ATP Cincinnati Day 1 Tips: Wawrinka still capable against most opposition
Dan Weston
14 August 2023
3:00 min read Following Jannik Sinner's title in Toronto, the ATP Tour continues with another high profile event this week in Cincinnati. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts on Monday's schedule... Berrettini expected to prolong Auger-Aliassime's slump Zverev with much to prove Underdog Wawrinka the pick Monday matches start at 16:00 this afternoon Action in Cincinnati actually got underway last night with four matches on a low-profile day one, clashing with the main focus of the ATP Tour which was the final in Toronto, won by Jannik Sinner who defeated Alex De Minaur. I've said this before, but I'll say it again, I struggle to understand any form of logic towards having several matches played on a Sunday to start a tournament. It just makes no sense to me whatsoever. However, given that I have no influence on ATP Tour scheduling, we must move on to 16:00 UK time today which is the start of the Monday schedule in Cincinnati, with seeded players not starting their campaigns until Wednesday in all likelihood. Berrettini favourite against out of form Auger-Aliassime Despite the lack of seeds in action, there's plenty of interesting match-ups in round one, with arguably the highlight being Matteo Berrettini against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Berrettini has won four of their five previous clashes, and his loss to Sinner last week in Toronto has played out fine in terms of the subsequent form line. In fact, if he took his chances in that match (he created seven break point opportunities to Sinner's four) then it could have been a different story last week in Canada. The market has clearly understood this and priced up the Italian at [1.56] to get the better of Auger-Aliassime, who is going through a worrying slump in form having lost seven of his last eight matches, and the only win being against a qualifier in Lyon back in May. Since giving a walkover in that event in the next round, he's lost four from four, all as a favourite priced at [1.60] or below, and often considerably shorter. You can understand why the market is so pro-Berrettini here. Market doubting Zverev after bad loss in Canada Another superb-looking clash is Alexander Zverev against Grigor Dimitrov, with Zverev the favourite at [1.75] to get the job done and move into round two. It's a repeat of the French Open fourth round meeting which they had at the start of June, with Zverev priced up at [1.45] and winning with ease in straight sets, dropping just eight games in the process. Could hard court be a leveller between the duo? The market is defensive on Zverev after being thrashed last week in Toronto by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and winning just 32% of points in the match. However, Dimitrov skipped the Rogers Cup having reached the semi-finals in Washington the week before. I think the market is pretty justified in having it's doubts here, and the departure from the French Open price illustrates that. In that Washington semi-final, Dimitrov was defeated by Dan Evans, with the Brit reversing a dreadful run of form to surprisingly pick up the title. Evans is back in action tonight after a bad loss in Toronto and faces a tough test in top 20 player Lorenzo Musetti, who is [1.81] to get the win. While I'm still yet to be totally convinced on hard court by Musetti, he put up a creditable display in losing in round three last week to second seed Daniil Medvedev, winning 47% of points in a 6-4 6-4 defeat, and it will be fascinating to see which version of Evans turns up here. It's certainly not an easy one to predict. Wawrinka can get past Nakashima Finally, one player who is just starting out on the main tour faces another coming towards the end of his career, with Brandon Nakashima facing Stan Wawrinka. I must admit, I thought Nakashima would have kicked on more this year after a promising couple of years moving up the rankings, but I've been disappointed with his progress and is 5-8 on hard court this year on the main tour. While Wawrinka has been sparing with his appearances on the surface this year, and clearly isn't quite the player he once was, you can't fail to be impressed with his commitment, drive and will to win even at 38 years of age. An emotional runners-up speech in Umag several weeks ago was a good example of that, and the Swiss man beat some competent opposition there in Croatia. Wawrinka also beat Nakashima indoors in Basel last winter, priced at around [2.14], and he's available at a slightly bigger price tonight at [2.28]. In the battle of two wild-cards, I do think Wawrinka's fighting spirit can carry him across the winning line once more and pick up an underdog winner for us. Dan Weston returns with his thoughts on Monday's schedule...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Berrettini expected to prolong Auger-Aliassime's slump</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Zverev with much to prove</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Underdog Wawrinka the pick</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Monday matches start at 16:00 this afternoon</h2><p></p><p>Action in Cincinnati actually got underway last night with four matches on a <strong>low-profile day one</strong>, clashing with the main focus of the ATP Tour which was the final in Toronto, won by Jannik Sinner who defeated Alex De Minaur. I've said this before, but I'll say it again, I struggle to understand any form of logic towards having several matches played on a Sunday to start a tournament. It just makes no sense to me whatsoever.</p><p>However, given that I have no influence on ATP Tour scheduling, we must move on to 16:00 UK time today which is the start of the Monday schedule in Cincinnati, with seeded players not starting their campaigns until Wednesday in all likelihood.