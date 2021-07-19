To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

ATP Gstaad, Umag & Los Cabos Tips: Altitude should benefit Shapovalov's serve in Gstaad

American Tennis Player John Isner
John Isner will be one of the favourites in Los Cabos...

The ATP Tour continues this week with three new events, with two on clay and one on hard court. Our tennis columnist, Dan Weston, returns to discuss the upcoming tournaments...

"The venue is around 1,000 metres above sea level, so it's played at altitude which generally means that conditions benefit serve-orientated players."

Brooksby one to watch despite final defeat

Two of the market leaders from last week's clay events lifted trophies, with Casper Ruud and Pablo Carreno-Busta recording straight-set victories in Sunday's finals. On grass, Kevin Anderson edged Jenson Brooksby to the title and the match was notable for several reasons - firstly, thankfully, it's the end of the grass season which was beset with data difficulties.

Secondly, because it gives me a suitable chance to make the point that Brooksby looks a young player with very high potential. Readers may not have heard much about him before but he's been magnificent at Challenger level this year and has rubber-stamped those performances with a maiden ATP final - keep an eye on the young American.

Altitude should help big-servers in Gstaad

Starting this morning is the clay tournament in Gstaad, and this is an event which is always worth reinforcing the tournament dynamics. The venue is around 1,000 metres above sea level, so it's played at altitude which generally means that conditions benefit serve-orientated players.

This is illustrated by the extremely high service points won percentage at the venue (compared to the average clay event) in recent years, so while this tournament is played on clay, the regular clay-courters might not yield as much benefit from conditions as they will in Umag.

Shapovalov fits serve-orientated dynamic in Switzerland

Top seed in Switzerland is Denis Shapovalov, who certainly fits that serve-orientated dynamic, and he's second favourite for the event behind last week's title winner Casper Ruud 3.613/5 in the outright market. In what looks a competitive tournament, Roberto Bautista-Agut and Cristian Garin are also towards the top of the outrights.

The Canadian has what looks like on paper to be a straightforward top quarter although Feliciano Lopez in these conditions could surprise a few people, and he's got Ruud as a potential semi-final opponent. Given his title in Bastad last week, it might be too much to ask Ruud to go back-to-back and Shapovalov, who has improved nicely this year, looks well positioned to take advantage.

Open event anticipated in Umag

Conditions are anticipated to be much slower in Umag, with service points won and aces per game figures much more in line with ATP mean numbers in Croatia. This discussion should be interesting to readers who perhaps haven't done as much research as others, because it accurately illustrates that not all clay events are equal.

The outright market illustrates this as well, with many traditional clay-courters towards the top of the market, including Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Dusan Lajovic, Albert Ramos and Marco Cecchinato. The event, however, looks pretty competitive, with numerous players capable of challenging.

In quarter one, Albert Ramos is top seed, but faces potential resistance from the likes of Carlos Taberner and Jauma Munar. In Q2, there's a few realistic contenders as well with Filip Krajinovic, who is competing to be tournament favourite at around 6.005/1 with Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, and both are in this bracket. Keep an eye out for Holger Rune as well, who has very decent upside as a young player - he's much better than he showed against Casper Ruud in Bastad last week.

The bottom half of the draw looks weaker with Marco Cecchinato having a chance in quarter three, and a wide-open quarter four which includes numerous players capable of reaching the latter stages, without much of an ability differential. The tournament should be more competitive than Gstaad, which has much more of a top-heavy dynamic.

Norrie and Isner head the market in Los Cabos

Over in Los Cabos, there's a hard court event starting tonight in the early hours, and the field also looks competitive, at least at the top of the market. The likes of John Isner, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz and Sam Querrey are among the market leaders, with Norrie 5.69/2 likely to go off the marginal tournament favourite.

There are a lot of players in the field who you can pretty much draw a line through in advance, so I'd anticipate one of the top 5-6 market leaders being victorious here. Fritz arguably has a kind draw in the second quarter, with only Steve Johnson likely to provide much resistance, and he'd face the likes of Norrie or Mackenzie McDonald in the latter stages - unless of course, Thanasi Kokkinakis can get back towards his best after long periods of injury.

In the bottom half of the draw, Sam Querrey is seeded to progress in quarter three but there's a few potential high-variance serve-orientated matches which he could get drawn into, while Isner has pretty much of a gift quarter in Q4 - unless Andreas Seppi can have a great week, the big-serving American will be very likely to progress to the semi-finals at least.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Denis Shapovalov at 5.24/1 to win ATP Gstaad

ATP Gstaad 2021: ATP Gstaad 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Monday 19 July, 10.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
Casper Ruud
Denis Shapovalov
Roberto Bautista Agut
Cristian Garin
Federico Delbonis
Laslo Djere
Juan Ignacio Londero
Yannick Hanfmann
Dominic Stephan Stricker
Dennis Novak
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Arthur Rinderknech
Benoit Paire
Mikael Ymer
Thiago Seyboth Wild
Tallon Griekspoor
Jozef Kovalik
Leandro Riedi
Hugo Gaston
Marc Polmans
Marc-Andrea Huesler
Zizou Bergs
Feliciano Lopez
Oscar Otte
Vit Kopriva
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Events