won back-to-back clay tournaments at altitude in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel at the end of July and beginning of August.

While those events were on clay, conditions were quick and I'd anticipate Ruud to be able to adapt pretty quickly to hard courts here.

Ruud faces Marin Cilic tonight, in one of the later matches, and Cilic has plenty to prove after an uninspiring year away from grass so far. He scraped past clay-courter Albert Ramos in three sets in round one as a strong market favourite, and based on both current ability and future potential, I'm surprised to see Ruud as big as 1.664/6.

I don't think it's a huge market mistake, but I priced the Norwegian at 1.4640/85 to get the win, and on a day where value is scarce, it's the best spot on a tricky card.

High-potential Brooksby one to watch

Moving back to first-round action, matches get underway at 16:00 UK time, and Jenson Brooksby gets the day's play started against Nikoloz Basilashvili. The American looks a real talent and has picked up a wild card entry to this event after reaching the latter stages of both the Newport (on grass) and Washington (on hard court) events in recent weeks.

Due to the longer-term nature of this year's rankings (as opposed to the regular 12-month rolling rankings), it's taken Brooksby longer to break the top 100 than would usually be the case and his ranking of 46 in the Race to Turin would be more accurate in terms of looking at where his level is actually at. Assuming he's not fatigued from his exploits in the American capital last week, he should get the job done at 1.558/15 against the inconsistent Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Olympic runner-up Khachanov returns to regular tour action

In other matches, Olympic runner-up Karen Khachanov returns to regular tour action and is only a marginal 1.9310/11 favourite against the improving Cameron Norrie, while there's a fascinating dynamic between the big-serving Isner and his return-orientated opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The market, justifiably, has the big-server, Isner, as favourite at 1.684/6 which is in line with my pricing of that match too.