</p><h2>Berrettini favourite against out of form Auger-Aliassime</h2><p></p><p>Despite the lack of seeds in action, there's plenty of interesting match-ups in round one, with arguably the highlight being <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/berrettini-v-f-auger-aliassime-betting-32551291"><strong>Matteo Berrettini</strong> against <strong>Felix Auger-Aliassime</strong></a>.</p><p>Berrettini has won four of their five previous clashes, and his loss to Sinner last week in Toronto has played out fine in terms of the subsequent form line. In fact, if he took his chances in that match (he created seven break point opportunities to Sinner's four) then it could have been a different story last week in Canada.</p><p>The market has clearly understood this and priced up the Italian at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/berrettini-v-f-auger-aliassime-betting-32551291"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.56</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b></a> to get the better of Auger-Aliassime, who is going through a <strong>worrying slump</strong> in form having lost seven of his last eight matches, and the only win being against a qualifier in Lyon back in May. Since giving a walkover in that event in the next round, he's lost four from four, all as a favourite priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.60</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> or below, and often considerably shorter. You can understand why the market is so pro-Berrettini here.</p><h2>Market doubting Zverev after bad loss in Canada</h2><p></p><p>Another superb-looking clash is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/a-zverev-v-dimitrov-betting-32551321"><strong>Alexander Zverev</strong> against <strong>Grigor Dimitrov</strong></a>, with Zverev the favourite at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/a-zverev-v-dimitrov-betting-32551321"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a> to get the job done and move into round two. It's a repeat of the French Open fourth round meeting which they had at the start of June, with Zverev priced up at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.45</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> and winning with ease in straight sets, dropping just eight games in the process.</p><p>Could hard court be a leveller between the duo? The market is <strong>defensive on Zverev</strong> after being thrashed last week in Toronto by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and winning just 32% of points in the match. However, Dimitrov skipped the Rogers Cup having reached the semi-finals in Washington the week before. I think the market is pretty justified in having it's doubts here, and the departure from the French Open price illustrates that.</p><p>In that Washington semi-final, Dimitrov was defeated by <strong>Dan Evans</strong>, with the Brit reversing a dreadful run of form to surprisingly pick up the title. Evans is back in action tonight after a bad loss in Toronto and faces a tough test in top 20 player <strong>Lorenzo Musetti</strong>, who is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/evans-v-musetti-betting-32551336"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a> to get the win.</p><p>While I'm still yet to be totally convinced on hard court by Musetti, he put up a <strong>creditable display</strong> in losing in round three last week to second seed Daniil Medvedev, winning 47% of points in a 6-4 6-4 defeat, and it will be fascinating to see which version of Evans turns up here. It's certainly not an easy one to predict.</p><h2>Wawrinka can get past Nakashima</h2><p></p><p>Finally, one player who is just starting out on the main tour faces another coming towards the end of his career, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/nakashima-v-wawrinka-betting-32551286"><strong>Brandon Nakashima</strong> facing <strong>Stan Wawrinka</strong></a>. I must admit, I thought Nakashima would have kicked on more this year after a promising couple of years moving up the rankings, but I've been disappointed with his progress and is 5-8 on hard court this year on the main tour.</p><p>While Wawrinka has been sparing with his appearances on the surface this year, and clearly isn't quite the player he once was, you can't fail to be impressed with his commitment, drive and <strong>will to win</strong> even at 38 years of age. An emotional runners-up speech in Umag several weeks ago was a good example of that, and the Swiss man beat some competent opposition there in Croatia.</p><p>Wawrinka also beat Nakashima indoors in Basel last winter, priced at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>, and he's available at a slightly bigger price tonight at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/nakashima-v-wawrinka-betting-32551286"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a>. In the battle of two wild-cards, I do think Wawrinka's fighting spirit can carry him across the winning line once more and pick up an <strong>underdog winner</strong> for us.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stan Wawrinka to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/nakashima-v-wawrinka-betting-32551286" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/atp-cincinnati-2023/nakashima-v-wawrinka-betting-32551286">Back Stan Wawrinka at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.28</span><span href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/f327d0803de81b26fae2d3cb9d5407f1f0e05589.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/f327d0803de81b26fae2d3cb9d5407f1f0e05589.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-isner-facing-tough-task-to-win-8th-atlanta-title-240723-778.html">ATP Tour Preview: Isner faces tough task to win eighth Atlanta title</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/JOHN ISNER.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/JOHN%20ISNER.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a 