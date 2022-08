Brooksby among winners on interrupted day one



Although not many matches were concluded on day one in Canada, we did pick up a winner on the opening day with Jenson Brooksby defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets to get our tournament up and running in a successful manner. There were also wins for Karen Khachanov, Alex Molcan and Emil Ruusuvuori, who got the better of Stan Wawrinka.

Due to the interrupted schedule yesterday, there's even more matches on the schedule for day two which starts an hour earlier (1600 UK time) to accommodate the extra clashes. Obviously I covered the matches I considered of interest from yesterday's card in Monday's preview, so I'll focus on the remaining round one matches which were originally scheduled for today.

Kyrgios looking to set up clash with Medvedev

At the top of the draw, one match which many will be drawn to watch will be Sebastian Baez and Nick Kyrgios. Following reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios backed that up by winning the Washington event last week and if he's not too fatigued, will set up a round two match with Daniil Medvedev which will certainly be the highlight of the round. Kyrgios is 1.222/9 to make round two.

Norrie could be tested by Nakashima

Another player coming off the back of a final is Cameron Norrie, who was defeated in Los Cabos by Medvedev last week. Following up his run to the semi-final of Wimbledon, Norrie is playing good tennis right now and is on the verge of the top 10.

Fatigue again could be an issue and the talented young American, Brandon Nakashima, shouldn't be ruled out of an underdog win at 1.564/7. Norrie has a big advantage on return data, which is why he's pre-match favourite, and assuming he's not too tired, the market line looks about right to me.

Monfils making return from foot injury

Following on from several players who have played a lot of late, we move on to someone who hasn't - Gael Monfils. The enigmatic Frenchman last featured in Madrid at the start of May having struggled with a foot injury, and makes his return to tour today against Pedro Martinez.

On a likely quick hard court, Monfils would be expected to ease past the Spaniard in normal circumstances, but obviously his level of fitness is an intangible - and is the reason why he is 1.674/6 to win today.

Kecmanovic with edge over Van de Zandschulp

I'm not hugely sold on much from a pre-match value perspective today but one spot which I think there is some value is Miomir Kecmanović against Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Kecmanovic pushed Medvedev in the first set of their Los Cabos semi-final last week, losing it via a tiebreak, and also impressed against the previously mentioned Nakashima in the quarter finals too.



The Serbian is 1.748/11 to progress here, which looks to be some small value. Kecmanovic has won over 4% more service points on hard court this year, with a much smaller deficiency on return, and has won about 2% more points and 4% more games on the surface as well in 2022.

This should make him more appropriately priced at around the 1.608/13 mark, making the current market line some value.