Andy Murray matched at 70.0 69/1 on Betfair Exchange

Match against Kokkinakis ends at 04:05 Melbourne time

Aussie opponent matched at basement price of 1.01 1/100

Sir Andrew still a 120.0 119/1 outsider to win the title

Sir Andy Murray has won his second round match at the Australian Open against Thanais Kokkinakis in a game that lasted five and three quarter hours and finished at 04:05 Melbourne time.

Murray, who came through a five-set match in the first round, had to go the distance again after trailing his Australian opponent two sets to nil.

And at 6-5 down in the third set, and Kokkinakis trading at 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange as he served for the match, Murray hit a high of 70.069/1 before breaking the Australian's serve to keep him in the tournament.

The Scot would then win the third set on a tie-break before comfortably winning the fourth to set up a dramatic and extremely late conclusion.

Just a reminder - Andy Murray has been matched at a high of 70.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kzsCxfCzua -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) January 19, 2023

In an extremely tense final set, Murray finally broke the Kokkinakis serve in the 11th game before coverting his own serve to seal a 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5 victory.

The match, that lasted exactly 5 hours and 45 minutes, was the longest that Murray has ever contested in his career and it was the 11th time that he has come from two sets down to win a five-set match.

In the Australian Open Winner market, Murray is now 120.0119/1 to win the ttile with Novak Djokovic at 2.486/4 and Danil Medvedev at 4.77/2 the only two players trading in single figures.

Murray was matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0 to win the tournament when trailing two sets to nil.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Andy Murray's thrilling second round comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis now has the Brit 66/1 (Betfair Sportsbook) to win the Australian Open.

"At one point during his match with Kokkinakis, Murray was 1000/1 to lift the Grand Slam title in Melbourne. In fact, Murray was matched at a high of 69/1 to beat Kokkinakis in the third set, while the Aussie was 1/100 to win."